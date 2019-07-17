QTS Realty Trust : Publishes Open Source Library for Data Center Management on Github

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- QTS Realty Trust (NYSE: QTS), a leading provider of software-defined and mega scale data center solutions, announced today that it has published its RESTful application programming interface (API) library as Open Source on Github under the BSD-3 license to provide maximum transparency and serve as a basis for an open standard for the industry.

Available on Github here, QTS' APIs support real-time access to all aspects of data center management including physical security, power, cooling, sensors, provisioning and many other key metrics. This allows customers to embed the API into their own systems allowing increased control and visibility of their data center footprint.

QTS is committed to the digitization of its end-to-end systems and processes to enable new ways for its customers and employees to interact with QTS' platform and accelerate the deployment of new services and solutions.

"By publishing the APIs, documentation and sample code, QTS enables customers and partners to embed the physical data center into their own software applications and opens opportunities for partners to create new software-defined services on top of QTS' infrastructure," said Jon Greaves, Chief Technology Officer, QTS. "The open source approach allows interoperability with other providers who adopt the standard, as well as customers who implement for their own corporate data center. Developers and the open source community can now collaborate to further increase transparency and we expect it will be embraced by the industry."

About QTS

QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space within North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities. Visit QTS at www.qtsdatacenters.com, call toll-free 877.QTS.DATA or follow on Twitter @DataCenters_QTS.

