Quad/Graphics : 2020 J.P. Morgan High Yield & Leveraged Finance Conference
0
02/25/2020 | 09:13pm EST
2020 Global High Yield & Leveraged Finance Conference
February 25, 2020
Presenters & Forward-Looking Statements
Dave Honan
Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer
Kelly Vanderboom
Executive Vice President,
Treasurer & President of
Logistics
Kyle Egan
Assistant Treasurer &
Director of Investor
Relations
Forward-Looking Statements
This communication contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding, among other things, our current expectations about the Company's future results, financial condition, revenue, earnings, free cash flow, margins, objectives, goals, strategies, beliefs, intentions, plans, estimates, prospects, projections and outlook of the Company and can generally be identified by the use of words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "plan," "foresee," "project," "believe," "continue" or the negatives of these terms, variations on them and other similar expressions. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results to be materially different from those expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based largely on the Company's expectations and judgments and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are unforeseeable and beyond our control.
The factors that could cause actual results to materially differ include, among others: the impact of decreasing demand for printed materials and significant overcapacity in the highly competitive environment creates downward pricing pressures and potential under-utilization of assets; the impact of digital media and similar technological changes, including digital substitution by consumers; the impact of fluctuations in costs (including labor and labor-related costs, energy costs, freight rates and raw materials) and the impact of fluctuations in the availability of raw materials; the inability of the Company to reduce costs and improve operating efficiency rapidly enough to meet market conditions; the impact of increased business complexity as a result of the Company's transformation into a marketing solutions partner; the failure to successfully identify, manage, complete and integrate acquisitions, investment opportunities or other significant transactions, as well as the successful identification and execution of strategic divestitures; the failure of clients to perform under contracts or to renew contracts with clients on favorable terms or at all; the impact of changing future economic conditions; the fragility and decline in overall distribution channels, including newspaper distribution channels; the impact of changes in postal rates, service levels or regulations; the impact of the various restrictive covenants in the Company's debt facilities on the Company's ability to operate its business; the failure to attract and retain qualified talent across the enterprise; the impact of regulatory matters and legislative developments or changes in laws, including changes in cyber-security, privacy and environmental laws; significant capital expenditures may be needed to maintain the Company's platforms and processes and to remain technologically and economically competitive; the impact of risks associated with the operations outside of the United States, including costs incurred or reputational damage suffered due to improper conduct of its employees, contractors or agents; the impact of an other than temporary decline in operating results and enterprise value that could lead to non-cash impairment charges due to the impairment of property, plant and equipment and other intangible assets; and the impact on the holders of Quad's class A common stock of a limited active market for such shares and the inability to independently elect directors or control decisions due to the voting power of the class B common stock; and the other risk factors identified in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, which may be amended or supplemented by subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q or other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Except to the extent required by the federal securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward- looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
