Qt Oyj : software development framework accelerates Planmeca's imaging and dental care equipment development

19/6/2019

Press release Qt Group Plc 19 June 2019

The Qt Company announced today that Planmeca, the world's leading manufacturer of dental care equipment, has chosen Qt's software development framework as a platform to create digital displays and user interfaces for its imaging and dental care equipment. By purchasing Qt software licenses, Planmeca standardizes embedded user interface software development of digital dental care equipment and imaging devices on top of Qt technology.

Touch displays, which are commonly used in consumer electronics, are raising the standards for healthcare technology. Digital displays are expected to work seamlessly and safely, while improving the patient experience and the efficiency of health care professionals.

Bringing a medical device to the market requires enormous investments and takes often years, as the operations of medical devices are based on complex algorithms and functionalities in different operational environments. The flexibility of Qt, and the fact that its technology supports various operational environments, helps device manufactures save costs and bring devices to market faster. In addition, Qt software is certified, which enables faster fulfilment of regulatory requirements.

'The role of software in health technology equipment is increasing considerably in the future, and the Qt platform speeds up the product development in Planmeca,' said Planmeca's Timo Müller, Vice President, X-Ray Division.

'We are pleased about our cooperation with Planmeca, a globally growing manufacturer of medical devices,' said Juhapekka Niemi, Executive Vice President, The Qt Company. 'Qt technology and services help ensure that Planmeca's groundbreaking devices will be the industry's leading products long into the future. In addition, the cooperation demonstrates that the software expertise, innovative product development and design competence in Finland are world-class.'

