Quad/Graphics : 2020 J.P. Morgan High Yield & Leveraged Finance Conference 0 02/25/2020 | 09:13pm EST Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields 2020 Global High Yield & Leveraged Finance Conference February 25, 2020 Presenters & Forward-Looking Statements Dave Honan Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer Kelly Vanderboom Executive Vice President, Treasurer & President of Logistics Kyle Egan Assistant Treasurer & Director of Investor Relations Forward-Looking Statements This communication contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding, among other things, our current expectations about the Company's future results, financial condition, revenue, earnings, free cash flow, margins, objectives, goals, strategies, beliefs, intentions, plans, estimates, prospects, projections and outlook of the Company and can generally be identified by the use of words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "plan," "foresee," "project," "believe," "continue" or the negatives of these terms, variations on them and other similar expressions. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results to be materially different from those expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based largely on the Company's expectations and judgments and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are unforeseeable and beyond our control. The factors that could cause actual results to materially differ include, among others: the impact of decreasing demand for printed materials and significant overcapacity in the highly competitive environment creates downward pricing pressures and potential under-utilization of assets; the impact of digital media and similar technological changes, including digital substitution by consumers; the impact of fluctuations in costs (including labor and labor-related costs, energy costs, freight rates and raw materials) and the impact of fluctuations in the availability of raw materials; the inability of the Company to reduce costs and improve operating efficiency rapidly enough to meet market conditions; the impact of increased business complexity as a result of the Company's transformation into a marketing solutions partner; the failure to successfully identify, manage, complete and integrate acquisitions, investment opportunities or other significant transactions, as well as the successful identification and execution of strategic divestitures; the failure of clients to perform under contracts or to renew contracts with clients on favorable terms or at all; the impact of changing future economic conditions; the fragility and decline in overall distribution channels, including newspaper distribution channels; the impact of changes in postal rates, service levels or regulations; the impact of the various restrictive covenants in the Company's debt facilities on the Company's ability to operate its business; the failure to attract and retain qualified talent across the enterprise; the impact of regulatory matters and legislative developments or changes in laws, including changes in cyber-security, privacy and environmental laws; significant capital expenditures may be needed to maintain the Company's platforms and processes and to remain technologically and economically competitive; the impact of risks associated with the operations outside of the United States, including costs incurred or reputational damage suffered due to improper conduct of its employees, contractors or agents; the impact of an other than temporary decline in operating results and enterprise value that could lead to non-cash impairment charges due to the impairment of property, plant and equipment and other intangible assets; and the impact on the holders of Quad's class A common stock of a limited active market for such shares and the inability to independently elect directors or control decisions due to the voting power of the class B common stock; and the other risk factors identified in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, which may be amended or supplemented by subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q or other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except to the extent required by the federal securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward- looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. 2 Quad Overview Quad Overview Quad is a worldwide marketing solutions partner dedicated to creating a better way for its clients through a data-driven, integrated marketing platform that helps clients reduce complexity, increase efficiency and enhance marketing spend effectiveness 5,600 $3.9 billion 19,600 53 75+ Clients Representing 2019 Net Sales Employees Manufacturing & Distribution Client-Based Marketing Worldwide Facilities Worldwide On-Site Locations Diverse Vertical Industries in the United States 4 Stable Leadership & Ownership Joel Quadracci Family Ownership ~30% ~80% Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer 29 Years with QUAD 29 Total Years of Experience of Total of Voting Power Outstanding Shares Dave Honan Tom Frankowski Eric Ashworth Executive Vice President & Chief Executive Vice President & Chief Executive Vice President of Product & Financial Officer Operating Officer Market Strategy 11 Years with QUAD 41 Years with QUAD 4 Years with QUAD 27 Total Years of Experience 41 Total Years of Experience 28 Total Years of Experience Jennie Kent Kelly Vanderboom Renee Badura Executive Vice President of Executive Vice President, Treasurer & Executive