2
Quad Overview
Quad Overview
Quad is a worldwide marketing solutions partner
dedicated to creating a better way for its clients through a data-driven, integrated marketing platform that helps
clients reduce complexity, increase efficiency and enhance marketing spend effectiveness
5,600
$3.9 billion
19,600
53
75+
Clients Representing
2019 Net Sales
Employees
Manufacturing & Distribution
Client-Based Marketing
Worldwide
Facilities Worldwide
On-Site Locations
Diverse Vertical Industries
in the United States
4
Stable Leadership & Ownership
Joel Quadracci
Family Ownership
~30%
~80%
Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
29 Years with QUAD
29 Total Years of Experience
of Total
of Voting Power
Outstanding Shares
Dave Honan
Tom Frankowski
Eric Ashworth
Executive Vice President & Chief
Executive Vice President & Chief
Executive Vice President of Product &
Financial Officer
Operating Officer
Market Strategy
11 Years with QUAD
41 Years with QUAD
4
Years with QUAD
27 Total Years of Experience
41 Total Years of Experience
28
Total Years of Experience
Jennie Kent
Kelly Vanderboom
Renee Badura
Executive Vice President of
Executive Vice President, Treasurer &
Executive Vice President of Sales &
Administration & General Counsel
President of Logistics
Marketing
9
Years with QUAD
27 Years with QUAD
34
Years with QUAD
23
Total Years of Experience
27 Total Years of Experience
34
Total Years of Experience
5
Manufacturing & Distribution Platform
Lomira, WI
Hartford, WI
Sussex, WI
Springfield, MA
West Allis, WI
Pewaukee, WI
Leominster, MA
Greenville, MI Saratoga Springs, NY
Burlington, WI
Woburn, MA
Omaha, NE
Waukee, IA
New Berlin, WI
Chalfont, PA
Taunton, MA
Franklin, WI
Martinsburg, WV
Salt Lake City, UT
Westampton, NJ
Fernley, NV
Effingham, IL
Fairfield, PA
Sacramento, CA
Versailles, KY
Merced, CA
Winchester, VA
Latin America
•
Toluca, Mexico
Nashville, TN
•
Xochimilco, Mexico
•
Santo Domingo,
Oklahoma City, OK
Dominican Republic
Spartanburg, SC
•
Bogota, Colombia
Riverside, CA
The Rock, GA
•
Lima, Peru
•
Sao Paulo, Brazil
Square Footage
•
Buenos Aires, Argentina
Lufkin, TX
India
•
Manipal, India
Europe
< 500k
500k ― 1m
1m ― 1.5m
> 1.5m
•
Radzymin, Poland
Tampa, FL
Strategic Partnership
Book Operations
•
Wyszkow, Poland
6
75+ U.S. On-Site Client Based Marketing Locations
Seattle, WA
National Grocer
Portland, OR
Multinational Shoe
Company
Portland, OR
National Grocer
Sacramento, CA
Regional Grocer
San Bruno, CA
Pleasanton, CA
National Retailer
National Grocer
San Francisco, CA
International
Educational Book
Publisher
Beverly Hills, CA
Men's Media and Lifestyle Company
Los Angeles, CA
National Grocer
Commerce, CA
Regional Warehouse Retailer
El Segundo, CA
Automotive Enthusiast Publisher
Boise, ID
National Grocer
Phoenix, AZ
National Grocer
Chandler, AZ
Regional Grocer
Eden Prairie, MN
Stillwater, MN
Chicago, IL
Boston, MA
Quincy, MA
Framingham, MA
Westbrook, ME
Multi-Brand Online Retailer
Regional Grocer
National Grocer
National Grocer
International Food
Office Supply Retailer
National Outdoor Apparel Retailer
Burnsville, MN
Eden Prairie, MN
Lincolnshire, IL
Boston, MA
Retailer
Woonsocket, RI
Scarborough, ME
Regional Tool & Equipment Retailer
Regional Grocer
Office Supply Retailer
International
Hingham, MA
Pharmacy Healthcare
International Food Retailer
South St. Paul, MN
Northfield Township, IL
Educational Book
National Women's
Company
Freeport, ME
Online Outdoor Equipment Retailer
National Insurance Provider
Publisher
Apparel Retailer
National Outdoor Apparel Retailer
Downers Grove, IL
Byron Center, MI
Regional Farmers Market
National Grocer
Coraopolis, PA
Grand Rapids, MI
National Health &
Regional Supercenter
Nutrition Retailer
Retailer
