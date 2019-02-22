QTS Realty Trust : Declares Series B Convertible Preferred Stock Dividend

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Feb. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: QTS), a leading provider of software-defined and mega scale data center solutions, announced today that its Board of Directors has authorized a cash dividend of $1.625 per share on its 6.50% Series B Cumulative Convertible Perpetual Preferred Stock (the "Series B Convertible Preferred Stock") for the period from and including January 15, 2019 and ending on April 14, 2019. The $1.625 per share dividend is payable on April 15, 2019 to holders of Series B Convertible Preferred Stock of record at the close of business on March 31, 2019, which is equivalent to $6.50 per annum per share.

QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined data center platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities. Visit QTS at www.qtsdatacenters.com, call toll-free 877.QTS.DATA or follow on Twitter @DataCenters_QTS.

