Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  QSC AG    QSC   DE0005137004

QSC AG

(QSC)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

QSC AG : AG joins Open Industry 4.0 Alliance to help standardise digital processes in industry

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/14/2019 | 04:22am EDT
08/14/2019
  • Boost for digitalisation of factories, plants and logistics centres at companies of all sizes
  • Open ecosystem and framework planned to enhance interoperability of all components
  • QSC's subsidiary Q-loud to contribute edge computing and connectivity expertise

Cologne, 14 August 2019 - Digitalisation is advancing into factories, production plants and logistics facilities at SMEs and conglomerates alike. The expectations are clear, namely that processes should be rapidly scaled up and integrated into a cross-location ecosystem. At present, however, this approach is in practice often held back by the large number of proprietary standards and protocols for connectivity, data management and IT security. Individual hardware and software components are not yet all compatible.

As the digitaliser to the German SME sector, QSC is highly familiar with these topics and has therefore opted to join the Open Industry 4.0 Alliance and actively promote the standardisation and interoperability of all components. The members of this Alliance aim to provide their customers with an open, standard-based and compatible offering covering all aspects from machine or product through to maintenance and service. Customers should be able to select from a range of modular, compatible and scalable solution and service components that are contributed by members of the Alliance and whose compatibility is assured.

'By adopting this approach, the Open Industry 4.0 Alliance has deliberately decided not to aim for more regulation but rather to focus consistently on the practical benefits for customers. This approach, which is absolutely SME-compatible, fits in exactly with our own way of doing things', explains Dr Myriam Jahn, CEO of Q-loud and member of QSC's management. Specifically, this means that 'our aim with the Open Industry 4.0 Alliance is for up to 80 percent of the machines in a smart factory to speak the same language.'

Q-loud to contribute open edge connectivity and open edge computing

With its long track record of developing hardware and software for the Internet of Things and its outstanding networking expertise, Q-loud will particularly be focusing its contribution on open edge connectivity, open edge computing and its capacity as an open cloud operator. Conversely, Q-loud's customers will clearly benefit from the cooperation between the companies in the Alliance, for example when it comes to automating or optimising production processes.

Founded by seven leading industrial and software companies, the Open Industry 4.0 Alliance first presented itself to the public at Hannover Messe 2019. The founding members are Beckhoff, Endress+Hauser, Hilscher, Kuka, Multivac, ifm and SAP. Other members also include Balluff, Gebhardt, Pepperl+Fuchs, Samson, Schmidtsche Schack and Wika. Since this year's Hannover Messe alone, 21 further companies, of which two new founding members, have joined the Alliance. All names will be published soon at the website www.OpenIndustry4.com.

About QSC AG

QSC AG is digitalising the German SME sector and enabling its customers to enhance their business processes and business models with the utmost flexibility and efficiency. QSC has longstanding technological and application expertise in the fields of Cloud and Colocation, SAP and the Internet of Things. Its extensive service portfolio provides exactly what SME players need as they move into the digital age: from standardised pay-as-you-use services through to individualised full-range solutions for the retail, manufacturing and energy sectors. All services offer end-to-end quality and high security. QSC bases its relationships with customers on an entrepreneurial approach, a service-driven mindset and a desire to forge mutually beneficial partnerships.
QSC AG is based in Cologne and has around 900 employees at locations throughout Germany.

Contact:
QSC AG
Arne Thull
Head of Investor Relations
T +49 221 669-8724
F +49 221 669-8009
invest@qsc.de

Back

Disclaimer

QSC AG published this content on 14 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 August 2019 08:21:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on QSC AG
04:22aQSC AG : AG joins Open Industry 4.0 Alliance to help standardise digital process..
PU
08/06QSC AG : High EBITDA and high free cash flow in Q2 2019 as a result of Plusnet s..
AQ
08/05QSC : High EBITDA and high free cash flow in Q2 2019 due to Plusnet sale
PU
08/05QSC : High EBITDA and high free cash flow in Q2 2019 due to Plusnet sale
EQ
07/23QSC AG : - DATEV extends co-location contract with QSC for ten years
AQ
07/22QSC AG : DATEV extends QSC colocation contract by ten years
AQ
07/11QSC AG : - ISG market study distinguishes QSC AG : as a triple 'Leader' for SMEs..
AQ
07/10QSC AG : ISG market study singles out QSC AG as three-time "leader" for SMEs in ..
AQ
07/10QSC AG : ISG market study singles out QSC AG as three-time “leader” ..
PU
07/01QSC AG : closes Plusnet sale prematurely
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 236 M
EBIT 2019 102 M
Net income 2019 87,5 M
Finance 2019 63,8 M
Yield 2019 2,34%
P/E ratio 2019 1,82x
P/E ratio 2020 -8,55x
EV / Sales2019 0,40x
EV / Sales2020 0,72x
Capitalization 157 M
Chart QSC AG
Duration : Period :
QSC AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends QSC AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 1,68  €
Last Close Price 1,28  €
Spread / Highest target 40,4%
Spread / Average Target 30,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 9,20%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jürgen Hermann Chief Executive Officer
Bernd Schlobohm Chairman-Supervisory Board
Stefan A. Baustert Chief Financial Officer
Gerd Eickers Member-Supervisory Board
Ina Schlie Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
QSC AG-0.16%176
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS0.27%230 334
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORP9.08%87 724
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG-1.57%76 984
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY SJSC--.--%58 646
BCE INC.13.68%41 551
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group