Coraopolis, PA
National Sporting
Goods Retailer
Monroe, WI
Clifton Park, NY
Hoboken, NJ
Mail-Order & Online Food Retailer
Columbus, OH
Educational Book
National Retailer
South Bend, IN
Publisher
Rockaway, NJ
Sidney, NE
National Home
Regional Grocer
Carlisle, PA
Goods Retailer
National Party Supply
National Outdoor Recreation Retailer
International Food
Niwot, CO
Fort Wayne, IN
Retailer
Retailer
Philadelphia, PA
Denver, CO
National Hardware Wholesaler
Jersey City, NJ
Regional Grocer
Mason, OH
National Grocer
National Grocer
Mason, OH
National Publisher
International Educational Book Publisher
Italian Eyewear
Keasbey, NJ
Company
National Grocer
Madison, VA
Springfield, MO
Jericho, NY
Regional Home
Direct Marketing
National Outdoor Recreation Retailer
Furnishings Retailer
Bentonville, AR
Company
Bentonville, AR
Santa Fe, NM
Multinational Retailer
Brentwood, TN
National Warehouse
Washington, DC
Outdoor Magazine
National Rural
Retailer
Non-Profit Scientific &
Publisher
Lifestyle Retailer
Educational Organization
Salisbury, NC
Atlanta, GA
Washington, DC
International Food Retailer
Birmingham, AL
Retail Strategy
National Grocer
Arlington, TX
Lifestyle Magazine &
Company
Mooresville, NC
Landover, MD
Book Publisher
National Home
National Grocer
International Food Retailer
Improvement Retailer
Vienne, VA
Matthews, NC
National Publisher
National Dollar Retailer
San Antonio, TX
Houston, TX
National Discount Sporting
Regional Grocer
Goods Retailer
Bradenton, FL
Regional Retailer
Bonita Springs, FL
7
National Publisher
Net Sales Breakdown
2018
20%
Integrated
Solutions
7%
Agency
16%
11%
Solutions
37%
Catalogs
2%
Logistics
Targeted
QuadMed
11%
Print
5% Europe
Direct
10%
$4.0 Billion
Marketing
Int'l
Latin
2018 Net Sales(1)
5% America
6% Packaging
& Instore
1%
11%
4%
Directories
Magazines
21%
Special
Interest
Retail Inserts
Pubs.
33%
Large Scale
Print
2019
21%
Integrated
8%
Solutions
Agency
16%
Solutions
11%
Catalogs
2%
Logistics
QuadMed
12%
5% Europe
$3.9 Billion
Marketing
Direct
10%
Latin
2019 Net Sales(1)
Int'l
5% America
7% Packaging
& Instore
1%
10%
Directories
Magazines
4%
19%
Special
Retail Inserts
Interest
Pubs.
30%
Large Scale
Print
39%
Targeted
Print
(1) Net sales for all periods presented have been adjusted to exclude the book business which is being reported as discontinued operations.
8
Quad 3.0 Strategy
Uniquely Integrated Marketing Solutions Offering
MARKETING STRATEGY
PLAN
Understand and connect
with your customer
MANAGE &
MEASURE
Alleviate operational burden
and reduce complexity
MARKETING MANAGEMENT SERVICES
Media
Planning
Campaign
Planning
Customer
Insights &
Analytics
Sourcing and
Procurement
Print & Paper
Management
Marketing
Outsourcing
Production Services
Outsourcing
Content Workflow
Solutions
Creative
Services
Content
Production
Services
Broadcast
Digital
Print
In-Store
Packaging
CREATIVE SOLUTIONS
PRODUCE
Create content
assets smarter and faster
DEPLOY
Reach the right customer
at the right time
MEDIA DEPLOYMENT
10
Accelerating Our Transformation
Aggressively Manage Our Product Portfolio
Expanding Our Partnerships with Clients
Introduce the Power of Print to Direct-to-Consumer Brands
11
IMPACT
Client has significantly increased its program with Quad for this year's seasonal catalog to tens of millions of copies.
Established Quad as astrategic solution partner for this retailer and expanded our relationship to include producing catalogs and direct mail for a number of their other verticals and integrating page production and photo retouching.
Establishing Print Catalog for Traditional E-Commerce Retailer
E-COMMERCE RETAILER
OPPORTUNITY
Client was looking to capitalize on an opportunity to increase its household presence in a specific vertical market during the holiday season.
Worked with Quad to produce its first catalog to enhance awareness and compliment their campaign.
QUAD SOLUTION
Leveraged Quad's expertise in print-production and distribution to produce and distribute a product-rich catalog to a highly targeted test market.