Vice President of Sales & Administration & General Counsel President of Logistics Marketing 9 Years with QUAD 27 Years with QUAD 34 Years with QUAD 23 Total Years of Experience 27 Total Years of Experience 34 Total Years of Experience 5 Manufacturing & Distribution Platform Lomira, WI Hartford, WI Sussex, WI Springfield, MA West Allis, WI Pewaukee, WI Leominster, MA Greenville, MI Saratoga Springs, NY Burlington, WI Woburn, MA Omaha, NE Waukee, IA New Berlin, WI Chalfont, PA Taunton, MA Franklin, WI Martinsburg, WV Salt Lake City, UT Westampton, NJ Fernley, NV Effingham, IL Fairfield, PA Sacramento, CA Versailles, KY Merced, CA Winchester, VA Latin America • Toluca, Mexico Nashville, TN • Xochimilco, Mexico • Santo Domingo, Oklahoma City, OK Dominican Republic Spartanburg, SC • Bogota, Colombia Riverside, CA The Rock, GA • Lima, Peru • Sao Paulo, Brazil Square Footage • Buenos Aires, Argentina Lufkin, TX India • Manipal, India Europe < 500k 500k ― 1m 1m ― 1.5m > 1.5m • Radzymin, Poland Tampa, FL Strategic Partnership Book Operations • Wyszkow, Poland 6 75+ U.S. On-Site Client Based Marketing Locations Seattle, WA National Grocer Portland, OR Multinational Shoe Company Portland, OR National Grocer Sacramento, CA Regional Grocer San Bruno, CA Pleasanton, CA National Retailer National Grocer San Francisco, CA International Educational Book Publisher Beverly Hills, CA Men's Media and Lifestyle Company Los Angeles, CA National Grocer Commerce, CA Regional Warehouse Retailer El Segundo, CA Automotive Enthusiast Publisher Boise, ID National Grocer Phoenix, AZ National Grocer Chandler, AZ Regional Grocer Eden Prairie, MN Stillwater, MN Chicago, IL Boston, MA Quincy, MA Framingham, MA Westbrook, ME Multi-Brand Online Retailer Regional Grocer National Grocer National Grocer International Food Office Supply Retailer National Outdoor Apparel Retailer Burnsville, MN Eden Prairie, MN Lincolnshire, IL Boston, MA Retailer Woonsocket, RI Scarborough, ME Regional Tool & Equipment Retailer Regional Grocer Office Supply Retailer International Hingham, MA Pharmacy Healthcare International Food Retailer South St. Paul, MN Northfield Township, IL Educational Book National Women's Company Freeport, ME Online Outdoor Equipment Retailer National Insurance Provider Publisher Apparel Retailer National Outdoor Apparel Retailer Downers Grove, IL Byron Center, MI Regional Farmers Market National Grocer Coraopolis, PA Grand Rapids, MI National Health & Regional Supercenter Nutrition Retailer Retailer Coraopolis, PA National Sporting Goods Retailer Monroe, WI Clifton Park, NY Hoboken, NJ Mail-Order & Online Food Retailer Columbus, OH Educational Book National Retailer South Bend, IN Publisher Rockaway, NJ Sidney, NE National Home Regional Grocer Carlisle, PA Goods Retailer National Party Supply National Outdoor Recreation Retailer International Food Niwot, CO Fort Wayne, IN Retailer Retailer Philadelphia, PA Denver, CO National Hardware Wholesaler Jersey City, NJ Regional Grocer Mason, OH National Grocer National Grocer Mason, OH National Publisher International Educational Book Publisher Italian Eyewear Keasbey, NJ Company National Grocer Madison, VA Springfield, MO Jericho, NY Regional Home Direct Marketing National Outdoor Recreation Retailer Furnishings Retailer Bentonville, AR Company Bentonville, AR Santa Fe, NM Multinational Retailer Brentwood, TN National Warehouse Washington, DC Outdoor Magazine National Rural Retailer Non-Profit Scientific & Publisher Lifestyle Retailer Educational Organization Salisbury, NC Atlanta, GA Washington, DC International Food Retailer Birmingham, AL Retail Strategy National Grocer Arlington, TX Lifestyle Magazine & Company Mooresville, NC Landover, MD Book Publisher National Home National Grocer International Food Retailer Improvement Retailer Vienne, VA Matthews, NC National Publisher National Dollar Retailer San Antonio, TX Houston, TX National Discount Sporting Regional Grocer Goods Retailer Bradenton, FL Regional Retailer Bonita Springs, FL 7 National Publisher Net Sales Breakdown 2018 20% Integrated Solutions 7% Agency 16% 11% Solutions 37% Catalogs 2% Logistics Targeted QuadMed 11% Print 5% Europe Direct 10% $4.0 Billion Marketing Int'l Latin 2018 Net Sales(1) 5% America 6% Packaging & Instore 1% 11% 4% Directories Magazines 21% Special Interest Retail Inserts Pubs. 33% Large Scale Print 2019 21% Integrated 8% Solutions Agency 16% Solutions 11% Catalogs 2% Logistics QuadMed 12% 5% Europe $3.9 Billion Marketing Direct 10% Latin 2019 Net Sales(1) Int'l 5% America 7% Packaging & Instore 1% 10% Directories Magazines 4% 19% Special Retail Inserts Interest Pubs. 30% Large Scale Print 39% Targeted Print (1) Net sales for all periods presented have been adjusted to exclude the book business which is being reported as discontinued operations. 8 Quad 3.0 Strategy Uniquely Integrated Marketing Solutions Offering MARKETING STRATEGY PLAN Understand and connect with your customer MANAGE & MEASURE Alleviate operational burden and reduce complexity MARKETING MANAGEMENT SERVICES Media Planning Campaign Planning Customer Insights & Analytics Sourcing and Procurement Print & Paper Management Marketing Outsourcing Production Services Outsourcing Content Workflow Solutions Creative Services Content Production Services Broadcast Digital Print In-Store Packaging CREATIVE SOLUTIONS PRODUCE Create content assets smarter and faster DEPLOY Reach the right customer at the right time MEDIA DEPLOYMENT 10 Accelerating Our Transformation Aggressively Manage Our Product Portfolio

