Quad/Graphics : 2020 J.P. Morgan High Yield & Leveraged Finance Conference

02/25/2020 | 09:13pm EST

2020 Global High Yield & Leveraged Finance Conference

February 25, 2020

Presenters & Forward-Looking Statements

Dave Honan

Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

Kelly Vanderboom

Executive Vice President,

Treasurer & President of

Logistics

Kyle Egan

Assistant Treasurer &

Director of Investor

Relations

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding, among other things, our current expectations about the Company's future results, financial condition, revenue, earnings, free cash flow, margins, objectives, goals, strategies, beliefs, intentions, plans, estimates, prospects, projections and outlook of the Company and can generally be identified by the use of words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "plan," "foresee," "project," "believe," "continue" or the negatives of these terms, variations on them and other similar expressions. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results to be materially different from those expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based largely on the Company's expectations and judgments and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are unforeseeable and beyond our control.

The factors that could cause actual results to materially differ include, among others: the impact of decreasing demand for printed materials and significant overcapacity in the highly competitive environment creates downward pricing pressures and potential under-utilization of assets; the impact of digital media and similar technological changes, including digital substitution by consumers; the impact of fluctuations in costs (including labor and labor-related costs, energy costs, freight rates and raw materials) and the impact of fluctuations in the availability of raw materials; the inability of the Company to reduce costs and improve operating efficiency rapidly enough to meet market conditions; the impact of increased business complexity as a result of the Company's transformation into a marketing solutions partner; the failure to successfully identify, manage, complete and integrate acquisitions, investment opportunities or other significant transactions, as well as the successful identification and execution of strategic divestitures; the failure of clients to perform under contracts or to renew contracts with clients on favorable terms or at all; the impact of changing future economic conditions; the fragility and decline in overall distribution channels, including newspaper distribution channels; the impact of changes in postal rates, service levels or regulations; the impact of the various restrictive covenants in the Company's debt facilities on the Company's ability to operate its business; the failure to attract and retain qualified talent across the enterprise; the impact of regulatory matters and legislative developments or changes in laws, including changes in cyber-security, privacy and environmental laws; significant capital expenditures may be needed to maintain the Company's platforms and processes and to remain technologically and economically competitive; the impact of risks associated with the operations outside of the United States, including costs incurred or reputational damage suffered due to improper conduct of its employees, contractors or agents; the impact of an other than temporary decline in operating results and enterprise value that could lead to non-cash impairment charges due to the impairment of property, plant and equipment and other intangible assets; and the impact on the holders of Quad's class A common stock of a limited active market for such shares and the inability to independently elect directors or control decisions due to the voting power of the class B common stock; and the other risk factors identified in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, which may be amended or supplemented by subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q or other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Except to the extent required by the federal securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward- looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

2

Quad Overview

Quad Overview

Quad is a worldwide marketing solutions partner

dedicated to creating a better way for its clients through a data-driven, integrated marketing platform that helps

clients reduce complexity, increase efficiency and enhance marketing spend effectiveness

