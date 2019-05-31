QS Energy : to Present at the 9th Annual LD Micro Invitational Conference

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / May 31, 2019 / QS Energy, Inc. (the 'Company' or 'QS Energy') (OTCQB: QSEP), a developer of integrated technology solutions for the energy industry, today announced that Michael McMullen, Chief Financial Officer will be presenting at the 9th Annual LD Micro Invitational Conference on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at 3:00-3:20 p.m. PST.

The LD Micro Invitational will take place June 4th and 5th in Los Angeles, at the Luxe Sunset Bel Air Hotel, will feature 230 companies, and will be attended by over 1,000 individuals.

About Applied Oil Technology

QS Energy's patented Applied Oil Technology (AOT) is a solid-state turn-key system which uses a high volt / low amp electric field to reduce crude oil viscosity. AOT installs inline on crude oil pipelines, operates unattended without interrupting pipeline flow, with full remote monitoring and control. More information is available online at www.qsenergy.com/technology.

About QS Energy

QS Energy, Inc. (OTCQB: QSEP), develops and markets crude oil flow assurance technologies designed to deliver measurable performance improvements to pipeline operations in the midstream and upstream crude oil markets. More information is available at www.qsenergy.com.

About LD Micro

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space. What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies has transformed into an event platform hosting several influential conferences annually. In 2015, LD Micro launched the first pure microcap index to exclusively provide intraday information on the entire sector. LD provides tools for the benefit of everyone in the small and microcap universe.

