QUAD/GRAPHICS, INC.

QUAD/GRAPHICS, INC.

(QUAD)
Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Quad/Graphics, Inc. Investors

10/30/2019 | 03:08pm EDT

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Quad/Graphics, Inc. (“Quad/Graphics” or the “Company”) (NYSE: QUAD) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

On October 29, 2019, after the market closed, the Company slashed its quarterly dividend to $0.15 per share, announced plans to divest its book business, and reported third quarter 2019 financial results. Analysts were “absolutely shocked by these developments given the confidence management had just three months ago.”

On this news, the Company’s share price fell as much as $6.05, or nearly 54%, during intraday trading on October 30, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Quad/Graphics securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2019