5,600

$3.9 billion

19,600

53

75+

Clients Representing

2019 Net Sales

Employees

Manufacturing & Distribution

Client-Based Marketing

Worldwide

Facilities Worldwide

On-Site Locations

Diverse Vertical Industries

in the United States

4

Stable Leadership & Ownership

Joel Quadracci

Family Ownership

~30%

~80%

Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer

29 Years with QUAD

29 Total Years of Experience

of Total

of Voting Power

Outstanding Shares

Dave Honan

Tom Frankowski

Eric Ashworth

Executive Vice President & Chief

Executive Vice President & Chief

Executive Vice President of Product &

Financial Officer

Operating Officer

Market Strategy

11 Years with QUAD

41 Years with QUAD

4

Years with QUAD

27 Total Years of Experience

41 Total Years of Experience

28

Total Years of Experience

Jennie Kent

Kelly Vanderboom

Renee Badura

Executive Vice President of

Executive Vice President, Treasurer &

Executive Vice President of Sales &

Administration & General Counsel

President of Logistics

Marketing

9

Years with QUAD

27 Years with QUAD

34

Years with QUAD

23

Total Years of Experience

27 Total Years of Experience

34

Total Years of Experience

5

Manufacturing & Distribution Platform

Lomira, WI

Hartford, WI

Sussex, WI

Springfield, MA

West Allis, WI

Pewaukee, WI

Leominster, MA

Greenville, MI Saratoga Springs, NY

Burlington, WI

Woburn, MA

Omaha, NE

Waukee, IA

New Berlin, WI

Chalfont, PA

Taunton, MA

Franklin, WI

Martinsburg, WV

Salt Lake City, UT

Westampton, NJ

Fernley, NV

Effingham, IL

Fairfield, PA

Sacramento, CA

Versailles, KY

Merced, CA

Winchester, VA

Latin America

Toluca, Mexico

Nashville, TN

Xochimilco, Mexico

Santo Domingo,

Oklahoma City, OK

Dominican Republic

Spartanburg, SC

Bogota, Colombia

Riverside, CA

The Rock, GA

Lima, Peru

Sao Paulo, Brazil

Square Footage

Buenos Aires, Argentina

Lufkin, TX

India

Manipal, India

Europe

< 500k

500k ― 1m

1m ― 1.5m

> 1.5m

Radzymin, Poland

Tampa, FL

Strategic Partnership

Book Operations

Wyszkow, Poland

6

75+ U.S. On-Site Client Based Marketing Locations

Seattle, WA

National Grocer

Portland, OR

Multinational Shoe

Company

Portland, OR

National Grocer

Sacramento, CA

Regional Grocer

San Bruno, CA

Pleasanton, CA

National Retailer

National Grocer

San Francisco, CA

International

Educational Book

Publisher

Beverly Hills, CA

Men's Media and Lifestyle Company

Los Angeles, CA

National Grocer

Commerce, CA

Regional Warehouse Retailer

El Segundo, CA

Automotive Enthusiast Publisher

Boise, ID

National Grocer

Phoenix, AZ

National Grocer

Chandler, AZ

Regional Grocer

Eden Prairie, MN

Stillwater, MN

Chicago, IL

Boston, MA

Quincy, MA

Framingham, MA

Westbrook, ME

Multi-Brand Online Retailer

Regional Grocer

National Grocer

National Grocer

International Food

Office Supply Retailer

National Outdoor Apparel Retailer

Burnsville, MN

Eden Prairie, MN

Lincolnshire, IL

Boston, MA

Retailer

Woonsocket, RI

Scarborough, ME

Regional Tool & Equipment Retailer

Regional Grocer

Office Supply Retailer

International

Hingham, MA

Pharmacy Healthcare

International Food Retailer

South St. Paul, MN

Northfield Township, IL

Educational Book

National Women's

Company

Freeport, ME

Online Outdoor Equipment Retailer

National Insurance Provider

Publisher

Apparel Retailer

National Outdoor Apparel Retailer

Downers Grove, IL

Byron Center, MI

Regional Farmers Market

National Grocer

Coraopolis, PA

Grand Rapids, MI

National Health &

Regional Supercenter

Nutrition Retailer

Retailer

Coraopolis, PA

National Sporting

Goods Retailer

Monroe, WI

Clifton Park, NY

Hoboken, NJ

Mail-Order & Online Food Retailer

Columbus, OH

Educational Book

National Retailer

South Bend, IN

Publisher

Rockaway, NJ

Sidney, NE

National Home

Regional Grocer

Carlisle, PA

Goods Retailer

National Party Supply

National Outdoor Recreation Retailer