12
IMPACT
Launching anadditional integrated direct mail and digital program in early 2020
Continuing to leverage insights through Quad's proprietary virtual testing platform, Accelerated
Insights
Utilizing Data Insights to Create
Growth Opportunities
MULTI-NATIONAL RETAILER
OPPORTUNITY
Existing print customer looking to expand its marketing into digital channels
Make better use of data to acquire new customers and drive repeat business
QUAD SOLUTION
Planned and executed a new customer acquisition campaign
Started by researching digital and direct mail behaviors of end-consumers in underperforming markets
Created and launched a new direct mail program including new creative and format, supported by a complementary digital campaign.
13
IMPACT
Increased speed-to-market,allowing them to be more responsive to changes in consumer behavior
Reduced in-store resources needed to install signage, freeing employees to focus on customers
Significantly reduced wasteby producing and delivering signs that matched individual store's needs
Unified 1,700+ Stores
Innovations for In-Store Promo Signage Improves Profitability
NATIONAL HOME IMPROVEMENT & HARDWARE RETAILER
OPPORTUNITY
Existing retail circular and media planning and placement customer
Retailer was focused on improving inefficient production and distribution of in-store signage for weekly promotions
QUAD SOLUTION
Collected retailer's data, unify into one source and create a customized multifunctional portal that each store could access
Developed kit-building system using store walk sequence to simplify installation of in-store signage
Tailored sign formats, content and quantities to individual store needs
Implemented an on-site team to help manage the data & process
14
Financial Overview
Financial Overview
Fourth Quarter
Full-Year
US $ Millions
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
2019
2018
2019
2018
STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS (excluding discontinued operations)
Net Sales
$ 1,069.9
$ 1,124.9
$ 3,923.4
$ 3,985.8
Cost of Sales
867.9
917.1
3,192.2
3,221.4
Selling, General and Administrative Expenses
107.1
90.1
397.6
358.9
Adjusted EBITDA(1)
$ 95.8
$ 117.7
$ 334.9
$ 427.8
Adjusted EBITDA Margin(1)
9.0%
10.5%
8.5%
10.7%
STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS (including discontinued operations)
Net Cash Provided By Operating Activities
$ 155.5
$ 260.6
Capital Expenditures
(111.0)
(96.3)
LSC-Related Payments
61.3
-
Free Cash Flow(1)
$ 105.8
$ 164.3
(1) See slide 23 for definitions of our non-GAAP measures, slides 24 & 25 for reconciliations of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin and slide 26 for a reconciliation of Free Cash Flow as non-GAAP measures.
16
Debt Capital Structure as of December 31, 2019
We have the financial resources to pursue future
growth opportunities and return value to our shareholders.
$1.1 billion
3.12x
35%
Floating
Debt and Finance Lease
Debt Leverage Ratio(1) as
65%
Obligations at December 31, 2019
of December 31, 2019
Fixed
5.2%
$764 million
May 2022
Blended Interest Rate as
Available Liquidity on Revolver
Next Significant Debt Maturity
of December 31, 2019
at December 31, 2019
(1) See slide 23 for definitions of our Non-GAAP measures and slide 27 for a reconciliation of Debt Leverage Ratio as a Non-GAAP measure.
17
2020 Annual Guidance
US $ Millions
2020
Net Sales
$3.5 to $3.7 billion
Adjusted EBITDA(1)
$285 to $315 million
Free Cash Flow(1)(2)
$100 to $130 million
Interest Expense
$70 to $80 million
Depreciation & Amortization
$185 to $190 million
Restructuring and Transaction-Related Cash Expense
$40 to $50 million
Capital Expenditures(2)
$70 to $80 million
Pension Cash Contributions(3)
Approximately $20 million
Cash Taxes
Less than $10 million
See slide 23 for definitions of our non-GAAP measures.
Guidance related to the Statement of Cash Flows includes cash flows from discontinued operations.
Includes single employer pension plans and multi-employer pension plans.
