QUAD/GRAPHICS SHAREHOLDER ALERT by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess Of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Quad/Graphics, Inc. - QUAD

11/09/2019 | 11:44am EST

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until January 6, 2020 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE: QUAD), if they purchased the Company’s securities between February 21, 2018 and October 29, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.

What You May Do

If you purchased securities of Quad/Graphics and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-quad/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by January 6, 2020.

About the Lawsuit

Quad/Graphics and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On October 29, 2019, the Company disclosed a cut to its dividend, in half to $0.15 per share, and its plans to divest its book business, which it stated generated $200 million in annual sales, with an accompanying reduction to 2019 net sales guidance to “approximately $3.9 billion” from the previous range of “$4.05 billion to $4.25 billion” to reflect the divestiture.

On this news, the price of Quad/Graphics’ shares plummeted.

The case is Born v. Quad/Graphics, Inc., 1:19-cv-10376.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation’s premier boutique securities litigation law firms. KSF serves a variety of clients – including public institutional investors, hedge funds, money managers and retail investors – in seeking recoveries for investment losses emanating from corporate fraud or malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2019