International Food

Niwot, CO

Fort Wayne, IN

Retailer

Retailer

Philadelphia, PA

Denver, CO

National Hardware Wholesaler

Jersey City, NJ

Regional Grocer

Mason, OH

National Grocer

National Grocer

Mason, OH

National Publisher

International Educational Book Publisher

Italian Eyewear

Keasbey, NJ

Company

National Grocer

Madison, VA

Springfield, MO

Jericho, NY

Regional Home

Direct Marketing

National Outdoor Recreation Retailer

Furnishings Retailer

Bentonville, AR

Company

Bentonville, AR

Santa Fe, NM

Multinational Retailer

Brentwood, TN

National Warehouse

Washington, DC

Outdoor Magazine

National Rural

Retailer

Non-Profit Scientific &

Publisher

Lifestyle Retailer

Educational Organization

Salisbury, NC

Atlanta, GA

Washington, DC

International Food Retailer

Birmingham, AL

Retail Strategy

National Grocer

Arlington, TX

Lifestyle Magazine &

Company

Mooresville, NC

Landover, MD

Book Publisher

National Home

National Grocer

International Food Retailer

Improvement Retailer

Vienne, VA

Matthews, NC

National Publisher

National Dollar Retailer

San Antonio, TX

Houston, TX

National Discount Sporting

Regional Grocer

Goods Retailer

Bradenton, FL

Regional Retailer

Bonita Springs, FL

7

National Publisher

Net Sales Breakdown

2018

20%

Integrated

Solutions

7%

Agency

16%

11%

Solutions

37%

Catalogs

2%

Logistics

Targeted

QuadMed

11%

Print

5% Europe

Direct

10%

$4.0 Billion

Marketing

Int'l

Latin

2018 Net Sales(1)

5% America

6% Packaging

& Instore

1%

11%

4%

Directories

Magazines

21%

Special

Interest

Retail Inserts

Pubs.

33%

Large Scale

Print

2019

21%

Integrated

8%

Solutions

Agency

16%

Solutions

11%

Catalogs

2%

Logistics

QuadMed

12%

5% Europe

$3.9 Billion

Marketing

Direct

10%

Latin

2019 Net Sales(1)

Int'l

5% America

7% Packaging

& Instore

1%

10%

Directories

Magazines

4%

19%

Special

Retail Inserts

Interest

Pubs.

30%

Large Scale

Print

39%

Targeted

Print

(1) Net sales for all periods presented have been adjusted to exclude the book business which is being reported as discontinued operations.

8

Quad 3.0 Strategy

Uniquely Integrated Marketing Solutions Offering

MARKETING STRATEGY

PLAN

Understand and connect

with your customer

MANAGE &

MEASURE

Alleviate operational burden

and reduce complexity

MARKETING MANAGEMENT SERVICES

Media

Planning

Campaign

Planning

Customer

Insights &

Analytics

Sourcing and

Procurement

Print & Paper

Management

Marketing

Outsourcing

Production Services

Outsourcing

Content Workflow

Solutions

Creative

Services

Content

Production

Services

Broadcast

Digital

Print

In-Store

Packaging

CREATIVE SOLUTIONS

PRODUCE

Create content

assets smarter and faster

DEPLOY

Reach the right customer

at the right time

MEDIA DEPLOYMENT

10

Accelerating Our Transformation

  • Aggressively Manage Our Product Portfolio
  • Expanding Our Partnerships with Clients
  • Introduce the Power of Print to Direct-to-Consumer Brands

11

IMPACT

  • Client has significantly increased its program with Quad for this year's seasonal catalog to tens of millions of copies.
  • Established Quad as a strategic solution partner for this retailer and expanded our relationship to include producing catalogs and direct mail for a number of their other verticals and integrating page production and photo retouching.

Establishing Print Catalog for Traditional E-Commerce Retailer

E-COMMERCE RETAILER

OPPORTUNITY

  • Client was looking to capitalize on an opportunity to increase its household presence in a specific vertical market during the holiday season.
  • Worked with Quad to produce its first catalog to enhance awareness and compliment their campaign.

QUAD SOLUTION

  • Leveraged Quad's expertise in print-production and distribution to produce and distribute a product-rich catalog to a highly targeted test market.