Expanding Our Partnerships with Clients

Introduce the Power of Print to Direct-to-Consumer Brands 11 IMPACT Client has significantly increased its program with Quad for this year's seasonal catalog to tens of millions of copies.

significantly increased tens of millions Established Quad as a strategic solution partner for this retailer and expanded our relationship to include producing catalogs and direct mail for a number of their other verticals and integrating page production and photo retouching. Establishing Print Catalog for Traditional E-Commerce Retailer E-COMMERCE RETAILER OPPORTUNITY Client was looking to capitalize on an opportunity to increase its household presence in a specific vertical market during the holiday season.

Worked with Quad to produce its first catalog to enhance awareness and compliment their campaign. QUAD SOLUTION Leveraged Quad's expertise in print-production and distribution to produce and distribute a product-rich catalog to a highly targeted test market. 12 IMPACT Launching an additional integrated direct mail and digital program in early 2020

in early 2020 Continuing to leverage insights through Quad's proprietary virtual testing platform, Accelerated

Insights Utilizing Data Insights to Create Growth Opportunities MULTI-NATIONAL RETAILER OPPORTUNITY Existing print customer looking to expand its marketing into digital channels

Make better use of data to acquire new customers and drive repeat business QUAD SOLUTION Planned and executed a new customer acquisition campaign

Started by researching digital and direct mail behaviors of end-consumers in underperforming markets

end-consumers in underperforming markets Created and launched a new direct mail program including new creative and format, supported by a complementary digital campaign. 13 IMPACT Increased speed-to-market, allowing them to be more responsive to changes in consumer behavior

speed-to-market, Reduced in-store resources needed to install signage, freeing employees to focus on customers

in-store resources Significantly reduced waste by producing and delivering signs that matched individual store's needs

Unified 1,700+ Stores Innovations for In-Store Promo Signage Improves Profitability NATIONAL HOME IMPROVEMENT & HARDWARE RETAILER OPPORTUNITY Existing retail circular and media planning and placement customer

Retailer was focused on improving inefficient production and distribution of in-store signage for weekly promotions QUAD SOLUTION Collected retailer's data, unify into one source and create a customized multifunctional portal that each store could access

