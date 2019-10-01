Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  QTS Realty Trust, Inc.    QTS

QTS REALTY TRUST, INC.

(QTS)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

QTS Realty Trust, Inc. : Schedules Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/01/2019 | 04:06pm EDT

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: QTS) today announced that the Company will issue its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 after market close on Monday, November 4, 2019. The Company will conduct a conference call and webcast on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at 7:30 a.m. Central Time / 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The dial-in number for the conference call is (877) 883-0383 (U.S.) or (412) 902-6506 (International). The participant entry number is 2688926# and callers are asked to dial in ten minutes prior to start time. A link to the live broadcast and the replay will be available on the Company's website (www.qtsdatacenters.com) under the Investors tab.

About QTS

QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America and Europe. Through its software-defined data center platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities. Visit QTS at www.qtsdatacenters.com, call toll-free 877.QTS.DATA or follow on Twitter @DataCenters_QTS.

Investor Relations Contact:
Stephen Douglas - EVP Finance
ir@qtsdatacenters.com

Media Contact:
Carter B. Cromley
(703) 861-8245
carter.cromley@qtsdatacenters.com

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/qts-realty-trust-inc-schedules-third-quarter-2019-earnings-release-and-conference-call-300928767.html

SOURCE QTS Realty Trust, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on QTS REALTY TRUST, INC.
04:06pQTS REALTY TRUST, INC. : Schedules Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Confe..
PR
09/26QTS REALTY TRUST : Atlanta Metro Data Center Approved for New Sales & Use Tax Ex..
PR
09/24QTS REALTY TRUST : and Metro Fiber Networks Announce Availability of Strategic D..
PR
09/09QTS REALTY TRUST : IEIC Welcomes New Founding Members Ford Motor Company, Henric..
PR
09/09QTS REALTY TRUST, INC. : to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
PR
08/21QTS REALTY TRUST : Ashburn Mega Data Center Achieves LEED Green Building Certifi..
PR
08/05QTS REALTY TRUST : Declares Third Quarter 2019 Common and Preferred Stock Divide..
PR
08/05QTS REALTY TRUST : IEIC Welcomes New Founding Academic Member Virginia Commonwea..
PR
08/02QTS REALTY TRUST : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition a..
AQ
08/01QTS REALTY TRUST : Awarded for Global Sustainability Leadership
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group