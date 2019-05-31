Log in
QS ENERGY INC
QS Energy : to Present at the 9th Annual LD Micro Invitational Conference

05/31/2019

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / May 31, 2019 / QS Energy, Inc. (the 'Company' or 'QS Energy') (OTCQB: QSEP), a developer of integrated technology solutions for the energy industry, today announced that Michael McMullen, Chief Financial Officer will be presenting at the 9th Annual LD Micro Invitational Conference on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at 3:00-3:20 p.m. PST.

The LD Micro Invitational will take place June 4th and 5th in Los Angeles, at the Luxe Sunset Bel Air Hotel, will feature 230 companies, and will be attended by over 1,000 individuals.

View QS Energy's profile here: http://www.ldmicro.com/profile/QSEP.

Profiles powered by LD Micro - News Compliments of Accesswire

For further information about QS Energy, Inc., visit www.QSEnergy.com, read our SEC filings at http://ir.stockpr.com/qsenergy/all-sec-filings and subscribe to Email Alerts at http://ir.stockpr.com/qsenergy/email-alerts to receive Company news and shareholder updates.

About Applied Oil Technology

QS Energy's patented Applied Oil Technology (AOT) is a solid-state turn-key system which uses a high volt / low amp electric field to reduce crude oil viscosity. AOT installs inline on crude oil pipelines, operates unattended without interrupting pipeline flow, with full remote monitoring and control. More information is available online at www.qsenergy.com/technology.

About QS Energy

QS Energy, Inc. (OTCQB: QSEP), develops and markets crude oil flow assurance technologies designed to deliver measurable performance improvements to pipeline operations in the midstream and upstream crude oil markets. More information is available at www.qsenergy.com.

About LD Micro

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space. What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies has transformed into an event platform hosting several influential conferences annually. In 2015, LD Micro launched the first pure microcap index to exclusively provide intraday information on the entire sector. LD provides tools for the benefit of everyone in the small and microcap universe.

For those interested in attending, please contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com or visit www.ldmicro.com for more information.

Company Contact:

QS Energy, Inc.
Tel: +1 844-645-7737
E-mail: investor@qsenergy.com
Sales: sales@qsenergy.com

Investor Relations:

Crescendo Communications, LLC
Tel: +1 212-671-1021
E-mail: investor@qsenergy.com

SOURCE: QS Energy, Inc. via LD Micro

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/547247/QS-Energy-to-Present-at-the-9th-Annual-LD-Micro-Invitational-Conference

Disclaimer

QS Energy Inc. published this content on 31 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 June 2019 01:43:01 UTC