18
Actions to Improve Balance Sheet Strength
Continue to have opportunities to generate cash to accelerate our Quad 3.0 transformation,
reduce debt leverage and deliver long-term sustainable value to all stakeholders.
Sales & Divestitures
Sold over 20 vacant facilities for $100 million in cash since 2015.
Sold Transpak (non-core industrial wood crating business) for $11 million in Q3 2019.
Sold Omaha, NE packaging facility for $41 million in January 2020.
Planned divestiture of book business that generates annual sales of approximately $200 million.
Cash Flow Optimization
Dividend reset reserves approximately $30 million of additional annual financial flexibility.
$12 million of annualized interest cost savings from the Term Loan B payoff.
Continued focus on cost savings, including our $100 million cost savings program.
Continuous improvements in working capital management.
19
Consistent & Conservative Financial Policies
Financial Policies
Maintain normalized leverage of 2.0x to 2.5x granted we may operate above or below this range given timing of investments and growth opportunities
Reduce leverage with generated free cash flow
Reduce and de-risk underfunded pension liabilities
Maintain strong relationships with a diversified group of Lenders
Continue to maintain a staggered maturity profile to minimize refinancing risk
Have a healthy balance of fixed vs. floating rate debt
Always have adequate dry powder to pursue opportunities that are accretive to earnings, as well as to maintain a healthy access to liquidity during difficult economic times
Return capital to shareholders as part of a balanced capital allocation strategy and maintenance of financial policies
Maximize Free
Cash Flow
Disciplined Capital Deployment
Strong Balance
Sheet
Strong Earnings Margin
20
Thank You
Supplemental Information
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to financial measures prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (GAAP), this presentation also contains Non-GAAP financial measures, specifically EBITDA, EBITDA Margin, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Free Cash Flow, Debt Leverage Ratio, and Adjusted Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share. The Company believes that these Non-GAAP measures, when presented in conjunction with comparable GAAP measures, provide additional information for evaluating Quad's performance and are important measures by which Quad's management assesses the profitability and liquidity of its business. These Non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for or superior to, net earnings (loss) as a measure of operating performance or to cash flows provided by operating activities as a measure of liquidity. These Non-GAAP measures may be different than Non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. Reconciliations to the GAAP equivalent of these Non-GAAP measures are contained on slides 24 - 30.
Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net earnings (loss) attributable to Quad common shareholders excluding interest expense, income tax expense (benefit), depreciation and amortization, restructuring, impairment and transaction-related charges, earnings (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax, net pension income, employee stock ownership plan contribution, (gain) loss on debt extinguishment, equity in (earnings) loss of unconsolidated entity, the Adjusted EBITDA for unconsolidated equity method investments (calculated in a consistent manner with the calculation for Quad) and net earnings (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests.
Adjusted EBITDA Margin is defined as Adjusted EBITDA divided by net sales.
Free Cash Flow is defined as net cash provided by operating activities less purchases of property, plant and equipment, plus LSC-related payments, which includes payments for transaction-related costs associated with the now terminated acquisition of LSC Communications, Inc. and the incremental interest payments associated with the 2019 amended debt refinancing.
Debt Leverage Ratio is defined as total debt and finance lease obligations divided by the last twelve months of Adjusted EBITDA.
Adjusted Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share is defined as earnings (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes and equity in (earnings) loss of unconsolidated entity excluding restructuring, impairment and transaction-related charges, employee stock ownership plan contribution, (gain) loss on debt extinguishment, and adjusted for income tax expense at a normalized tax rate, divided by diluted weighted average number of common shares outstanding.
