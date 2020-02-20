Quad/Graphics : QuadMed and BSG Analytics announce 'game-changing' partnership

SUSSEX, Wis., Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- QuadMed, a leader in worksite health and wellness solutions, and BSG Analytics, LLC (BSGA), a nationally recognized health care data analytics firm, today announced a strategic partnership focused on strengthening client reporting and advancing population health.

Jeanne Scheide, President of QuadMed, said that BSGA was selected for their 30 years of experience in the health care industry, and for their ability to transform complex health care data into a strategic asset that powers population health improvement and drives cost-savings.

"Reporting has been a major pain point for employers investing in onsite health, and we are confident that this partnership will change that," said Scheide. "With BSGA, our clients' data will be transformed into actionable insights that will set a clear path for improving the health of their population and will deliver the outcome metrics to prove it. By having the ability to predict the future health care trends of an employer's workforce, we can strategically partner to provide targeted solutions to proactively address and mitigate those risks beginning now."

According to Jerry Frye, CEO of BSGA, the partnership with QuadMed represents an opportunity to help employers who have embraced worksite health solutions leverage strategic data that exponentially enhances their ability to impact the health of their workforce while driving down health care spend.

"BSGA uses a proprietary method of analysis that requires more robust analytical, clinical and consulting expertise than most agencies possess," said Frye. "We dive deeper into the data to understand not just cost, but the quality, outcomes and efficiency of care."

"Population health is not about knowing where you are today," said Scheide, "it's about knowing where you need to be five years from now. By identifying population health trends and leveraging predictive analytics, our game-changing partnership with BSG Analytics will be transformative for our client/employer partners."

The announcement of the BSGA partnership comes shortly after QuadMed finalized their transition to Epic, the industry-leading electronic medical record (EMR) system. The recent actions are part of the company's ongoing transformation strategy focused on enhancing technology and client relationships.

"We look forward to the potential of this partnership," said Scheide. "Together with BSGA, we hope to exceed the needs of our clients and continue to look for ways to disrupt the health care landscape by empowering employers with the tools they need to positively impact the health of their workforce and bend the health care cost trend."

About QuadMed

QuadMed (quadmedical.com) is a nationally recognized provider of onsite, near-site and shared site employer-sponsored health and wellness solutions. The model features a full continuum of high-quality, patient-centered services proven to decrease costs by increasing accessibility and engagement. The company's nearly 30-year track record of success is rooted in integrating prevention-focused primary care with leading-edge technology and analytics. QuadMed was created in 1991 as a subsidiary of Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE: QUAD).

About BSG Analytics

BSG Analytics, LLC (BSGA) transforms data into actionable knowledge using proprietary data aggregation, risk-adjustment, modeling and actuarial benchmarking tools. BSGA works with health care industry stakeholders to improve the ways in which care is provided, resulting in better quality, improved efficiency and lower costs. Based in Wisconsin, BSGA has more than 30 years of health care industry experience.

