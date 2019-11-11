Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Quad/Graphics, Inc.    QUAD

QUAD/GRAPHICS, INC.

(QUAD)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

INVESTOR ALERT - Quad/Graphics, Inc. (QUAD) - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Investors of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 6, 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/11/2019 | 03:01pm EST

NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Quad/Graphics, Inc. ("Quad" or the "Company") (NYSE: QUAD) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased Quad securities between February 21, 2018 through October 29, 2019, both dates inclusive. Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/quad.       

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company's book business in United States was underperforming; (2) as a result, the Company was likely to divest its book business; (3) the Company was unreasonably vulnerable to decreases in market prices; (4) to remain financially flexible while market prices decreased, the Company was likely to cut its quarterly dividend and expand its cost reduction programs; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/quad. or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Quad you have until January 6, 2020 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.  A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique.  Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients.  In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm's expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration.   Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz
212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/investor-alert---quadgraphics-inc-quad---bronstein-gewirtz--grossman-llc-notifies-investors-of-class-action-and-lead-plaintiff-deadline-january-6-2020-300955643.html

SOURCE Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on QUAD/GRAPHICS, INC.
03:01pINVESTOR ALERT - QUAD/GRAPHICS, INC. : January 6, 2020
PR
02:03pThe Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Qu..
BU
11:13aQUAD CLASS ACTION ALERT : Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces the Filing of a Secur..
PR
10:52aQUAD/GRAPHICS : ROSEN, A LEADING GLOBAL LAW FIRM, Announces Filing of Securities..
BU
11/09QUAD/GRAPHICS SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY F : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors ..
BU
11/08QUAD/GRAPHICS : HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages Quad/Graphic..
PR
11/08QUAD/GRAPHICS ALERT : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action ..
BU
11/08SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Robbins LLP is Investigating the Officers and Directors of Q..
BU
11/08QUAD CLASS ACTION ALERT : Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces the Filing of a Secur..
BU
11/07GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Files Securities Class Action on Behalf of Quad/Gr..
BU
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group