INVESTOR ALERT - Quad/Graphics, Inc. (QUAD) - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Investors of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 6, 2020

NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Quad/Graphics, Inc. ("Quad" or the "Company") (NYSE: QUAD) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased Quad securities between February 21, 2018 through October 29, 2019, both dates inclusive. Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/quad.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company's book business in United States was underperforming; (2) as a result, the Company was likely to divest its book business; (3) the Company was unreasonably vulnerable to decreases in market prices; (4) to remain financially flexible while market prices decreased, the Company was likely to cut its quarterly dividend and expand its cost reduction programs; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/quad. or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Quad you have until January 6, 2020 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients.

