Home office in no time: QSC AG makes hundreds of cloud-based workplaces available to SCHMOLZ + BICKENBACH

Rapid support for leading special steel producer

Secure digital workplaces linked to company applications and data in 96 hours

03/30/2020

Cologne, 30 March 2020 - QSC has made more than 200 complete digital workplaces available to its customer SCHMOLZ + BICKENBACH, one of the world's leading companies for special long steel products, in just four days. Based on Windows Virtual Desktop, these workplaces can be used on a highly secure basis from any end appliance. A further 450 employees have received VPN connections granting them access to the company's infrastructure from their company notebooks. This way, the company has ensured that its employees can continue working productively from their home offices.

'Moving to QSC last year enabled us to modernise parts of our IT landscape', comments Uwe Grosch, Director of Global IT Infrastructure at the SCHMOLZ + BICKENBACH Group. 'As we deal with the corona pandemic, QSC has again provided us with hands-on support and made hundreds of additional, highly secure digital workplaces available within the shortest of timeframes.' These enable company employees to access their customary desktop environment, including all company applications and data, from their home offices.

Rapid cloudification thanks to SME-focused services

'This project, which we implemented for SCHMOLZ + BICKENBACH in record time, gave us a further opportunity to demonstrate all the benefits of our SME-focused Cloud Service portfolio', comments Thies Rixen, a member of QSC's management. 'Based on a proven, standardised approach, we created a state-of-the-art workplace environment that also provides all the customer's individual company applications and data, and all that in just 96 hours.'

In technological terms, QSC created the digital workplaces on the basis of Windows Virtual Desktop, MS Office and the Microsoft Azure cloud. For these cloud services, QSC worked together with IT at SCHMOLZ + BICKENBACH to create interfaces to the steel group's legacy applications, thus also enabling business applications such as ERP and CRM systems to be used via a uniform surface. From a user perspective, the cloud-based workplaces could not be easier to use. All that is needed to access the workplace is any appliance with internet capability, such as a notebook or tablet. No data is stored on the appliances themselves and access is provided via encrypted network links.

About the SCHMOLZ + BICKENBACH Group

The SCHMOLZ + BICKENBACH Group is today one of the world's leading providers of individual solutions in the special long steel products sector. The Group is one of the leading manufacturers of tool steel and non-corrosive long steel on the global market and one of the two largest companies in Europe for alloyed and high-alloyed constructional steel. With more than 10,000 employees and in-house production and distribution companies in over 30 companies and on five continents, the company guarantees its customers a global supply and customer service, and offers them a complete production portfolio as well as sales and services around the world. They benefit from the company's technological expertise, the consistently high product quality around the world and detailed knowledge of local markets.

About QSC AG

QSC AG is digitalising the German SME sector and enabling its customers to enhance their business processes and business models with the utmost flexibility and efficiency. QSC has longstanding technological and application expertise in the fields of Cloud and Colocation, SAP and the Internet of Things. Its extensive service portfolio provides exactly what SME players need as they move into the digital age: from standardised pay-as-you-use services through to individualised full-range solutions for the retail, manufacturing and energy sectors. All services offer end-to-end quality and high security. QSC bases its relationships with customers on an entrepreneurial approach, a service-driven mindset and a desire to forge mutually beneficial partnerships.

QSC AG is based in Cologne and has around 900 employees at locations throughout Germany.

