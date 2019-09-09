Log in
QSC AG

(QSC)
QSC AG: Q-loud to operate Techem's data hub

0
09/09/2019

DGAP-News: QSC AG / Key word(s): Contract
QSC AG: Q-loud to operate Techem's data hub

09.09.2019 / 10:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Q-loud to operate Techem's data hub

- Development and operation of one of the largest IoT platforms in the energy sector
- Bespoke mix of standardisation and individual solutions
- Q-loud's IoT hub to act as Techem's data hub


Cologne, 9 September 2019 - Q-loud, the IoT subsidiary of QSC AG, is set to develop and operate what will be one of Germany's largest IoT platforms in the energy sector on behalf of the energy-related services provider Techem.

"Once the proof of concept was successfully implemented, we immediately opted for Q-loud's solution, which is set up to handle large volumes of data and meets our requirements in terms of hardware and software. When it comes to IoT, the competence Q-loud can offer is absolutely unique in the market", comments Frank Pawellek, Head of Application Development at Techem. "The system will support us in becoming the preferred digital partner to the real estate sector." As one of Germany's largest providers of building energy-related services, Techem will in future rely even more closely on networked appliance infrastructure and data-based solutions. These will focus on energy saving, CO2 avoidance and more efficient building operating processes. Today, Techem's solutions already enable around 7 million tonnes of CO2 to be avoided each year.

Highly scalable and individually adaptable IoT platform

Looking ahead, Q-loud's IoT hub should act as the sole data hub providing information for Techem's different cloud environments and decentralised systems. The modular structure of the IoT hub is based on proven technologies, is highly scalable and can also be adapted to individual customer requirements. The IoT hub will be operated by Q-loud in line with the utmost security standards and data protection requirements.

"We are delighted by this order from Techem. It shows that our IoT hub meets all requirements in highly scalable IoT ecosystems, particularly in terms of resilience and availability", explains Dr. Myriam Jahn, CEO of Q-loud GmbH, and adds: "The ability to develop bespoke customer solutions on this basis is also a key benefit for SMEs". Together with QSC AG, the IoT hub at Q-loud GmbH offers an exemplary solution for challenges in industrial IoT. It prevents vendor lock-in and its transparent pricing is based on the number of devices connected. Not only that, it supports multi-cloud environments and edge computing and can also securely integrate data collected directly at the end appliance.


About Q-loud GmbH
"We Connect Things" - with this mission statement and its full-stack portfolio of products and services, Q-loud GmbH helps companies to succeed in the Internet of Things (IoT), and that at maximum speed and with minimum risks. We can see that products and services across all industries are becoming increasingly networked, a development which calls for numerous different competencies in the fields of hardware, software and operations. Here, Q-loud provides an extensive and closely coordinated range of hardware, software, integration, production and operations services that is unique on this scale. Founded in 2016 as a spinoff and subsidiary of QSC AG, the company pools the IoT competence of the QSC Group.

About QSC AG
QSC AG is digitalising the German SME sector and enabling its customers to enhance their business processes and business models with the utmost flexibility and efficiency. QSC has longstanding technological and application expertise in the fields of Cloud and Colocation, SAP and the Internet of Things. Its extensive service portfolio provides exactly what SME players need as they move into the digital age: from standardised pay-as-you-use services through to individualised full-range solutions for the retail, manufacturing and energy sectors. All services offer end-to-end quality and high security. QSC bases its relationships with customers on an entrepreneurial approach, a service-driven mindset and a desire to forge mutually beneficial partnerships. QSC AG is based in Cologne and has around 900 employees at locations throughout Germany.

Contact for enquiries:
QSC AG
Arne Thull
Head of Investor Relations
T +49 221 669-8724
F +49 221 669-8009
invest@qsc.de
www.qsc.de


09.09.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: QSC AG
Mathias-Brüggen-Straße 55
50829 Cologne
Germany
Phone: +49-221-669-8724
Fax: +49-221-669-8009
E-mail: invest@qsc.de
Internet: www.qsc.de
ISIN: DE0005137004
WKN: 513700
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 868661

 
End of News DGAP News Service

868661  09.09.2019 

© EQS 2019
