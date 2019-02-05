Log in
Quad/Graphics : to Host Investors and Analysts Call to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2018 Results

02/05/2019 | 07:01pm EST

Quad/Graphics (NYSE: QUAD) will hold a conference call at 10 a.m. EST on Wednesday, February 20, to discuss fourth quarter and full-year 2018 results. The call will be hosted by Joel Quadracci, Quad/Graphics Chairman, President & CEO, and Dave Honan, Quad/Graphics Executive Vice President & CFO. The full earnings release and slide presentation will be concurrently available on the Investors section of Quad/Graphics’ website at http://investors.qg.com.

Participants can pre-register for the webcast by navigating to http://dpregister.com/10128234. Participants will be given a unique PIN to gain immediate access to the call on February 20, bypassing the live operator. Participants may pre-register at any time, including up to and after the call start time.

Alternatively, participants without internet access may dial in on the day of the call as follows:

• U.S. Toll-Free: 1-877-328-5508

• International Toll: 1-412-317-5424

Telephone playback will be available shortly after the conference call ends, accessible as follows:

• U.S. Toll-Free: 1-877-344-7529

• International Toll: 1-412-317-0088

• Replay Access Code: 10128234

The playback will be available until March 20, 2019.

About Quad/Graphics

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) is a leading marketing solutions provider. The Company leverages its strong print foundation as part of a much larger, robust integrated marketing services platform that helps marketers and content creators improve the efficiency and effectiveness of their marketing spend across offline and online media channels. With a consultative approach, worldwide capabilities, leading-edge technology and single-source simplicity, Quad/Graphics has the resources and knowledge to help a wide variety of clients in multiple vertical industries, including retail, publishing and healthcare. Quad/Graphics provides a diverse range of digital and print and related products, services and solutions from multiple locations throughout North America, South America and Europe, and strategic partnerships in Asia and other parts of the world. For additional information visit www.QG.com.


© Business Wire 2019