Developed kit-building system using store walk sequence to simplify installation of in-store signage

kit-building system using store walk sequence to simplify installation of in-store signage Tailored sign formats, content and quantities to individual store needs

Implemented an on-site team to help manage the data & process 14 Financial Overview Financial Overview Fourth Quarter Full-Year US $ Millions December 31, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS (excluding discontinued operations) Net Sales $ 1,069.9 $ 1,124.9 $ 3,923.4 $ 3,985.8 Cost of Sales 867.9 917.1 3,192.2 3,221.4 Selling, General and Administrative Expenses 107.1 90.1 397.6 358.9 Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 95.8 $ 117.7 $ 334.9 $ 427.8 Adjusted EBITDA Margin(1) 9.0% 10.5% 8.5% 10.7% STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS (including discontinued operations) Net Cash Provided By Operating Activities $ 155.5 $ 260.6 Capital Expenditures (111.0) (96.3) LSC-Related Payments 61.3 - Free Cash Flow(1) $ 105.8 $ 164.3 (1) See slide 23 for definitions of our non-GAAP measures, slides 24 & 25 for reconciliations of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin and slide 26 for a reconciliation of Free Cash Flow as non-GAAP measures. 16 Debt Capital Structure as of December 31, 2019 We have the financial resources to pursue future growth opportunities and return value to our shareholders. $1.1 billion 3.12x 35% Floating Debt and Finance Lease Debt Leverage Ratio(1) as 65% Obligations at December 31, 2019 of December 31, 2019 Fixed 5.2% $764 million May 2022 Blended Interest Rate as Available Liquidity on Revolver Next Significant Debt Maturity of December 31, 2019 at December 31, 2019 (1) See slide 23 for definitions of our Non-GAAP measures and slide 27 for a reconciliation of Debt Leverage Ratio as a Non-GAAP measure. 17 2020 Annual Guidance US $ Millions 2020 Net Sales $3.5 to $3.7 billion Adjusted EBITDA(1) $285 to $315 million Free Cash Flow(1)(2) $100 to $130 million Interest Expense $70 to $80 million Depreciation & Amortization $185 to $190 million Restructuring and Transaction-Related Cash Expense $40 to $50 million Capital Expenditures(2) $70 to $80 million Pension Cash Contributions(3) Approximately $20 million Cash Taxes Less than $10 million See slide 23 for definitions of our non-GAAP measures. Guidance related to the Statement of Cash Flows includes cash flows from discontinued operations. Includes single employer pension plans and multi-employer pension plans. 18 Actions to Improve Balance Sheet Strength Continue to have opportunities to generate cash to accelerate our Quad 3.0 transformation, reduce debt leverage and deliver long-term sustainable value to all stakeholders. Sales & Divestitures Sold over 20 vacant facilities for $100 million in cash since 2015.

Sold Transpak (non-core industrial wood crating business) for $11 million in Q3 2019.

(non-core industrial wood crating business) for $11 million in Q3 2019. Sold Omaha, NE packaging facility for $41 million in January 2020.

Planned divestiture of book business that generates annual sales of approximately $200 million. Cash Flow Optimization Dividend reset reserves approximately $30 million of additional annual financial flexibility.

$12 million of annualized interest cost savings from the Term Loan B payoff.

Continued focus on cost savings, including our $100 million cost savings program.

Continuous improvements in working capital management. 19 Consistent & Conservative Financial Policies Financial Policies Maintain normalized leverage of 2.0x to 2.5x granted we may operate above or below this range given timing of investments and growth opportunities

Reduce leverage with generated free cash flow

Reduce and de-risk underfunded pension liabilities

de-risk underfunded pension liabilities Maintain strong relationships with a diversified group of Lenders

Continue to maintain a staggered maturity profile to minimize refinancing risk

Have a healthy balance of fixed vs. floating rate debt

Always have adequate dry powder to pursue opportunities that are accretive to earnings, as well as to maintain a healthy access to liquidity during difficult economic times