12

IMPACT

  • Launching an additional integrated direct mail and digital program in early 2020
  • Continuing to leverage insights through Quad's proprietary virtual testing platform, Accelerated
    Insights

Utilizing Data Insights to Create

Growth Opportunities

MULTI-NATIONAL RETAILER

OPPORTUNITY

  • Existing print customer looking to expand its marketing into digital channels
  • Make better use of data to acquire new customers and drive repeat business

QUAD SOLUTION

  • Planned and executed a new customer acquisition campaign
  • Started by researching digital and direct mail behaviors of end-consumers in underperforming markets
  • Created and launched a new direct mail program including new creative and format, supported by a complementary digital campaign.

13

IMPACT

  • Increased speed-to-market,allowing them to be more responsive to changes in consumer behavior
  • Reduced in-store resources needed to install signage, freeing employees to focus on customers
  • Significantly reduced waste by producing and delivering signs that matched individual store's needs
  • Unified 1,700+ Stores

Innovations for In-Store Promo Signage Improves Profitability

NATIONAL HOME IMPROVEMENT & HARDWARE RETAILER

OPPORTUNITY

  • Existing retail circular and media planning and placement customer
  • Retailer was focused on improving inefficient production and distribution of in-store signage for weekly promotions

QUAD SOLUTION

  • Collected retailer's data, unify into one source and create a customized multifunctional portal that each store could access
  • Developed kit-building system using store walk sequence to simplify installation of in-store signage
  • Tailored sign formats, content and quantities to individual store needs
  • Implemented an on-site team to help manage the data & process

14

Financial Overview

Financial Overview

Fourth Quarter

Full-Year

US $ Millions

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,

2019

2018

2019

2018

STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS (excluding discontinued operations)

Net Sales

$ 1,069.9

$ 1,124.9

$ 3,923.4

$ 3,985.8

Cost of Sales

867.9

917.1

3,192.2

3,221.4

Selling, General and Administrative Expenses

107.1

90.1

397.6

358.9

Adjusted EBITDA(1)

$ 95.8

$ 117.7

$ 334.9

$ 427.8

Adjusted EBITDA Margin(1)

9.0%

10.5%

8.5%

10.7%

STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS (including discontinued operations)

Net Cash Provided By Operating Activities

$ 155.5

$ 260.6

Capital Expenditures

(111.0)

(96.3)

LSC-Related Payments

61.3

-

Free Cash Flow(1)

$ 105.8

$ 164.3

(1) See slide 23 for definitions of our non-GAAP measures, slides 24 & 25 for reconciliations of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin and slide 26 for a reconciliation of Free Cash Flow as non-GAAP measures.

16

Debt Capital Structure as of December 31, 2019

We have the financial resources to pursue future

growth opportunities and return value to our shareholders.

$1.1 billion

3.12x

35%

Floating

Debt and Finance Lease

Debt Leverage Ratio(1) as

65%

Obligations at December 31, 2019

of December 31, 2019

Fixed

5.2%

$764 million

May 2022

Blended Interest Rate as

Available Liquidity on Revolver

Next Significant Debt Maturity

of December 31, 2019

at December 31, 2019

(1) See slide 23 for definitions of our Non-GAAP measures and slide 27 for a reconciliation of Debt Leverage Ratio as a Non-GAAP measure.

17

2020 Annual Guidance

US $ Millions

2020

Net Sales

$3.5 to $3.7 billion

Adjusted EBITDA(1)

$285 to $315 million

Free Cash Flow(1)(2)

$100 to $130 million

Interest Expense

$70 to $80 million

Depreciation & Amortization

$185 to $190 million

Restructuring and Transaction-Related Cash Expense

$40 to $50 million

Capital Expenditures(2)

$70 to $80 million

Pension Cash Contributions(3)

Approximately $20 million

Cash Taxes

Less than $10 million

  1. See slide 23 for definitions of our non-GAAP measures.
  2. Guidance related to the Statement of Cash Flows includes cash flows from discontinued operations.
  3. Includes single employer pension plans and multi-employer pension plans.

18

Actions to Improve Balance Sheet Strength

Continue to have opportunities to generate cash to accelerate our Quad 3.0 transformation,

reduce debt leverage and deliver long-term sustainable value to all stakeholders.

