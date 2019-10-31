Investor Alert: Kaplan Fox Investigates Quad/Graphics

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP (www.kaplanfox.com) is investigating claims on behalf of investors who purchased shares of Quad/Graphics, Inc. ("Quad/Graphics" or the "Company") (NYSE: QUAD).

On October 29, 2019, after the market closed and in connection with reporting its third quarter 2019 financial results, Quad/Graphics cut its dividend in half to $0.15 per share, announced its plans to divest its book business, and updated its guidance to reflect the divestiture of its book business that the Company said generates $200 million in annual sales. To reflect the divestiture, Quad/Graphics' net sales guidance for 2019 was reduced to "approximately $3.9 billion" from the previous range of "$4.05 billion to $4.25 billion."

Following these announcements, Bloomberg reported that a Buckingham Research analyst stated "[w]e are absolutely shocked by these developments given the confidence management had just three months ago."

On October 30, 2019, the first trading day following the news, Quad/Graphics' shares plummeted by $6.42 per share, or 57%, to close at $4.85 per share.

