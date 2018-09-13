QRS Music Technologies, Inc. : Introduces Pianomation OT a Portable Player Piano System

SENECA, Pa., Sept. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- QRS Music Technologies, Inc. (OTC: QRSM), a leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of piano-based audio, digital and multimedia products, music, piano technologies, Story & Clark pianos, and other digital audio accessories, announced the release of PNOmation OT (Over the Top). The world's only portable player piano system.

Two models are available; the PNOmation OT - Home and PNOmation OT - Workshop. The Home version includes access to the QRS player piano library. The Workshop version focuses its use as a tool used in workshops, factories and recording studios. It can be used to break in actions and/or interact with MIDI for recording studios. Included application specific content, widgets and reporting make the workshop studio tasks simpler and thorough.

Built on the PNOmation platform it inherits the features and benefits of QRS's best selling player system. Any Wi-Fi enabled device can access and control the PNOmation OT. The music library, continuously built since 1900, is world renowned and available to customers with the home edition. The PNOmation OT comes with travel cases that make it easy to ship and move around.

"We have integrated the technology of our top selling player piano system 'PNOmation' into a model that is portable. It will turn any piano into a player piano in minutes. Setups are a snap and performances, from the top of the keys, are simply amazing. Its use as a tool for recording studios and piano workshops allow flexibility not possible before without an installed system. We are excited for our customers to experience the new player - PNOmation OT."

About QRS Music Technologies, Inc.

QRS Music Technologies, Inc. (OTCB: QRSM) is a leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of music technologies, pianos and piano accessories including, Pianomation®, PNOmation and PNOscan musical instrument digital interface (MIDI) for reproducing player systems for acoustic pianos, and music content from digital to music rolls. QRS is the creator of Pianomation®, the first MIDI system to combine analog and digital technology to turn any piano into a reproducing player piano. QRS Music was founded in 1900 and is based in Seneca, Pennsylvania. Additional information about QRS is available at www.qrsmusic.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements made in this news release that relate to future plans, events or performances are forward- looking statements. Any statements containing words, such as, "believes," "should," "anticipates," "plans," or "expects" as well as other statements are forward-looking, and those statements involve risks and uncertainties outside of the control of QRS and are based on current expectations.

Consequently, actual results could differ materially from the expectations expressed in these forward- looking statements.

