QSC AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
03/12/2020 | 05:00am EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
12.03.2020 / 09:54
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
Title:
First name:
Jürgen
Last name(s):
Hermann
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
Position:
Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
QSC AG
b) LEI
529900DGVITE7A2L5G12
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type:
Share
ISIN:
DE0005137004
b) Nature of the transaction
Discretionary order for the price friendly acquisition of up to 330,000 shares in the period from 12 March 2020 to 9 April 2020; Place of the transaction: XETRA; the standing order will be executed by the instructed bank and may be cancelled with one week's notice.
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
not numberable
not numberable
d) Aggregated information
Price
Aggregated volume
not numberable
not numberable
e) Date of the transaction
2020-03-12; UTC+1
f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
