QUAD/GRAPHICS, INC.

QUAD/GRAPHICS, INC.

(QUAD)
Quad/Graphics : Glancy Prongay & Murray Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Quad/Graphics, Inc.

11/12/2019 | 11:03am EST

Shareholders with $250,000 in losses or more are encouraged to contact the firm

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) reminds investors of the upcoming January 6, 2020 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of Quad/Graphics, Inc. (“Quad” or the “Company”) (NYSE: QUAD) investors who purchased securities between February 21, 2018 and October 29, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.

On October 29, 2019, after the market closed, the Company slashed its quarterly dividend to $0.15 per share, announced plans to divest its book business, and reported third quarter 2019 financial results. Analysts were “absolutely shocked by these developments given the confidence management had just three months ago.”

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $6.42 per share, or nearly 57%, to close at $4.85 per share on October 30, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the Company’s book business in United States was underperforming; (2) that, as a result, the Company was likely to divest its book business; (3) that the Company was unreasonably vulnerable to decreases in market prices; (4) that, to remain financially flexible while market prices decreased, the Company was likely to cut its quarterly dividend and expand its cost reduction programs; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/GPM_LLP.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Quad securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than January 6, 2020 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit. To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to the pending class action lawsuit, please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 3 968 M
EBIT 2019 78,1 M
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Capi. / Sales2019 0,06x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,06x
Capitalization 225 M
Managers
NameTitle
J. Joel Quadracci Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Thomas J. Frankowski Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
David J. Honan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Steven D. Jaeger Chief Information Officer
John C. Fowler Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
QUAD/GRAPHICS, INC.-65.18%225
DAI NIPPON PRINTING CO., LTD.32.67%8 143
TOPPAN PRINTING CO., LTD.32.75%6 384
SHENZHEN JINJIA GROUP CO LTD--.--%2 221
DELUXE CORPORATION32.02%2 168
TRANSCONTINENTAL INC.-18.45%1 051
