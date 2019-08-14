QSC AG : AG joins Open Industry 4.0 Alliance to help standardise digital processes in industry

Boost for digitalisation of factories, plants and logistics centres at companies of all sizes

Open ecosystem and framework planned to enhance interoperability of all components

QSC's subsidiary Q-loud to contribute edge computing and connectivity expertise

Cologne, 14 August 2019 - Digitalisation is advancing into factories, production plants and logistics facilities at SMEs and conglomerates alike. The expectations are clear, namely that processes should be rapidly scaled up and integrated into a cross-location ecosystem. At present, however, this approach is in practice often held back by the large number of proprietary standards and protocols for connectivity, data management and IT security. Individual hardware and software components are not yet all compatible.

As the digitaliser to the German SME sector, QSC is highly familiar with these topics and has therefore opted to join the Open Industry 4.0 Alliance and actively promote the standardisation and interoperability of all components. The members of this Alliance aim to provide their customers with an open, standard-based and compatible offering covering all aspects from machine or product through to maintenance and service. Customers should be able to select from a range of modular, compatible and scalable solution and service components that are contributed by members of the Alliance and whose compatibility is assured.

'By adopting this approach, the Open Industry 4.0 Alliance has deliberately decided not to aim for more regulation but rather to focus consistently on the practical benefits for customers. This approach, which is absolutely SME-compatible, fits in exactly with our own way of doing things', explains Dr Myriam Jahn, CEO of Q-loud and member of QSC's management. Specifically, this means that 'our aim with the Open Industry 4.0 Alliance is for up to 80 percent of the machines in a smart factory to speak the same language.'

Q-loud to contribute open edge connectivity and open edge computing

With its long track record of developing hardware and software for the Internet of Things and its outstanding networking expertise, Q-loud will particularly be focusing its contribution on open edge connectivity, open edge computing and its capacity as an open cloud operator. Conversely, Q-loud's customers will clearly benefit from the cooperation between the companies in the Alliance, for example when it comes to automating or optimising production processes.

Founded by seven leading industrial and software companies, the Open Industry 4.0 Alliance first presented itself to the public at Hannover Messe 2019. The founding members are Beckhoff, Endress+Hauser, Hilscher, Kuka, Multivac, ifm and SAP. Other members also include Balluff, Gebhardt, Pepperl+Fuchs, Samson, Schmidtsche Schack and Wika. Since this year's Hannover Messe alone, 21 further companies, of which two new founding members, have joined the Alliance. All names will be published soon at the website www.OpenIndustry4.com.

About QSC AG

QSC AG is digitalising the German SME sector and enabling its customers to enhance their business processes and business models with the utmost flexibility and efficiency. QSC has longstanding technological and application expertise in the fields of Cloud and Colocation, SAP and the Internet of Things. Its extensive service portfolio provides exactly what SME players need as they move into the digital age: from standardised pay-as-you-use services through to individualised full-range solutions for the retail, manufacturing and energy sectors. All services offer end-to-end quality and high security. QSC bases its relationships with customers on an entrepreneurial approach, a service-driven mindset and a desire to forge mutually beneficial partnerships.

QSC AG is based in Cologne and has around 900 employees at locations throughout Germany.