Sales & Divestitures

  • Sold over 20 vacant facilities for $100 million in cash since 2015.
  • Sold Transpak (non-core industrial wood crating business) for $11 million in Q3 2019.
  • Sold Omaha, NE packaging facility for $41 million in January 2020.
  • Planned divestiture of book business that generates annual sales of approximately $200 million.

Cash Flow Optimization

  • Dividend reset reserves approximately $30 million of additional annual financial flexibility.
  • $12 million of annualized interest cost savings from the Term Loan B payoff.
  • Continued focus on cost savings, including our $100 million cost savings program.
  • Continuous improvements in working capital management.

19

Consistent & Conservative Financial Policies

Financial Policies

  • Maintain normalized leverage of 2.0x to 2.5x granted we may operate above or below this range given timing of investments and growth opportunities
  • Reduce leverage with generated free cash flow
  • Reduce and de-risk underfunded pension liabilities
  • Maintain strong relationships with a diversified group of Lenders
  • Continue to maintain a staggered maturity profile to minimize refinancing risk
  • Have a healthy balance of fixed vs. floating rate debt
  • Always have adequate dry powder to pursue opportunities that are accretive to earnings, as well as to maintain a healthy access to liquidity during difficult economic times
  • Return capital to shareholders as part of a balanced capital allocation strategy and maintenance of financial policies

Maximize Free

Cash Flow

Disciplined Capital Deployment

Strong Balance

Sheet

Strong Earnings Margin

20

Thank You

Supplemental Information

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

  • In addition to financial measures prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (GAAP), this presentation also contains Non-GAAP financial measures, specifically EBITDA, EBITDA Margin, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Free Cash Flow, Debt Leverage Ratio, and Adjusted Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share. The Company believes that these Non-GAAP measures, when presented in conjunction with comparable GAAP measures, provide additional information for evaluating Quad's performance and are important measures by which Quad's management assesses the profitability and liquidity of its business. These Non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for or superior to, net earnings (loss) as a measure of operating performance or to cash flows provided by operating activities as a measure of liquidity. These Non-GAAP measures may be different than Non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. Reconciliations to the GAAP equivalent of these Non-GAAP measures are contained on slides 24 - 30.
  • Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net earnings (loss) attributable to Quad common shareholders excluding interest expense, income tax expense (benefit), depreciation and amortization, restructuring, impairment and transaction-related charges, earnings (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax, net pension income, employee stock ownership plan contribution, (gain) loss on debt extinguishment, equity in (earnings) loss of unconsolidated entity, the Adjusted EBITDA for unconsolidated equity method investments (calculated in a consistent manner with the calculation for Quad) and net earnings (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests.
  • Adjusted EBITDA Margin is defined as Adjusted EBITDA divided by net sales.
  • Free Cash Flow is defined as net cash provided by operating activities less purchases of property, plant and equipment, plus LSC-related payments, which includes payments for transaction-related costs associated with the now terminated acquisition of LSC Communications, Inc. and the incremental interest payments associated with the 2019 amended debt refinancing.
  • Debt Leverage Ratio is defined as total debt and finance lease obligations divided by the last twelve months of Adjusted EBITDA.
  • Adjusted Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share is defined as earnings (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes and equity in (earnings) loss of unconsolidated entity excluding restructuring, impairment and transaction-related charges, employee stock ownership plan contribution, (gain) loss on debt extinguishment, and adjusted for income tax expense at a normalized tax rate, divided by diluted weighted average number of common shares outstanding.

