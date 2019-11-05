Log in
QUAD/GRAPHICS, INC.

QUAD/GRAPHICS, INC.

(QUAD)
  Report  
News 
Press Releases

Quad/Graphics : HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages Quad/Graphics (QUAD) Investors to Contact Its Attorneys Now, Firm Investigating Possible Securities Fraud

0
11/05/2019

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hagens Berman urges Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE: QUAD) investors who have suffered significant losses to submit their loss now to learn if they qualify to recover their investment losses.  The firm is investigating Quad/Graphics for possible violations of federal securities laws and QUAD investors may have valuable claims. 

Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP

Relevant Holding Period: Before Oct. 30, 2019

Sign Upwww.hbsslaw.com/investor-fraud/QUAD

Contact An Attorney Now:

QUAD@hbsslaw.com 


510-725-3000

Quad/Graphics (QUAD) Investigation:

The investigation centers on Quad/Graphics' accounting practices and financial disclosures.

On October 29, 2019, Quad/Graphics announced a surprising $126 million net loss in 2019 (a year over year earnings decline of nearly 650%), divestment of its book business, reduced dividend, and slashed guidance.  In downgrading the stock, a Buckingham analyst exclaimed, "We are absolutely shocked by these developments given the confidence management had just three months ago."

This news sent the price of Quad/Graphics shares down $6.42, or down about 57%, on October 30, 2019.

"We're focused on recovering investors' substantial losses and whether the Company may have misled investors about its actual financial results and prospects," said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

If you purchased shares of Quad/Graphics and suffered significant losses, click here to discuss your legal rights with Hagens Berman.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Quad/Graphics should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 510-725-3000 or email QUAD@hbsslaw.com.

About Hagens Berman
Hagens Berman is a national law firm with nine offices in eight cities around the country and eighty attorneys. The firm represents investors, whistleblowers, workers and consumers in complex litigation. More about the firm and its successes is located at hbsslaw.com. For the latest news visit our newsroom or follow us on Twitter at @classactionlaw.

Contact:
Reed Kathrein, 510-725-3000

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hagens-berman-national-trial-attorneys-encourages-quadgraphics-quad-investors-to-contact-its-attorneys-now-firm-investigating-possible-securities-fraud-300952354.html

SOURCE Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP


© PRNewswire 2019
