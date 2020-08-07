Qt Oyj : Q2 2020
08/07/2020 | 04:29am EDT
Q2 2020
Strong growth in net sales continued, EBIT also grew substantially
7.8.2020 Juha Varelius, President and CEO
Key messages Q2 2020
Financials
Outlook 2020
Qt World Summit Online
2
6 August 2020
Net sales growth continues
Net sales grew despite of the uncertainty caused by COVID-19
Q2 net sales EUR 18 million, growth of 29%
H1 net sales EUR 36 million, growth of 36%
Strong growth in all regions
H1 performance provides a solid position for achieving full year 2020 targets and further executing on the growth strategy
Quarterly net sales
70
Revenue by Quarter
60
50
Q4
40
Q3
30
Q2
20
Q1
Operating result positive
Headcount growth in APAC
›
Operating result was positive
› Q2 EUR 3 620 thousand (714)
› H1 EUR 5 794 thousand (195)
›
COVID-19 has caused some delays to growth
investments
›
Growth investment focus on expanding our
sales and consulting network
› Headcount increase primarily in APAC
400
350
300
250
200
150
100
50
0
Number of employees (average)
323
180
197
92 96
51 51
› Number of personnel at the end of H1 was 351 (331)
› Positive operating result expected in 2020
Finland
Rest of Europe &
North America
Qt Group Total
APAC
1-6 2019
1-6 2020
New Product Releases
Qt 5.15 LTS released in May
The last release of the Qt 5 series and a stepping stone towards Qt 6
Provides long-term support for three years to all commercial license holders, including the new Qt for Small Business
Most significant changes are on the graphics side
Qt Design Studio 1.5
released in May
Comes with a fully supported 3D editor
This is the first time we have a one unified designing tool that supports both 2D and 3D
Qt for MCUs 1.2
released in June
Easier reuse of QML code across all the platforms that Qt supports, from microcontrollers to mobile devices, to desktop
6
6 August 2020
Strong revenue growth in Q2 and H1
EUR 1,000
4-6/2020
4-6/2019
Change, %
1-6/2020
1-6/2019
Change, %
1-
12/2019
License sales and
13,002
9,630
35.0 %
26,407
18,164
45.4 %
40,503
consulting
Maintenance
5,079
4,365
16.4%
10,030
8,602
16.6 %
17,870
revenue
Group total
18,081
13,995
29.2 %
36,437
26,766
36.1 %
58,373
Q2 revenue grew by 29.2 % driven by strong license sales and consulting.
8
6 August 2020
H1 2020 Income statement
Consolidated income statement
M€
1-6/20201-6/2019
Net sales
36,4
26,8
Other operating income
0,4
0,5
Materials and services
-2,3
-1,2
Personnel expenses
-20,7
-18,4
Depreciation, amortization and
-1,3
-1,2
impairment
Other operating expenses
-6,7
-6,3
Operating result
5,8
0,2
Financial expenses (net)
-0,2
-0,1
Profit before taxes
5,6
0,1
Income taxes
-1,2
-0,1
Net profit for the review
4,4
0,0
period
Strong growth continues in all geographical regions
Implementation of growth strategy continues despite COVID-19
COVID-19causes some recruitment delays
Profitability
Operating result positive driven by strong top line
Q2 includes EUR 0.2 million (0.4) R&D grant in other operating income
H1 2020 Balance Sheet
Consolidated Balance Sheet
M€
30 June,
31 December,
2020
2019
Non-current assets
17,4
19,0
Current assets
Trade receivables
13,5
13,8
Other receivables
6,3
5,3
Cash and cash equivalents
18,0
11,9
Total current assets
37,9
31,0
Total assets
55,3
50,0
Total equity
21,9
16,9
Total long-term liabilities
4,5
4,6
Short-term liabilities
Interest-bearing liabilities
1,7
1,6
Other short-term liabilities
27,2
26,8
Total short-term liabilities
28,9
28,4
Total equity and liabilities
55,3
50,0
Current assets
Trade receivables at end last year's level, no significant, individual risk exposure
Solid cash position
Equity
Net profit of review period +4.4M€, share subsriptions +2.4M€ (option scheme), purchase of own shares -2.1M€ (Management LTI program)
Short-termliabilities
Slight growth in advances received
Outlook 2020
The company keeps its outlook unchanged and estimates that net sales in 2020 will increase by more than 20 percent year-on- year at comparable exchange rates and that the operating result will be positive in 2020.
12
6 August 2020
Qt World Summit Online
22 October, 2020 (Will be run twice; on EMEA/APAC timezone and US timezone)
Join the first immersive 3D Qt World Summit!
Fly your avatar to Palm Springs to a half day event with almost 20 talks on software development & UI design.
qt.io/qtws20
14
6 August 2020
Thank you!
Qt Developer
Accelerator
Get in touch with us pr@qt.io
Disclaimer