23

Adjusted EBITDA

Fourth Quarter

Three Months Ended December 31,

US $ Millions

2019

2018

Net earnings (loss) attributable to Quad common shareholders

$ 7.5

$ (20.8)

Interest expense

20.4

19.3

Income tax expense (benefit)

3.6

(2.6)

Depreciation and amortization

50.2

52.9

EBITDA [Non-GAAP]

$ 81.7

$ 48.8

EBITDA Margin [Non-GAAP]

7.6%

4.3%

Restructuring, impairment and transaction-related charges

15.7

62.7

(Earnings) loss from discontinued operations, net of tax

(0.5)

9.4

Net pension income

(1.5)

(3.1)

Other(1)

0.4

(0.1)

Adjusted EBITDA [Non-GAAP]

$ 95.8

$ 117.7

Adjusted EBITDA Margin [Non-GAAP]

9.0%

10.5%

  1. Other includes the following items: (a) the equity in (earnings) loss of unconsolidated entity, which includes the results of operations for an investment in an entity where Quad has the ability to exert significant influence, but not control, and is accounted for using the equity method of accounting; (b) the Adjusted EBITDA for unconsolidated equity method investments, which was calculated in a consistent manner with the calculation above for Quad; and (c) the net earnings (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests, which is the portion of the net earnings (loss) not owned by Quad for an investment where Quad has a controlling financial interest.

24

Adjusted EBITDA

Full-Year

Year Ended December 31,

US $ Millions

2019

2018

Net earnings (loss) attributable to Quad common shareholders

$ (156.3)

$ 8.5

Interest expense

90.0

73.2

Income tax benefit

(24.4)

(2.4)

Depreciation and amortization

209.5

214.9

EBITDA [Non-GAAP]

$ 118.8

$ 294.2

EBITDA Margin [Non-GAAP]

3.0%

7.4%

Restructuring, impairment and transaction-related charges

89.4

103.3

Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax

100.6

22.0

Net pension income

(6.0)

(12.4)

Employee stock ownership plan contribution

-

22.3

Loss on debt extinguishment

30.5

-

Other(1)

1.6

(1.6)

Adjusted EBITDA [Non-GAAP]

$ 334.9

$ 427.8

Adjusted EBITDA Margin [Non-GAAP]

8.5%

10.7%

  1. Other includes the following items: (a) the equity in (earnings) loss of unconsolidated entity, which includes the results of operations for an investment in an entity where Quad has the ability to exert significant influence, but not control, and is accounted for using the equity method of accounting; (b) the Adjusted EBITDA for unconsolidated equity method investments, which was calculated in a consistent manner with the calculation above for Quad; and (c) the net earnings (loss)

attributable to noncontrolling interests, which is the portion of the net earnings (loss) not owned by Quad for an investment where Quad has a controlling financial interest.

25

Free Cash Flow

Full-Year

Year Ended December 31,

US $ Millions

2019

2018

Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 155.5

$ 260.6

Less: purchases of property, plant and equipment

(111.0)

(96.3)

Plus: LSC-related payments(1)

61.3

-

Free Cash Flow [Non-GAAP]

$ 105.8

$ 164.3

  1. LSC-relatedpayments include transaction-related costs associated with the proposed, but now terminated, acquisition of LSC Communications, Inc., including a $45 million reverse termination fee and incremental interest payments associated with the 2019 amended debt refinancing during the year ended December 31, 2019.

26

Debt Leverage Ratio

Year Ended December 31,

US $ Millions

2019

2018

Total debt and finance lease obligations on the balance sheets

$ 1,112.2

$ 940.8

Divided by:

Adjusted EBITDA for Quad for the year ended [Non-GAAP]

$ 334.9

$ 427.8

Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA for acquired companies(1) [Non-GAAP]

-

2.9

Adjusted EBITDA for the year ended [Non-GAAP]

$ 334.9

$ 430.7

Debt Leverage Ratio [Non-GAAP]

3.32x

2.18x

Debt Leverage Ratio - Net of Excess Cash [Non-GAAP](2)

3.12x

2.05x

  1. As permitted by the Company's senior secured credit facility, certain pro forma financial information related to the acquisition of Ivie & Associates, LLC ("Ivie") was included in calculating the Debt Leverage Ratio as of December 31, 2018. As the acquisition of Ivie was completed on February 21, 2018, the $2.9 million pro forma Adjusted EBITDA represents the period from January 1, 2018, to February 20, 2018. Adjusted EBITDA for Ivie was calculated in a consistent manner with the calculation for Quad. Ivie's financial information has been consolidated within Quad's financial results since the date of acquisition. If the two months of pro forma Adjusted EBITDA for Ivie was not included in the calculation, the Company's Debt Leverage Ratio would have been 2.20x as of December 31, 2018.
  2. The Company had $79 million and $70 million in cash and cash equivalents at December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively. Based on the Company's typical year-end cash balance of approximately $10 million, Quad had $69 million and $60 million of excess cash at December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively. If the excess cash was used to further pay down debt, the Debt Leverage Ratio would have been 3.12x and 2.05x at December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively.

