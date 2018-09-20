QTS Realty Trust : Announces Private Connectivity to Microsoft Azure in 12 Major Markets

Log in
09/20/2018 | 03:01pm CEST

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Sept. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Responding to increasing demand for hybrid IT solutions requiring secure, multi-cloud environments, QTS Realty Trust (NYSE: QTS), a leading provider of software-defined and mega-scale data center solutions today announced availability of private connectivity via Microsoft Azure ExpressRoute from QTS data centers in 12 major markets.  

QTS Logo. (PRNewsFoto/QTS)

QTS' expanding portfolio of direct, private connectivity solutions includes access to five of the world's largest cloud providers ensuring high-throughput, and low-latency access over a single interface. 

Via Azure ExpressRoute, QTS provides customers with private access that ensures the reliability and performance of critical enterprise applications running within Microsoft Azure. By effectively bypassing public Internet routes, QTS is able to lower latency and improve network security and availability. This is particularly important for enterprises creating or expanding hybrid IT environments that require secure access to public and private cloud resources.

Customers within QTS facilities can now take advantage of fast, reliable connectivity to Azure making it ideal for scenarios such as data migration, replication for business continuity, disaster recovery, and other high-availability strategies. It is also a cost-effective option for transferring large amounts of data, such as datasets for high-performance computing applications, or moving large virtual machines between environments in Azure and on-premises production environments.

QTS' innovative software-defined data center platform (SDP) serves as the foundation of QTS' connectivity platform that enables automated provisioning and access to public and private cloud solutions. Using SDP, customers can view and manage their hybrid connectivity in real-time. This software-defined data center approach increases visibility while reducing deployment time for network administrators and engineers.

"QTS is pleased to offer Microsoft Azure customers a secure, software-defined networking experience that facilitates deployment and expansion of their hybrid colocation initiatives," said Clint Heiden, Chief Revenue Officer, QTS. "QTS is focused on providing a variety of options for direct public cloud access that optimize performance, reliability, efficiency and cost."

Microsoft Azure ExpressRoute is initially available in QTS data centers in Phoenix, AZ; Chicago, IL; Ashburn, VA; Suwanee, GA and Atlanta, GA; Irving, TX; Piscataway, NJ; Richmond, VA; Santa Clara, CA; Miami, FL; Sacramento, CA; Jersey City, NJ; and Overland Park, KS.

About QTS
QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities. Visit QTS at www.qtsdatacenters.com, call toll-free 877.QTS.DATA or follow on Twitter @DataCenters_QTS.

QTS Contact:
Carter B. Cromley
(703) 861-7245
carter.cromley@qtsdatacenters.com

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/qts-announces-private-connectivity-to-microsoft-azure-in-12-major-markets-300716078.html

SOURCE QTS Realty Trust, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2018
