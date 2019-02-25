Quad/Graphics : Quad Shareholders Approve Issuance of Shares in Connection with Its Acquisition of LSC Communications

Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE: QUAD) (“Quad” or the “Company”) today
announced that its shareholders voted to approve the issuance of the
Company’s class A common stock in connection with the Company’s
previously announced acquisition of LSC Communications, Inc. (“LSC”).
Based on the results of the special meeting of the Company’s
shareholders held on February 22, 2019, approximately 99.7% of the votes
cast by the holders of the Company’s class A and class B common stock
were voted in favor of the share issuance proposal.
In addition, LSC separately announced today that its stockholders voted
to adopt the agreement and plan of merger pursuant to which the Company
will acquire LSC.
“We remain enthusiastic about the value this transaction will create for
all clients and shareholders. This business combination will enhance our
highly efficient print platform to fuel our Quad 3.0 transformation and
strengthen the role of print in a multichannel world,” said Joel
Quadracci, Chairman, President & CEO of Quad.
The completion of Quad’s acquisition of LSC remains subject to
regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions. Quad
expects to complete the acquisition in mid-2019.
Forward-Looking Statements
This communication contains certain forward-looking statements with
respect to Quad and LSC. The forward-looking statements contained in
this communication may include statements with respect to the financial
condition, results of operations and business of Quad and the combined
businesses of Quad and LSC and certain plans and objectives of Quad with
respect thereto, including the expected benefits of the proposed
transaction. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the
fact that they do not relate only to historical or current facts.
Forward-looking statements often use words such as “anticipate”,
“target”, “expect”, “estimate”, “intend”, “plan”, “goal”, “believe”,
“hope”, “aim”, “continue”, “will”, “may”, “would”, “could” or “should”
or other words of similar meaning or the negative thereof. There are
several factors which could cause actual plans and results to differ
materially from those expressed or implied in forward-looking
statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: (1) the
ability to complete the proposed transaction between Quad and LSC on the
anticipated terms and timetable; (2) the ability to satisfy various
conditions to the closing of the proposed transaction contemplated by
the agreement and plan of merger; (3) the ability to obtain governmental
approvals of the proposed transaction on the proposed terms and
schedule, and any conditions imposed on the combined entities in
connection with consummation of the proposed transaction; (4) the risk
that the cost savings and any other synergies from the proposed
transaction may not be fully realized or may take longer to realize than
expected; (5) disruption from the proposed transaction making it more
difficult to maintain relationships with customers, employees or
suppliers; (6) risks relating to any unforeseen liabilities of LSC or
Quad; (7) consumer demand for Quad’s products; (8) Quad’s ability to
manage disruptions in credit markets or changes to its credit rating;
(9) the success or timing of completion of ongoing or anticipated
capital or maintenance projects; (10) the reliability of processing
units and other equipment; (11) business strategies, growth
opportunities and expected investment; (12) the adequacy of Quad’s
capital resources and liquidity, including but not limited to,
availability of sufficient cash flow to execute its business plans,
including within the expected timeframe; (13) the effect of
restructuring or reorganization of business components; (14) the
potential effects of judicial or other proceedings on Quad’s businesses,
financial condition, results of operations and cash flows;
(15) continued or further volatility in and/or degradation of general
economic, market, industry or business conditions; (16) the anticipated
effects of actions of third parties such as competitors, activist
investors or federal, foreign, state or local regulatory authorities or
plaintiffs in litigation; (17) the ability to implement integration
plans for the proposed transaction, including with respect to sales
forces, cost containment, asset realization, systems integration and
other key strategies; (18) the risk that the anticipated tax treatment
of the proposed transaction is not obtained; (19) unexpected costs,
charges or expenses resulting from the proposed transaction (20) the
impact of adverse market conditions or other similar risks to those
identified herein affecting Quad and LSC and (21) the factors set forth
under the heading “Risk Factors” in Amendment No. 1 to Quad’s
registration statement on Form S-4, which was filed with the Securities
and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on January 15, 2019, as well in
Quad’s and LSC’s respective Annual Reports on Form 10-K for the year
ended December 31, 2018, filed with SEC, as may be amended or
supplemented in subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. These
forward-looking statements are based on numerous assumptions and
assessments made by Quad in light of its experience and perception of
historical trends, current conditions, business strategies, operating
environment, future developments and other factors that it believes
appropriate. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known
and unknown risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and
depend on circumstances that will occur in the future. The factors
described in the context of such forward-looking statements in this
communication could cause actual results, performance or achievements,
industry results and developments to differ materially from those
expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although it
is believed that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking
statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such
expectations will prove to have been correct and persons reading this
communication are therefore cautioned not to place undue reliance on
these forward-looking statements which speak only as at the date of this
communication. Quad does not assume any obligation to update the
information contained in this communication (whether as a result of new
information, future events or otherwise), except as required by
applicable law.
Additional Information and Where to Find It
In connection with the proposed transaction, on January 15, 2019, Quad
filed an amended registration statement on Form S-4 with the SEC that
included a definitive joint proxy statement of Quad and LSC and that
also constitutes a prospectus of Quad. This registration statement
became automatically effective on February 4, 2019. Quad urges
investors and shareholders to read the registration statement and
definitive joint proxy statement/prospectus, as well as other documents
filed with the SEC, because they contain important information. Investors
and shareholders will be able to obtain the registration statement
containing the joint proxy statement/prospectus and other documents free
of charge at the SEC’s web site, http://www.sec.gov,
from Quad/Graphics Corporate Communications upon request to
Claire Ho, at 414-566-2955 or cho@qg.com,
or from LSC Investor Relations, Janet Halpin, at investor.relations@lsccom.com
or 773-272-9275.
Non-Solicitation
This communication does not constitute an offer to sell or the
solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any
sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation
or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under
the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. No offer of securities
shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements
of Section 10 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. This
communication is not a solicitation of a proxy from any investor or
shareholder.
About Quad
Quad (NYSE: QUAD) is a worldwide marketing solutions partner dedicated
to creating a better way for its clients through a data-driven,
integrated marketing platform that helps clients reduce complexity,
increase efficiency and enhance marketing spend effectiveness. Quad
provides its clients with unmatched scale for client on-site services
and expanded subject expertise in marketing strategy, creative
solutions, media deployment and marketing management services. With a
client-centric approach that drives its expanded offering, combined with
leading-edge technology and single-source simplicity, Quad has the
resources and knowledge to help a wide variety of clients in multiple
vertical industries, including retail, publishing and healthcare. Quad
has multiple locations throughout North America, South America and
Europe, and strategic partnerships in Asia and other parts of the world.
For additional information visit www.QUAD.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190225005197/en/