27

Balance Sheet

US $ Millions

December 31, 2019

December 31, 2018

ASSETS

Cash and cash equivalents

$ 78.7

$ 69.5

Receivables, less allowances for doubtful accounts

456.1

497.6

Inventories

210.5

279.0

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

109.0

45.2

Property, plant and equipment-net

1,036.5

1,153.8

Operating lease right-of-useassets-net

97.9

-

Goodwill

103.0

44.5

Intangible assets-net

137.2

112.6

Other long-term assets

131.1

93.2

Assets of discontinued operations

57.1

173.7

Total assets

$ 2,417.1

$ 2,469.1

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Accounts payable

$ 416.7

$ 496.3

Accrued liabilities

292.9

275.0

Current portion of debt and finance lease obligations

47.7

47.9

Current portion of operating lease obligations

30.2

-

Long-term debt and finance lease obligations

1,064.5

892.9

Operating lease obligations

70.4

-

Deferred income taxes

2.8

32.1

Single and multi-employer pension obligations

122.9

133.5

Other long-term liabilities

108.3

108.4

Liabilities of discontinued operations

16.4

22.8

Total liabilities

$ 2,172.8

$ 2,008.9

Total Shareholders' equity and noncontrolling interests

$ 244.3

$ 460.2

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 2,417.1

$ 2,469.1

28

Adjusted Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share

Fourth Quarter

Three Months Ended December 31,

US $ Millions (Except Per Share Data)

2019

2018

Earnings (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes and equity in (earnings) loss of unconsolidated entity

Restructuring, impairment and transaction-related charges

Adjusted net earnings from continuing operations, before income taxes [Non-GAAP] Income tax expense at 25% normalized tax rate

Adjusted net earnings from continuing operations [Non-GAAP]

$ 10.1

$ (14.1)

15.7

62.7

25.8

48.6

6.5

12.2

$ 19.3

$ 36.4

Basic weighted average number of common shares outstanding

50.2

49.4

Plus: effect of dilutive equity incentive instruments [Non-GAAP]

0.8

1.5

Diluted weighted average number of common shares outstanding [Non-GAAP]

51.0

50.9

Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share from continuing operations [Non-GAAP]

$ 0.38

$ 0.72

Diluted earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations [GAAP]

$ 0.14

$ (0.23)

29

Adjusted Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share

Full-Year

Year Ended December 31,

US $ Millions (Except Per Share Data)

2019

2018

Earnings (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes and equity in (earnings) loss of unconsolidated entity

Restructuring, impairment and transaction-related charges

Employee stock ownership plan contribution

Loss on debt extinguishment

Adjusted net earnings from continuing operations, before income taxes [Non-GAAP] Income tax expense at 25% normalized tax rate

Adjusted net earnings from continuing operations [Non-GAAP]

$ (79.8)

$ 26.5

89.4

103.3

-

22.3

30.5

-

40.1

152.1

10.0

38.0

$ 30.1

$ 114.1

Basic weighted average number of common shares outstanding

50.0

49.8

Plus: effect of dilutive equity incentive instruments [Non-GAAP]

0.9

1.8

Diluted weighted average number of common shares outstanding [Non-GAAP]

50.9

51.6

Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share from continuing operations [Non-GAAP]

$ 0.59

$ 2.21

Diluted earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations [GAAP]

$ (1.11)

$ 0.59

30

Disclaimer

Quad/Graphics Inc. published this content on 25 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 February 2020 02:12:03 UTC