Return capital to shareholders as part of a balanced capital allocation strategy and maintenance of financial policies Maximize Free Cash Flow Disciplined Capital Deployment Strong Balance Sheet Strong Earnings Margin 20 Thank You Supplemental Information Non-GAAP Financial Measures In addition to financial measures prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (GAAP), this presentation also contains Non-GAAP financial measures, specifically EBITDA, EBITDA Margin, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Free Cash Flow, Debt Leverage Ratio, and Adjusted Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share. The Company believes that these Non-GAAP measures, when presented in conjunction with comparable GAAP measures, provide additional information for evaluating Quad's performance and are important measures by which Quad's management assesses the profitability and liquidity of its business. These Non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for or superior to, net earnings (loss) as a measure of operating performance or to cash flows provided by operating activities as a measure of liquidity. These Non-GAAP measures may be different than Non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. Reconciliations to the GAAP equivalent of these Non-GAAP measures are contained on slides 24 - 30.

Non-GAAP financial measures, specifically EBITDA, EBITDA Margin, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Free Cash Flow, Debt Leverage Ratio, and Adjusted Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share. The Company believes that these Non-GAAP measures, when presented in conjunction with comparable GAAP measures, provide additional information for evaluating Quad's performance and are important measures by which Quad's management assesses the profitability and liquidity of its business. These Non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for or superior to, net earnings (loss) as a measure of operating performance or to cash flows provided by operating activities as a measure of liquidity. These Non-GAAP measures may be different than Non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. Reconciliations to the GAAP equivalent of these Non-GAAP measures are contained on slides 24 - 30. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net earnings (loss) attributable to Quad common shareholders excluding interest expense, income tax expense (benefit), depreciation and amortization, restructuring, impairment and transaction-related charges, earnings (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax, net pension income, employee stock ownership plan contribution, (gain) loss on debt extinguishment, equity in (earnings) loss of unconsolidated entity, the Adjusted EBITDA for unconsolidated equity method investments (calculated in a consistent manner with the calculation for Quad) and net earnings (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests.

transaction-related charges, earnings (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax, net pension income, employee stock ownership plan contribution, (gain) loss on debt extinguishment, equity in (earnings) loss of unconsolidated entity, the Adjusted EBITDA for unconsolidated equity method investments (calculated in a consistent manner with the calculation for Quad) and net earnings (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests. Adjusted EBITDA Margin is defined as Adjusted EBITDA divided by net sales.

Free Cash Flow is defined as net cash provided by operating activities less purchases of property, plant and equipment, plus LSC-related payments, which includes payments for transaction-related costs associated with the now terminated acquisition of LSC Communications, Inc. and the incremental interest payments associated with the 2019 amended debt refinancing.

LSC-related payments, which includes payments for transaction-related costs associated with the now terminated acquisition of LSC Communications, Inc. and the incremental interest payments associated with the 2019 amended debt refinancing. Debt Leverage Ratio is defined as total debt and finance lease obligations divided by the last twelve months of Adjusted EBITDA.

