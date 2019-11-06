Log in
Quad/Graphics : Lost Money in Quad/Graphics, Inc.?

11/06/2019 | 08:45pm EST

Gibbs Law Group Investigates Potential Securities Law Violations

Quad/Graphics, Inc. shares fell over 55% after the company reported third quarter results that widely missed analyst estimates, cut its full-year guidance, slashed its quarterly dividends in half, and announced plans to sell its $200 million book business. Gibbs Law Group is continuing to investigate a potential Quad/Graphics Class Action Lawsuit on behalf of investors who lost money in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE: QUAD) stock.

To speak with an attorney regarding this class action lawsuit investigation, click here or call (888) 410-2925.

On October 30, 2019, Quad/Graphics stock plummeted after the company missed analyst estimates for its third quarter results, decreased its full year guidance, and cut quarterly dividends by 50%. At the same time, Quad also announced plans to sell its book business, which generates roughly $200 million in sales each year.

These developments may have come as a surprise to many. Buckingham Research analyst James Clement stated, “We are absolutely shocked by these developments given the confidence management had just three months ago.”

Following this news, on October 30, 2019, Quad/Graphics’ stock price dropped nearly 55% in one day, causing significant harm to investors.

What Should Quad/Graphics Investors Do?

If you invested in Quad/Graphics, visit our website or contact our securities team directly at (888) 410-2925 to discuss how you may be able to recover your losses. Our investigation concerns whether Quad/Graphics, Inc. and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated federal securities laws.

About Gibbs Law Group

Gibbs Law Group represents individual and institutional investors throughout the country in securities litigation to correct abusive corporate governance practices, breaches of fiduciary duty, and proxy violations. The firm has recovered over a billion dollars for its clients against some of the world’s largest corporations, and our attorneys have received numerous honors for their work, including “Best Lawyers in America,” “Top Plaintiff Lawyers in California,” “California Lawyer Attorney of the Year,” “Top Class Action Attorneys Under 40,” “Consumer Protection MVP,” and “Top Cybersecurity/ Privacy Attorneys Under 40.”

This press release may constitute Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2019
