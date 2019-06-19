Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX HELSINKI LTD.  >  Qt Group Oyj    QTCOM   FI4000198031

QT GROUP OYJ

(QTCOM)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Qt Oyj : software development framework accelerates Planmeca's imaging and dental care equipment development

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/19/2019 | 05:24am EDT

19/6/2019

Press release Qt Group Plc 19 June 2019

The Qt Company announced today that Planmeca, the world's leading manufacturer of dental care equipment, has chosen Qt's software development framework as a platform to create digital displays and user interfaces for its imaging and dental care equipment. By purchasing Qt software licenses, Planmeca standardizes embedded user interface software development of digital dental care equipment and imaging devices on top of Qt technology.

Touch displays, which are commonly used in consumer electronics, are raising the standards for healthcare technology. Digital displays are expected to work seamlessly and safely, while improving the patient experience and the efficiency of health care professionals.

Bringing a medical device to the market requires enormous investments and takes often years, as the operations of medical devices are based on complex algorithms and functionalities in different operational environments. The flexibility of Qt, and the fact that its technology supports various operational environments, helps device manufactures save costs and bring devices to market faster. In addition, Qt software is certified, which enables faster fulfilment of regulatory requirements.

'The role of software in health technology equipment is increasing considerably in the future, and the Qt platform speeds up the product development in Planmeca,' said Planmeca's Timo Müller, Vice President, X-Ray Division.

'We are pleased about our cooperation with Planmeca, a globally growing manufacturer of medical devices,' said Juhapekka Niemi, Executive Vice President, The Qt Company. 'Qt technology and services help ensure that Planmeca's groundbreaking devices will be the industry's leading products long into the future. In addition, the cooperation demonstrates that the software expertise, innovative product development and design competence in Finland are world-class.'

Media contacts
The Qt Company
Virpi Raski
Virpi.Raski@qt.io
+358 (0)45 106 5363

About The Qt Company
Qt Group (Nasdaq Helsinki: QTCOM) is a global software company with a strong presence in more than 70 industries and Qt is the leading independent technology behind millions of devices and applications. Qt is used by major global companies and developers worldwide, and the technology enables its customers to deliver exceptional user experiences and advance their digital transformation initiatives. In 2018, the company's net sales amounted to EUR 45.6 million. The company has approximately 300 employees. Read more at https://www.qt.io/.

Planmeca Oy and Planmeca Group
Planmeca Oy is one of the world's leading dental equipment manufacturers with a product range covering digital dental units, CAD/CAM solutions, world-class 2D and 3D imaging devices and comprehensive software solutions. Headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Planmeca's products are distributed in over 120 countries worldwide. With a strong commitment to pioneering innovations and design, it is the largest privately held company in its field. Planmeca Oy is part of the Finnish Planmeca Group, which operates in the field of healthcare technology. The Group's turnover in 2018 was MEUR 746, and it employs nearly 2,800 people worldwide.
www.planmeca.com

Release

Disclaimer

Qt Group Oyj published this content on 19 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 June 2019 09:23:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on QT GROUP OYJ
05:24aQT OYJ : software development framework accelerates Planmeca's imaging and denta..
PU
05:01aQT OYJ : software development framework accelerates Planmeca's imaging and denta..
AQ
04/25QT OYJ : Interim Statement 1.1.-31.3. 2019
AQ
03/14QT OYJ : The Decisions of Qt Group Plc's Annual General Meeting and the organizi..
PU
03/14QT OYJ : The Decisions of Qt Group Plc's Annual General Meeting and the organizi..
AQ
02/26QT OYJ : to Showcase Highly Innovative Embedded Systems Projects at Embedded Wor..
AQ
02/15QT OYJ : A New Equity Incentive Program for Qt Key Persons
AQ
02/15QT GROUP PLC : 's annual report 2018 published
AQ
02/15QT OYJ : Notice to the Annual General Meeting of Qt Group Plc
AQ
02/15QT OYJ : Financial statements bulletin January 1-December 31, 2018
AQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 54,5 M
EBIT 2019 0,50 M
Net income 2019 0,50 M
Finance 2019 8,00 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 2 280,00
P/E ratio 2020 40,00
EV / Sales 2019 4,83x
EV / Sales 2020 3,81x
Capitalization 271 M
Chart QT GROUP OYJ
Duration : Period :
Qt Group Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 13,3 €
Spread / Average Target 16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Juha Pekka Varelius President & Chief Executive Officer
Carl Robert Ingman Chairman
Mika Harjuaho Chief Financial Officer & IR Contact
Lars Knoll Chief Technology Officer
Tuukka Turunen Senior Vice President-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
QT GROUP OYJ0.00%308
MICROSOFT CORPORATION30.80%918 312
ORACLE CORPORATION17.67%171 703
SAP35.93%153 748
ADOBE21.82%126 394
INTUIT29.41%61 718
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About