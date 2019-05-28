Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  OTC Bulletin Board - Other OTC  >  QS Energy Inc    

QS ENERGY INC
SummaryNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

QS Energy : Announces Addition of Senior Industry Executive, Successful Entrepreneur, and Fluid Dynamics Expert Christopher T. Gallagher, PhD to Assist in AOT Demonstration Operations and Preparation to Enter Commercial Phase

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/28/2019 | 09:49am EDT

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / May 28, 2019 /QS Energy, Inc. (the 'Company' or 'QS Energy') (OTCQB: QSEP), a developer of integrated technology solutions for the energy industry, today announced that it has engaged Christopher T. Gallagher, PhD as a consulting engineer to work as an integral member of QS Energy's engineering team in advance of AOT demonstration operations in what could be a critical milestone in the Company's commercialization efforts.

Over his career, Dr. Gallagher has brought multiple technologies to the international market, has worked and sold products and services in many countries, and has deep expertise in addressing flow assurance and the complexities of heavy crude oil transportation for one of the largest oil services companies in the world. As President of Multiphase Consulting, Dr. Gallagher provides consulting services to the oil and gas industry in the areas of strategy development, due diligence, technical evaluation, and business development. He also advises clients on procurement of new technologies and acquisition activities. Previously, Dr. Gallagher served as President of e9 treatments, where he developed and executed a strategic plan to advance the company's surface treatment technologies in the oil and gas industry, including expansion of the IP portfolio, and commercialization activities, resulting in significant cost savings due to improved wax management for the customers. From 2012 to 2015, he served as Vice President of Technology and Product Management at Rockwater Energy Solutions, a leading provider of water solutions and oilfield chemicals to the North American oil and gas energy market. While at Rockwater, he built a strategy targeting high growth areas for development resulting in an increase in the number of successful new products by more than 200% the first year. He also streamlined operations and rationalized product lines resulting in significant cost savings. From 2010 to 2011 he served as a Vice President with SCF Partners, an energy-focused private equity firm. From 1996 to 2010 he served in a variety of roles with Baker Hughes, most recently as Vice President of Technology for Fluids and Chemicals managing a team of 100 scientists and engineers, where he oversaw a variety of product platforms including drilling fluids, reservoir fluids, fluid environmental services, production optimization, integrity management and flow assurance. Dr. Gallagher holds a Doctor of Philosophy in Chemical Engineering from the University of Notre Dame, a Master of Science in Chemical Engineering from the University of Notre Dame, and a Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering from the University of California, Davis. He has authored 10 patents and numerous publications in the fields of fluid dynamics, chemicals, as well as oil and gas technologies.

Dr. Gallagher noted, 'Having worked closely with pipeline operators, I recognize the unmet market need for QS Energy's patented Applied Oil Technology (AOT). In my experience working with teams of scientists and engineers to find cost effective ways to reduce crude oil viscosity and increase pipeline efficiency, I have not come across a technology that could replace traditional diluents and additives. The AOT has the potential to reduce or eliminate dependence on chemical additives with an elegant electromechanical system. The value proposition from both a logistics and economic standpoint for the customers is compelling. I look forward to helping advance the technology through full commercialization and anticipate rapid market uptake.'

Jason Lane, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board, commented, 'We are delighted to announce the appointment of Christopher Gallagher, who brings a wealth of relevant technical, engineering, international business and industry expertise. He has been responsible for bringing numerous products to market, brings deep industry relationships, and has an exceptional grasp of fluid mechanics, which will be of tremendous benefit as we advance our full-scale pilot program and seek to enter the commercial phase.'

For further information about QS Energy, Inc., visit www.QSEnergy.com, read our SEC filings at http://ir.stockpr.com/qsenergy/all-sec-filings and subscribe to Email Alerts at http://ir.stockpr.com/qsenergy/email-alerts to receive Company news and shareholder updates.

Safe Harbor Statement
Some of the statements in this release may constitute forward-looking statements under federal securities laws. Please visit the following link for our complete cautionary forward-looking statement: http://www.qsenergy.com/site-info/disclaimer

About Applied Oil Technology
QS Energy's patented Applied Oil Technology (AOT) is a solid-state turn-key system which uses a high volt / low amp electric field to reduce crude oil viscosity. AOT installs inline on crude oil pipelines, operates unattended without interrupting pipeline flow, with full remote monitoring and control. More information is available online at www.qsenergy.com/technology.

About QS Energy
QS Energy, Inc. (OTCQB: QSEP), develops and markets crude oil flow assurance technologies designed to deliver measurable performance improvements to pipeline operations in the midstream and upstream crude oil markets. More information is available at www.qsenergy.com.

Company Contact:
QS Energy, Inc.
Tel: +1 844-645-7737
E-mail: investor@qsenergy.com
Sales: sales@qsenergy.com

Investor Relations:
Crescendo Communications, LLC
Tel: +1 212-671-1021
E-mail: investor@qsenergy.com

SOURCE: QS Energy, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/546744/QS-Energy-Announces-Addition-of-Senior-Industry-Executive-Successful-Entrepreneur-and-Fluid-Dynamics-Expert-Christopher-T-Gallagher-PhD-to-Assist-in-AOT-Demonstration-Operations-and-Preparation-to-Enter-Commercial-Phase

Disclaimer

QS Energy Inc. published this content on 28 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 May 2019 13:48:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on QS ENERGY INC
09:49aQS ENERGY : Announces Addition of Senior Industry Executive, Successful Entrepre..
PU
05/20QS ENERGY : Provides Business Update for the First Quarter of 2019
AQ
05/15QS ENERGY : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Resu..
AQ
04/30QS ENERGY : CEO Jason Lane Issues Shareholder Update
PU
04/01QS ENERGY : CEO Jason Lane Issues Shareholder Update
PU
04/01QS ENERGY : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Resu..
AQ
02/11QS Energy CEO Jason Lane Issues Shareholder Update
GL
2018QS Energy CEO Jason Lane Issues Shareholder Update
GL
2018QS ENERGY : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Resu..
AQ
2018QS ENERGY, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Chart QS ENERGY INC
Duration : Period :
QS Energy Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Jason Lane Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Michael McMullen Chief Financial Officer
Donald Dickson Independent Director
Thomas A. Bundros Independent Director
Gary Buchler Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
QS ENERGY INC0
TENARIS18.64%14 811
YANTAI JEREH OILFIELD SERVICES GP CO LTD--.--%2 941
APERGY CORP14.00%2 389
DRIL-QUIP, INC.36.60%1 486
SCHOELLER-BLECKMANN OILFIELD EQUIP. AG31.93%1 346
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About