Adjusted Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share is defined as earnings (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes and equity in (earnings) loss of unconsolidated entity excluding restructuring, impairment and transaction-related charges, employee stock ownership plan contribution, (gain) loss on debt extinguishment, and adjusted for income tax expense at a normalized tax rate, divided by diluted weighted average number of common shares outstanding. 23 Adjusted EBITDA Fourth Quarter Three Months Ended December 31, US $ Millions 2019 2018 Net earnings (loss) attributable to Quad common shareholders $ 7.5 $ (20.8) Interest expense 20.4 19.3 Income tax expense (benefit) 3.6 (2.6) Depreciation and amortization 50.2 52.9 EBITDA [Non-GAAP] $ 81.7 $ 48.8 EBITDA Margin [Non-GAAP] 7.6% 4.3% Restructuring, impairment and transaction-related charges 15.7 62.7 (Earnings) loss from discontinued operations, net of tax (0.5) 9.4 Net pension income (1.5) (3.1) Other(1) 0.4 (0.1) Adjusted EBITDA [Non-GAAP] $ 95.8 $ 117.7 Adjusted EBITDA Margin [Non-GAAP] 9.0% 10.5% Other includes the following items: (a) the equity in (earnings) loss of unconsolidated entity, which includes the results of operations for an investment in an entity where Quad has the ability to exert significant influence, but not control, and is accounted for using the equity method of accounting; (b) the Adjusted EBITDA for unconsolidated equity method investments, which was calculated in a consistent manner with the calculation above for Quad; and (c) the net earnings (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests, which is the portion of the net earnings (loss) not owned by Quad for an investment where Quad has a controlling financial interest. 24 Adjusted EBITDA Full-Year Year Ended December 31, US $ Millions 2019 2018 Net earnings (loss) attributable to Quad common shareholders $ (156.3) $ 8.5 Interest expense 90.0 73.2 Income tax benefit (24.4) (2.4) Depreciation and amortization 209.5 214.9 EBITDA [Non-GAAP] $ 118.8 $ 294.2 EBITDA Margin [Non-GAAP] 3.0% 7.4% Restructuring, impairment and transaction-related charges 89.4 103.3 Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax 100.6 22.0 Net pension income (6.0) (12.4) Employee stock ownership plan contribution - 22.3 Loss on debt extinguishment 30.5 - Other(1) 1.6 (1.6) Adjusted EBITDA [Non-GAAP] $ 334.9 $ 427.8 Adjusted EBITDA Margin [Non-GAAP] 8.5% 10.7% Other includes the following items: (a) the equity in (earnings) loss of unconsolidated entity, which includes the results of operations for an investment in an entity where Quad has the ability to exert significant influence, but not control, and is accounted for using the equity method of accounting; (b) the Adjusted EBITDA for unconsolidated equity method investments, which was calculated in a consistent manner with the calculation above for Quad; and (c) the net earnings (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests, which is the portion of the net earnings (loss) not owned by Quad for an investment where Quad has a controlling financial interest. 25 Free Cash Flow Full-Year Year Ended December 31, US $ Millions 2019 2018 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 155.5 $ 260.6 Less: purchases of property, plant and equipment (111.0) (96.3) Plus: LSC-related payments(1) 61.3 - Free Cash Flow [Non-GAAP] $ 105.8 $ 164.3 LSC-related payments include transaction-related costs associated with the proposed, but now terminated, acquisition of LSC Communications, Inc., including a $45 million reverse termination fee and incremental interest payments associated with the 2019 amended debt refinancing during the year ended December 31, 2019. 26 Debt Leverage Ratio Year Ended December 31, US $ Millions 2019 2018 Total debt and finance lease obligations on the balance sheets $ 1,112.2 $ 940.8 Divided by: Adjusted EBITDA for Quad for the year ended [Non-GAAP] $ 334.9 $ 427.8 Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA for acquired companies(1) [Non-GAAP] - 2.9 Adjusted EBITDA for the year ended [Non-GAAP] $ 334.9 $ 430.7 Debt Leverage Ratio [Non-GAAP] 3.32x 2.18x Debt Leverage Ratio - Net of Excess Cash [Non-GAAP](2) 3.12x 2.05x As permitted by the Company's senior secured credit facility, certain pro forma financial information related to the acquisition of Ivie & Associates, LLC ("Ivie") was included in calculating the Debt Leverage Ratio as of December 31, 2018. As the acquisition of Ivie was completed on February 21, 2018, the $2.9 million pro forma Adjusted EBITDA represents the period from January 1, 2018, to February 20, 2018. Adjusted EBITDA for Ivie was calculated in a consistent manner with the calculation for Quad. Ivie's financial information has been consolidated within Quad's financial results since the date of acquisition. If the two months of pro forma Adjusted EBITDA for Ivie was not included in the calculation, the Company's Debt Leverage Ratio would have been 2.20x as of December 31, 2018. The Company had $79 million and $70 million in cash and cash equivalents at December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively. Based on the Company's typical year-end cash balance of approximately $10 million, Quad had $69 million and $60 million of excess cash at December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively. If the excess cash was used to further pay down debt, the Debt Leverage Ratio would have been 3.12x and 2.05x at December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively. 