23
Adjusted EBITDA
Fourth Quarter
Three Months Ended December 31,
US $ Millions
2019
2018
Net earnings (loss) attributable to Quad common shareholders
$ 7.5
$ (20.8)
Interest expense
20.4
19.3
Income tax expense (benefit)
3.6
(2.6)
Depreciation and amortization
50.2
52.9
EBITDA [Non-GAAP]
$ 81.7
$ 48.8
EBITDA Margin [Non-GAAP]
7.6%
4.3%
Restructuring, impairment and transaction-related charges
15.7
62.7
(Earnings) loss from discontinued operations, net of tax
(0.5)
9.4
Net pension income
(1.5)
(3.1)
Other(1)
0.4
(0.1)
Adjusted EBITDA [Non-GAAP]
$ 95.8
$ 117.7
Adjusted EBITDA Margin [Non-GAAP]
9.0%
10.5%
Other includes the following items: (a) the equity in (earnings) loss of unconsolidated entity, which includes the results of operations for an investment in an entity where Quad has the ability to exert significant influence, but not control, and is accounted for using the equity method of accounting; (b) the Adjusted EBITDA for unconsolidated equity method investments, which was calculated in a consistent manner with the calculation above for Quad; and (c) the net earnings (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests, which is the portion of the net earnings (loss) not owned by Quad for an investment where Quad has a controlling financial interest.
24
Adjusted EBITDA
Full-Year
Year Ended December 31,
US $ Millions
2019
2018
Net earnings (loss) attributable to Quad common shareholders
$ (156.3)
$ 8.5
Interest expense
90.0
73.2
Income tax benefit
(24.4)
(2.4)
Depreciation and amortization
209.5
214.9
EBITDA [Non-GAAP]
$ 118.8
$ 294.2
EBITDA Margin [Non-GAAP]
3.0%
7.4%
Restructuring, impairment and transaction-related charges
89.4
103.3
Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax
100.6
22.0
Net pension income
(6.0)
(12.4)
Employee stock ownership plan contribution
-
22.3
Loss on debt extinguishment
30.5
-
Other(1)
1.6
(1.6)
Adjusted EBITDA [Non-GAAP]
$ 334.9
$ 427.8
Adjusted EBITDA Margin [Non-GAAP]
8.5%
10.7%
Other includes the following items: (a) the equity in (earnings) loss of unconsolidated entity, which includes the results of operations for an investment in an entity where Quad has the ability to exert significant influence, but not control, and is accounted for using the equity method of accounting; (b) the Adjusted EBITDA for unconsolidated equity method investments, which was calculated in a consistent manner with the calculation above for Quad; and (c) the net earnings (loss)
attributable to noncontrolling interests, which is the portion of the net earnings (loss) not owned by Quad for an investment where Quad has a controlling financial interest.
25
Free Cash Flow
Full-Year
Year Ended December 31,
US $ Millions
2019
2018
Net cash provided by operating activities
$ 155.5
$ 260.6
Less: purchases of property, plant and equipment
(111.0)
(96.3)
Plus: LSC-related payments(1)
61.3
-
Free Cash Flow [Non-GAAP]
$ 105.8
$ 164.3
LSC-relatedpayments include transaction-related costs associated with the proposed, but now terminated, acquisition of LSC Communications, Inc., including a $45 million reverse termination fee and incremental interest payments associated with the 2019 amended debt refinancing during the year ended December 31, 2019.
26
Debt Leverage Ratio
Year Ended December 31,
US $ Millions
2019
2018
Total debt and finance lease obligations on the balance sheets
$ 1,112.2
$ 940.8
Divided by:
Adjusted EBITDA for Quad for the year ended [Non-GAAP]
$ 334.9
$ 427.8
Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA for acquired companies(1) [Non-GAAP]
-
2.9
Adjusted EBITDA for the year ended [Non-GAAP]
$ 334.9
$ 430.7
Debt Leverage Ratio [Non-GAAP]
3.32x
2.18x
Debt Leverage Ratio - Net of Excess Cash [Non-GAAP](2)
3.12x
2.05x
As permitted by the Company's senior secured credit facility, certain pro forma financial information related to the acquisition of Ivie & Associates, LLC ("Ivie") was included in calculating the Debt Leverage Ratio as of December 31, 2018. As the acquisition of Ivie was completed on February 21, 2018, the $2.9 million pro forma Adjusted EBITDA represents the period from January 1, 2018, to February 20, 2018. Adjusted EBITDA for Ivie was calculated in a consistent manner with the calculation for Quad. Ivie's financial information has been consolidated within Quad's financial results since the date of acquisition. If the two months of pro forma Adjusted EBITDA for Ivie was not included in the calculation, the Company's Debt Leverage Ratio would have been 2.20x as of December 31, 2018.
