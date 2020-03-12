Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  QSC AG    QSC   DE0005137004

QSC AG

(QSC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 03/12 05:56:18 am
1.059 EUR   -4.59%
05:00aQSC AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
03/02QSC AG : expects double-digit revenue growth in 2020
EQ
02/26QSC AG : annual earnings release
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

QSC AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/12/2020 | 05:00am EDT


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

12.03.2020 / 09:54
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Jürgen
Last name(s): Hermann

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
QSC AG

b) LEI
529900DGVITE7A2L5G12 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005137004

b) Nature of the transaction
Discretionary order for the price friendly acquisition of up to 330,000 shares in the period from 12 March 2020 to 9 April 2020; Place of the transaction: XETRA; the standing order will be executed by the instructed bank and may be cancelled with one week's notice.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
not numberable not numberable

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction
2020-03-12; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


12.03.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: QSC AG
Mathias-Brüggen-Straße 55
50829 Cologne
Germany
Internet: www.qsc.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

57739  12.03.2020 


© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on QSC AG
05:00aQSC AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
03/02QSC AG : expects double-digit revenue growth in 2020
EQ
02/26QSC AG : annual earnings release
02/04QSC AG : - QSC lays a solid foundation for the 2020 financial year
AQ
02/03QSC AG : lays firm foundations for the 2020 financial year
PU
02/03QSC AG : lays firm foundations for the 2020 financial year
EQ
01/28QSC AG : subsidiary Q-loud has already brought 600,000 industrial devices safely..
AQ
01/27QSC AG : subsidiary has already linked up 600,000 industrial devices securely an..
AQ
2019QSC AG : - Retail company beeline moves to the QSC cloud
AQ
2019QSC AG : Retail company beeline moves to QSC's cloud
AQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 144 M
EBIT 2020 -28,6 M
Net income 2020 -30,0 M
Finance 2020 46,9 M
Yield 2020 2,70%
P/E ratio 2020 -4,63x
P/E ratio 2021 -9,00x
EV / Sales2020 0,63x
EV / Sales2021 0,62x
Capitalization 138 M
Chart QSC AG
Duration : Period :
QSC AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends QSC AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 1,73  €
Last Close Price 1,11  €
Spread / Highest target 80,2%
Spread / Average Target 56,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 26,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jürgen Hermann Chief Executive Officer
Bernd Schlobohm Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christoph Reif Chief Financial Officer
Gerd Eickers Member-Supervisory Board
Ina Schlie Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
QSC AG5.51%155
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-7.95%226 769
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION0.25%84 038
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG-11.24%69 126
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY-1.57%42 148
BCE INC.0.47%38 199
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group