Quad/Graphics : Lost Money in Quad/Graphics, Inc.?

Gibbs Law Group Investigates Potential Securities Law Violations

Quad/Graphics, Inc. shares fell over 55% after the company reported third quarter results that widely missed analyst estimates, cut its full-year guidance, slashed its quarterly dividends in half, and announced plans to sell its $200 million book business. Gibbs Law Group is continuing to investigate a potential Quad/Graphics Class Action Lawsuit on behalf of investors who lost money in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE: QUAD) stock.

On October 30, 2019, Quad/Graphics stock plummeted after the company missed analyst estimates for its third quarter results, decreased its full year guidance, and cut quarterly dividends by 50%. At the same time, Quad also announced plans to sell its book business, which generates roughly $200 million in sales each year.

These developments may have come as a surprise to many. Buckingham Research analyst James Clement stated, “We are absolutely shocked by these developments given the confidence management had just three months ago.”

Following this news, on October 30, 2019, Quad/Graphics’ stock price dropped nearly 55% in one day, causing significant harm to investors.

Our investigation concerns whether Quad/Graphics, Inc. and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated federal securities laws.

