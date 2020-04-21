QSC AG : to hold its Annual General Meeting as a virtual AGM on 20 May 2020

Protecting health of shareholders is top priority

No delay in distribution of dividend of 3 cents per share

04/21/2020

Cologne, 21 April 2020. Given the corona pandemic, QSC will be holding its Annual General Meeting as a virtual AGM. This step will enable the Cloud, SAP and IoT provider to stick to the long-announced date of 20 May 2020 while also protecting the health of its shareholders and employees.

'Despite the corona pandemic and all its current ramifications, we do take the commitments made to our shareholders very seriously. In view of this, we will be sticking to the schedule previously communicated for our AGM and dividend distribution', explains CEO Jürgen Hermann with regard to the decision. Here, the Company would draw on the options provided for by law to mitigate the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

As in the previous year, the Management and Supervisory Boards are proposing the distribution of a dividend of 3 cents per share for approval by the Annual General Meeting. Further key focuses at the meeting include the presentation of the '2020plus' growth strategy, an update on the progress made in implementing this strategy and the adoption of resolutions. Core elements of the '2020plus' growth strategy are QSC's alignment to high-growth markets and its sector focus on retail, manufacturing and the energy industry. These aspects are supplemented by measures to boost QSC's innovative strength and extend its implementation expertise along the entire digital value chain - from sensor technology to SAP to Cloud.

CEO's presentation already available on QSC's website from 14 May

Comments Jürgen Hermann: 'I really appreciate my personal dialogue with our shareholders and intend to maintain as lively a debate as possible in the current circumstances. That is why I will make my planned presentation available to all shareholders on 14 May already. That way, they can look closely at the topics I raise and prepare their questions.'

QSC will publish the agenda (in German) for its Annual General Meeting on 24 April 2020 in the Federal Gazette and on its website at www.qsc.de/hv. Shareholders that register correctly and in good time will be able to access video and audio streams of the entire AGM in the password-protected online portal. Registered shareholders can exercise their voting rights online up to the start of voting on the day of the AGM itself. This does not affect the option available to shareholders of using traditional channels to cast their votes by post and communicate powers of attorney and instructions to Company voting proxies in advance of the AGM. Via the AGM portal, registered shareholders will also be able to submit questions about the agenda up to two days prior to the meeting. Further details can be found in the invitation and documents relating to the AGM.

