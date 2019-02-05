Quad/Graphics : to Host Investors and Analysts Call to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2018 Results

Quad/Graphics (NYSE: QUAD) will hold a conference call at 10 a.m. EST on
Wednesday, February 20, to discuss fourth quarter and full-year 2018
results. The call will be hosted by Joel Quadracci, Quad/Graphics
Chairman, President & CEO, and Dave Honan, Quad/Graphics Executive Vice
President & CFO. The full earnings release and slide presentation will
be concurrently available on the Investors section of Quad/Graphics’
website at http://investors.qg.com.
Participants can pre-register for the webcast by navigating to http://dpregister.com/10128234.
Participants will be given a unique PIN to gain immediate access to the
call on February 20, bypassing the live operator. Participants may
pre-register at any time, including up to and after the call start time.
Alternatively, participants without internet access may dial in on the
day of the call as follows:
• U.S. Toll-Free: 1-877-328-5508
• International Toll: 1-412-317-5424
Telephone playback will be available shortly after the conference call
ends, accessible as follows:
• U.S. Toll-Free: 1-877-344-7529
• International Toll: 1-412-317-0088
• Replay Access Code: 10128234
The playback will be available until March 20, 2019.
About Quad/Graphics
Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) is a leading marketing solutions provider. The
Company leverages its strong print foundation as part of a much larger,
robust integrated marketing services platform that helps marketers and
content creators improve the efficiency and effectiveness of their
marketing spend across offline and online media channels. With a
consultative approach, worldwide capabilities, leading-edge technology
and single-source simplicity, Quad/Graphics has the resources and
knowledge to help a wide variety of clients in multiple vertical
industries, including retail, publishing and healthcare. Quad/Graphics
provides a diverse range of digital and print and related products,
services and solutions from multiple locations throughout North America,
South America and Europe, and strategic partnerships in Asia and other
parts of the world. For additional information visit www.QG.com.