27 Balance Sheet US $ Millions December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 78.7 $ 69.5 Receivables, less allowances for doubtful accounts 456.1 497.6 Inventories 210.5 279.0 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 109.0 45.2 Property, plant and equipment-net 1,036.5 1,153.8 Operating lease right-of-useassets-net 97.9 - Goodwill 103.0 44.5 Intangible assets-net 137.2 112.6 Other long-term assets 131.1 93.2 Assets of discontinued operations 57.1 173.7 Total assets $ 2,417.1 $ 2,469.1 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Accounts payable $ 416.7 $ 496.3 Accrued liabilities 292.9 275.0 Current portion of debt and finance lease obligations 47.7 47.9 Current portion of operating lease obligations 30.2 - Long-term debt and finance lease obligations 1,064.5 892.9 Operating lease obligations 70.4 - Deferred income taxes 2.8 32.1 Single and multi-employer pension obligations 122.9 133.5 Other long-term liabilities 108.3 108.4 Liabilities of discontinued operations 16.4 22.8 Total liabilities $ 2,172.8 $ 2,008.9 Total Shareholders' equity and noncontrolling interests $ 244.3 $ 460.2 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,417.1 $ 2,469.1 28 Adjusted Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share Fourth Quarter Three Months Ended December 31, US $ Millions (Except Per Share Data) 2019 2018 Earnings (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes and equity in (earnings) loss of unconsolidated entity Restructuring, impairment and transaction-related charges Adjusted net earnings from continuing operations, before income taxes [Non-GAAP] Income tax expense at 25% normalized tax rate Adjusted net earnings from continuing operations [Non-GAAP] $ 10.1 $ (14.1) 15.7 62.7 25.8 48.6 6.5 12.2 $ 19.3 $ 36.4 Basic weighted average number of common shares outstanding 50.2 49.4 Plus: effect of dilutive equity incentive instruments [Non-GAAP] 0.8 1.5 Diluted weighted average number of common shares outstanding [Non-GAAP] 51.0 50.9 Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share from continuing operations [Non-GAAP] $ 0.38 $ 0.72 Diluted earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations [GAAP] $ 0.14 $ (0.23) 29 Adjusted Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share Full-Year Year Ended December 31, US $ Millions (Except Per Share Data) 2019 2018 Earnings (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes and equity in (earnings) loss of unconsolidated entity Restructuring, impairment and transaction-related charges Employee stock ownership plan contribution Loss on debt extinguishment Adjusted net earnings from continuing operations, before income taxes [Non-GAAP] Income tax expense at 25% normalized tax rate Adjusted net earnings from continuing operations [Non-GAAP] $ (79.8) $ 26.5 89.4 103.3 - 22.3 30.5 - 40.1 152.1 10.0 38.0 $ 30.1 $ 114.1 Basic weighted average number of common shares outstanding 50.0 49.8 Plus: effect of dilutive equity incentive instruments [Non-GAAP] 0.9 1.8 Diluted weighted average number of common shares outstanding [Non-GAAP] 50.9 51.6 Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share from continuing operations [Non-GAAP] $ 0.59 $ 2.21 Diluted earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations [GAAP] $ (1.11) $ 0.59 30 Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Quad/Graphics Inc. published this content on 25 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 February 2020 02:12:03 UTC 0 Latest news on QUAD/GRAPHICS, INC. 09:13p QUAD/GRAPHICS : 2020 J.P. Morgan High Yield & Leveraged Finance Conference PU 02/20 QUAD/GRAPHICS : QuadMed and BSG Analytics announce 'game-changing' partnership PR 02/19 QUAD/GRAPHICS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and .. AQ 02/19 QUAD/GRAPHICS : Current report PU 02/19 QUAD/GRAPHICS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial S.. AQ 02/18 QUAD/GRAPHICS : 4Q Earnings Snapshot AQ 02/18 QUAD/GRAPHICS : Quad Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2019 Results BU 02/12 QUAD/GRAPHICS : Statement of acquisition of beneficial ownership by individuals PU 02/10 QUAD/GRAPHICS : Quad Strengthens Global Offering with Acquisition of Leading Str.. PU 02/10 QUAD : Strengthens Global Offering with Acquisition of Leading Strategic and Cre.. BU