QTS Realty Trust : Declares $0.44 First Quarter Common Stock Dividend

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Feb. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: QTS), a leading provider of software-defined and mega scale data center solutions, announced today that its Board of Directors has authorized a cash dividend of $0.44 per share on its common stock for the first quarter of 2019. The $0.44 per share dividend is payable on April 4, 2019 to common stockholders of record at the close of business on March 20, 2019. The $0.44 per share dividend rate represents an increase of 7.3% over the 2018 quarterly per share dividend rate of $0.41 per share.

QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to more than 1,100 leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities. Visit QTS at www.qtsdatacenters.com, call toll-free 877.QTS.DATA or follow on Twitter @DataCenters_QTS.

