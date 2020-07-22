Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  QSC AG    QSC   DE0005137004

QSC AG

(QSC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

QSC AG : boosts software and development competence by taking over software engineering specialist Incloud

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/22/2020 | 01:35am EDT

DGAP-News: QSC AG / Key word(s): Takeover
QSC boosts software and development competence by taking over software engineering specialist Incloud

22.07.2020 / 07:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

QSC boosts software and development competence by taking over software engineering specialist Incloud

- QSC takes over fast-growing IT service provider that specialises in developing cloud solutions, mobile apps and IoT products
- Incloud will expand and extend QSC's range of services

Cologne/Darmstadt, 22 July 2020. QSC AG is taking over 100 percent of Incloud Engineering GmbH, Darmstadt, as of 31 July 2020 and is thus boosting its software competence. Incloud, which develops cloud and web solutions, mobile apps and IoT products, has in recent years established itself as a rapidly growing IT service provider. Incloud plans to generate revenues of more than ? 4 million and positive earnings in the current financial year. The parties have agreed to maintain confidentiality as to the purchase price.

QSC and Incloud complement each other perfectly

Jürgen Hermann, QSC's CEO, explains: "Incloud is a perfect fit for our business. By offering joint solutions, we can support German SME players as they head for a digital future." Incloud's front-end, software and development competence perfectly complements QSC's platform, cloud and sales expertise. More than 60 experts at Incloud will boost QSC's team, particularly when it comes to developing sector solutions and integrating these into modern cloud architectures.

Incloud stands to benefit from QSC's established sales and user support structures, as well as from its cutting-edge cloud infrastructure. According to David Müller, Incloud's Managing Director, this offered enormous opportunities: "Joining forces with QSC will enable us to grow even faster than before and offer all-round support to our customers."

Agile project teams drive innovation

At Incloud, experts from a variety of disciplines work together in agile project teams to develop and implement digital business models. They rapidly advance innovations to market maturity, most recently an IoT platform for remote machine monitoring and a measurement result processing app. Incloud's Managing Director David Müller is convinced: "With QSC, we will be able to offer an even broader range of services to our customers. QSC's strengths ideally complement our own development competence."

Jürgen Hermann, QSC's CEO, is thrilled by the cooperation: "Joint teams will implement digitalisation projects along the entire value chain. We will also significantly and visibly boost our software competence in a market where development experts are in short supply." This takeover also marked a further milestone in QSC's consistent implementation of its "2020plus" growth strategy. As Hermann points out: "Incloud represents an ideal addition to the important field of smart products and enterprise apps. Not only that, it will contribute to our profitable growth from day one."


About QSC AG:
QSC AG is digitalising the German SME sector and enabling its customers to enhance their business processes and business models with the utmost flexibility and efficiency. QSC has longstanding technological and application expertise in the fields of Cloud and Colocation, SAP and the Internet of Things. Its extensive service portfolio provides exactly what SME players need as they move into the digital age: from standardised pay-as-you-use services through to individualised full-range solutions for the retail, manufacturing and energy sectors. All services offer end-to-end quality and high security. QSC bases its relationships with customers on an entrepreneurial approach, a service-driven mindset and a desire to forge mutually beneficial partnerships. QSC AG is based in Cologne and has around 900 employees at locations throughout Germany.

Contact:
QSC AG
Arne Thull
Head of Investor Relations/Mergers & Acquisitions
T +49 221 669 8724
F +49 221 669 8009
invest@qsc.de
www.qsc.de


22.07.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: QSC AG
Mathias-Brüggen-Straße 55
50829 Cologne
Germany
Phone: +49-221-669-8724
Fax: +49-221-669-8009
E-mail: invest@qsc.de
Internet: www.qsc.de
ISIN: DE0005137004
WKN: 513700
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1098681

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1098681  22.07.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1098681&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on QSC AG
01:35aQSC AG : boosts software and development competence by taking over software engi..
EQ
06/30TEAMVIEWER : and QSC develop all-in-one solution for the Industrial Internet of ..
AQ
06/30QSC AG : Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trad..
EQ
06/23ADVANTECH : and QSC offer complete package for "as a Service" business models in..
AQ
05/21QSC AG : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
05/12QSC AG : Warburg Research sticks Neutral
MD
05/11QSC AG : confirms full-year forecast after good start to 2020
EQ
04/23TEAMVIEWER : QSC and TeamViewer agree edge computing cooperation
AQ
04/21QSC AG : to hold its Annual General Meeting as a virtual AGM on 20 May 2020
PU
04/21QSC AG : to hold its Annual General Meeting as a virtual AGM on 20 May 2020
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 144 M 166 M 166 M
Net income 2020 -19,3 M -22,2 M -22,2 M
Net cash 2020 41,5 M 47,9 M 47,9 M
P/E ratio 2020 -9,17x
Yield 2020 2,13%
Capitalization 175 M 201 M 202 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,93x
Nbr of Employees 860
Free-Float 74,1%
Chart QSC AG
Duration : Period :
QSC AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends QSC AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 1,86 €
Last Close Price 1,41 €
Spread / Highest target 60,0%
Spread / Average Target 32,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,43%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jürgen Hermann Chief Executive Officer
Bernd Schlobohm Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christoph Reif Chief Financial Officer
Gerd Eickers Member-Supervisory Board
Ina Schlie Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
QSC AG33.65%201
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-9.06%231 190
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION-7.49%89 032
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG5.83%83 635
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY-4.72%51 195
EMIRATES TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROUP COMPANY PJSC1.47%39 826
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group