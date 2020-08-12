QTS Realty Trust : Q3 2020 Investor Presentation

Some of the statements contained in this document constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to expectations, beliefs, projections, future plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. In particular, statements pertaining to the COVID-19 pandemic, its impact on the Company and the Company's response thereto and to the Company's strategy, plans, intentions, capital resources, liquidity, portfolio performance, results of operations, anticipated growth in our funds from operations and anticipated market conditions contain forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," or "potential" or the negative of these words and phrases or similar words or phrases which are predictions of or indicate future events or trends and which do not relate solely to historical matters.
The forward-looking statements contained in this document reflect the Company's current views about future events and are subject to numerous known and unknown
risks, uncertainties, assumptions and changes in circumstances that may cause actual results to differ significantly from those expressed in any forward-looking statement. The Company does not guarantee that the transactions and events described will happen as described (or that they will happen at all). The following factors, among others, could cause actual results and future events to differ materially from those set forth or contemplated in the forward-looking statements:
adverse economic or real estate developments in the Company's markets or the technology industry;
obsolescence or reduction in marketability of our infrastructure due to changing industry demands;
global, national and local economic conditions;
risks related to the COVID-19 pandemic, including, but not limited to, the risk of business and/or operational disruptions, disruption of the Company's customers' businesses that could affect their ability to make rental payments to the Company, supply chain disruptions and delays in the construction or development of the
Company's data centers;
risks related to our international operations;
difficulties in identifying properties to acquire and completing acquisitions;
the Company's failure to successfully develop, redevelop and operate acquired properties or lines of business;
significant increases in construction and development costs;
the increasingly competitive environment in which the Company operates; defaults on, or termination or non-renewal of, leases by customers; decreased rental rates or increased vacancy rates;
increased interest rates and operating costs, including increased energy costs; financing risks, including the Company's failure to obtain necessary outside financing;
dependence on third parties to provide Internet, telecommunications and network connectivity to the Company's data centers;
the Company's failure to qualify and maintain its qualification as a real estate investment trust;
environmental uncertainties and risks related to natural disasters;
financial market fluctuations;
changes in real estate and zoning laws, revaluations for tax purposes and increases in real property tax rates;
and limitations inherent in our current and any future joint venture investments, such as lack of sole decision-making authority and reliance on our partners' financial condition.
While forward-looking statements reflect the Company's good faith beliefs, they are not guarantees of future performance. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it was made. The Company disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, of new information, data or methods, future events or other changes. For a further discussion of these and other factors that could cause the Company's future results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements, see the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, as well as other periodic reports the Company files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, many of which should be interpreted as being heightened as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the actions taken to contain the pandemic or mitigate its impact.
This presentation includes measures not derived in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), such as FFO, operating FFO, adjusted Operating FFO, EBITDAre, adjusted EBITDA, NOI, ROIC and MRR. These measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for any measure derived in accordance with GAAP, and may also be inconsistent with similar measures presented by other companies. Reconciliation of these measures to the most closely comparable GAAP measures are presented in the attached pages. We refer you to the appendix of this presentation for reconciliations of these measures and to the section entitled "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations--Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in our 10-K for further information regarding these measures.
1) 2020 figures represent midpoint of company guidance; 2) 2017 & 2018 figures represent results for Core business only; 3) trailing twelve month incremental annualized revenue signed from new and modified renewal 12
leases, net of downgrades, 2017 & 2018 represent results for Core business only; 4) backlog of signed but not yet commenced annualized monthly recurring revenue, 2018 represents results for Core business only.
Balance Sheet and Liquidity Summary
Capital Structure ($M)
Unsecured Credit Facility 1,
$1,208
Finance Leases & Other, $46
Series A Preferred Stock,
$107
Series B Convertible$6.6B
Preferred Stock, $316
Pro Rata Share of Unconsol.
Enterprise
JV Debt, $43
Value6
Senior Notes, $400
Market Cap 2, $4,512
Debt Maturities ($M)5
$905
$554
Highlights
Pro forma leverage of 3.7x3 net debt to annualized adjusted EBITDA, including forward equity proceeds; net debt to LQA adjusted EBITDA of 5.8x at the end of 2Q 2020
Approximately $1.1B of available liquidity, including $591M4 of undrawn forward equity proceeds
No significant debt maturities until 2023 and beyond
$229
$1
$3
$5
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025+
~70% of debt is subject to a fixed rate, including interest rate swap agreements
Includes three term loans ($700 million in aggregate) and approximately $508 million of borrowings on revolving credit facili ty as of June 30, 2020
Market Cap calculated as: Class A and Class B common stock and OP units of 70.4 million incl. common stock sold in forward structure using treasury stock method, multiplied by 6/30/2020 stock price of $64.09 per share.
Pro forma for the effects of cash expected to be received upon the full physical settlement of, and issuance of, 10.3 million shares of common stock pursuant to forward equity sales through the date of this report, assuming such proceeds were used to repay a portion of the Company's outstanding debt. The company expects to use the proceeds from th ese forward equity agreements to fund future capital expenditures.
Reflects net proceeds available at the Company's election to physically settle the forward equity sales
FFO, Operating FFO and Adjusted Operating FFO Reconciliation
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
$ in thousands
June 30, 2020
March 31, 2020
June 30, 2019
June 30, 2020
June 30, 2019
FFO
Net income
$
10,209
$
8,120
$
7,535
$
18,329
$
28,683
Equity in net loss of unconsolidated entity
590
677
401
1,267
675
Real estate depreciation and amortization
44,196
41,700
38,544
85,896
74,471
Gain on sale of real estate, net
-
-
-
-
(13,408)
Pro rata share of FFO from unconsolidated entity
399
278
344
677
385
FFO
55,394
50,775
46,824
106,169
90,806
Preferred stock dividends
(7,045)
(7,045)
(7,045)
(14,090)
(14,090)
FFO available to common stockholders & OP unit holders
48,349
43,730
39,779
92,079
76,716
Transaction and integration costs
381
216
1,039
597
2,253
Operating FFO available to common stockholders & OP unit holders
(1)
48,730
43,946
40,818
92,676
78,969
Maintenance capital expenditures
(4,220)
(1,662)
(2,233)
(5,882)
(2,942)
Leasing commissions paid
(6,805)
(8,998)
(6,528)
(15,803)
(13,043)
Amortization of deferred financing costs
991
987
979
1,978
1,957
Non real estate depreciation and amortization
3,358
3,370
2,937
6,728
5,798
Straight line rent revenue and expense and other
(5,702)
(3,755)
(979)
(9,457)
(2,401)
Tax expense (benefit) from operating results
138
(169)
199
(31)
410
Equity-based compensation expense
6,082
4,875
4,296
10,957
7,596
Adjustments for unconsolidated entity
(1)
(88)
66
(42)
(22)
(20)
Adjusted Operating FFO available to common stockholders & OP unit holders
$
42,484
$
38,660
$
39,447
$
81,144
$
76,324
The Company's calculations of Operating FFO and Adjusted Operating FFO may not be comparable to Operating FFO and Adjusted Operating FFO as calculated by other REITs that do not use the same definition.
