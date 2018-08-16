Log in
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

QTS Realty Trust : Announces First Customer Installation in New Ashburn Data Center

08/16/2018 | 03:01pm CEST

ASHBURN, Va., Aug. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Responding to increasing demand for hyperscale data center and hybrid colocation solutions, QTS Realty Trust (NYSE: QTS), a leading provider of software-defined and mega-scale data center solutions, announced early delivery of  commissioned space in its new Ashburn, Va. mega data center.

QTS Logo. (PRNewsFoto/QTS)

The new facility is the first three-story data center in Ashburn and features approximately 180,000 square feet of data center space, 12 column free data halls, and up to 32 megawatts of critical power capacity optimized for enterprise, hyperscale, and build-to-suit solutions. In addition, the new data center will feature a 60,000 square foot state-of-the-art office complex to serve as the new campus for QTS' Hyperscale, Federal and Northern Virginia-based teams.

QTS broke ground on the undeveloped land during the third quarter of 2017 and completed greenfield construction within 10 months. The Company attributes its ability to quickly deliver a full powered shell and four megawatts of initial turn-key capacity to an innovative modular design, combined with scalable mechanical and electrical systems. In addition, the property features additional acres of adjacent land designated for future expansion.

"QTS has aligned our development strategy to rapidly deliver high quality data center solutions that meet customers' requirements for location, speed, scale and economics," said Tag Greason, Chief Hyperscale Officer for QTS. "Northern Virginia is the nexus for connectivity, and we look forward to providing critical capacity for large organizations with hyperscale consumption requirements and hybrid colocation needs."

QTS' new mega scale data center in Ashburn supports the next phase of the Company's growth strategy. With the Company's existing operating footprint in Northern Virginia, coupled with more than 80 acres of land adjacent to its facilities in Ashburn and Manassas, QTS has the capability to deliver aggregate data center capacity exceeding 225 megawatts in the Northern Virginia market.

About QTS
QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities. Visit QTS at www.qtsdatacenters.com, call toll-free 877.QTS.DATA or follow on Twitter @DataCenters_QTS.

Media Contact:
Carter B. Cromley
(703) 861-8245
carter.cromley@qtsdatacenters.com

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/qts-announces-first-customer-installation-in-new-ashburn-data-center-300698226.html

SOURCE QTS Realty Trust, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2018