The Company had $79 million and $70 million in cash and cash equivalents at December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively. Based on the Company's typical year-end cash balance of approximately $10 million, Quad had $69 million and $60 million of excess cash at December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively. If the excess cash was used to further pay down debt, the Debt Leverage Ratio would have been 3.12x and 2.05x at December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively.
27
Balance Sheet
US $ Millions
December 31, 2019
December 31, 2018
ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 78.7
$ 69.5
Receivables, less allowances for doubtful accounts
456.1
497.6
Inventories
210.5
279.0
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
109.0
45.2
Property, plant and equipment-net
1,036.5
1,153.8
Operating lease right-of-useassets-net
97.9
-
Goodwill
103.0
44.5
Intangible assets-net
137.2
112.6
Other long-term assets
131.1
93.2
Assets of discontinued operations
57.1
173.7
Total assets
$ 2,417.1
$ 2,469.1
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Accounts payable
$ 416.7
$ 496.3
Accrued liabilities
292.9
275.0
Current portion of debt and finance lease obligations
47.7
47.9
Current portion of operating lease obligations
30.2
-
Long-term debt and finance lease obligations
1,064.5
892.9
Operating lease obligations
70.4
-
Deferred income taxes
2.8
32.1
Single and multi-employer pension obligations
122.9
133.5
Other long-term liabilities
108.3
108.4
Liabilities of discontinued operations
16.4
22.8
Total liabilities
$ 2,172.8
$ 2,008.9
Total Shareholders' equity and noncontrolling interests
$ 244.3
$ 460.2
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 2,417.1
$ 2,469.1
28
Adjusted Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share
Fourth Quarter
Three Months Ended December 31,
US $ Millions (Except Per Share Data)
2019
2018
Earnings (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes and equity in (earnings) loss of unconsolidated entity
Restructuring, impairment and transaction-related charges
Adjusted net earnings from continuing operations, before income taxes [Non-GAAP] Income tax expense at 25% normalized tax rate
Adjusted net earnings from continuing operations [Non-GAAP]
$ 10.1
$ (14.1)
15.7
62.7
25.8
48.6
6.5
12.2
$ 19.3
$ 36.4
Basic weighted average number of common shares outstanding
50.2
49.4
Plus: effect of dilutive equity incentive instruments [Non-GAAP]
0.8
1.5
Diluted weighted average number of common shares outstanding [Non-GAAP]
51.0
50.9
Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share from continuing operations [Non-GAAP]
$ 0.38
$ 0.72
Diluted earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations [GAAP]
$ 0.14
$ (0.23)
29
Adjusted Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share
Full-Year
Year Ended December 31,
US $ Millions (Except Per Share Data)
2019
2018
Earnings (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes and equity in (earnings) loss of unconsolidated entity
Restructuring, impairment and transaction-related charges
Employee stock ownership plan contribution
Loss on debt extinguishment
Adjusted net earnings from continuing operations, before income taxes [Non-GAAP] Income tax expense at 25% normalized tax rate
Adjusted net earnings from continuing operations [Non-GAAP]
$ (79.8)
$ 26.5
89.4
103.3
-
22.3
30.5
-
40.1
152.1
10.0
38.0
$ 30.1
$ 114.1
Basic weighted average number of common shares outstanding
50.0
49.8
Plus: effect of dilutive equity incentive instruments [Non-GAAP]
0.9
1.8
Diluted weighted average number of common shares outstanding [Non-GAAP]
50.9
51.6
Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share from continuing operations [Non-GAAP]
$ 0.59
$ 2.21
Diluted earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations [GAAP]
Quad/Graphics Inc. published this content on 25 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 February 2020 02:12:03 UTC