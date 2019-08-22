Log in
QSC AG : BRUNATA-METRONA Hürth commissions QSC for its SAP application management

08/22/2019 | 04:33am EDT
08/22/2019

Cologne, 22 August 2019 - BRUNATA-METRONA Hürth has commissioned QSC AG to perform application management services for all of its SAP applications. Here, the client will be drawing on the latest cloud-based application services.

In a first step, QSC will provide the necessary SAP systems from its own Enterprise Cloud (PEC). This cloud-based solution offers enhanced flexibility and efficiency when using, administering and maintaining SAP applications. Moreover, it makes it possible to use the in-memory database technology SAP HANA.

For BRUNATA-METRONA, this order represents a major milestone in implementing its overall IT strategy. The company sees itself as an expert partner to the real estate industry when it comes to providing metering, billing and other services, as well as the smart operation and sustainable management of properties.

BCG Platinion GmbH acted as advisory partner to BRUNATA-METRONA for the tender project. In a multistage selection process, QSC convinced the company with its comprehensive service portfolio and customer-oriented approach.

'What impressed us about QSC AG was its exceptional SAP expertise, particularly in providing SAP services from the cloud, and its customer focus. Not only that, its broad portfolio of IoT-related services also opens up interesting perspectives for further digitalising our own services', explains Dirk Nonn, Authorised Representative and Head of Finance and Accounting at BRUNATA-METRONA.

Thorsten Raquet, Head of the SAP Services division and Managing Director of the IoT subsidiary Q-loud GmbH, adds: 'I am delighted that - in BRUNATA-METRONA - we have attracted a service provider in the heat metering sector that is systematically pressing ahead with digitalising its business and has shown interest in using further innovative technologies'.

About BRUNATA-METRONA Hürth

BRUNATA-METRONA Hürth is a member of the BRUNATA-METONA Group, a market leader for consumption-based energy and water cost billing and for cost-efficient solutions to structure the business processes involved. Its service portfolio also includes meter installation and reading. Further business fields include drinking water analysis and smoke detector services. The company has 1,800 employees at its three locations in Hamburg, Hürth near Cologne and Munich, as well as at 70 branches, regional offices and service centres. This way, it can guarantee customer proximity and absolute deadline compliance.
www.brunata-metrona.de
presse@brunata-metrona.de

About QSC AG

QSC AG is digitalising the German SME sector and enabling its customers to enhance their business processes and business models with the utmost flexibility and efficiency. QSC has longstanding technological and application expertise in the fields of Cloud and Colocation, SAP and the Internet of Things. Its extensive service portfolio provides exactly what SME players need as they move into the digital age: from standardised pay-as-you-use services through to individualised full-range solutions for the retail, manufacturing and energy sectors. All services offer end-to-end quality and high security. QSC bases its relationships with customers on an entrepreneurial approach, a service-driven mindset and a desire to forge mutually beneficial partnerships.
QSC AG is based in Cologne and has around 900 employees at locations throughout Germany.

Contact:
QSC AG
Arne Thull
Head of Investor Relations
T +49 221 669-8724
F +49 221 669-8009
invest@qsc.de

Back

Disclaimer

QSC AG published this content on 22 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2019 08:32:04 UTC
