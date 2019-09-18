Log in
Quad : to Host Investors and Analysts Call to Discuss Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

09/18/2019 | 07:46am EDT

Quad (NYSE: QUAD) will hold a conference call at 10 a.m. ET on Wednesday, October 30, to discuss third quarter and year-to-date 2019 results. The call will be hosted by Joel Quadracci, Quad Chairman, President & CEO, and Dave Honan, Quad Executive Vice President & CFO. The full earnings release and slide presentation will be concurrently available on the Investors section of Quad’s website at http://investors.qg.com.

Participants can pre-register for the webcast by navigating to http://dpregister.com/10134997. Participants will be given a unique PIN to gain immediate access to the call on October 30, bypassing the live operator. Participants may pre-register at any time, including up to and after the call start time.

Alternatively, participants without internet access may dial in on the day of the call as follows:

• U.S. Toll-Free: 1-877-328-5508

• International Toll: 1-412-317-5424

Telephone playback will be available shortly after the conference call ends, accessible as follows:

• U.S. Toll-Free: 1-877-344-7529

• International Toll: 1-412-317-0088

• Replay Access Code: 10134997

The playback will be available until November 30, 2019.

About Quad

Quad (NYSE: QUAD) is a worldwide marketing solutions partner dedicated to creating a better way for its clients through a data-driven, integrated marketing platform that helps clients reduce complexity, increase efficiency and enhance marketing spend effectiveness. Quad provides its clients with unmatched scale for client on-site services and expanded subject expertise in marketing strategy, creative solutions, media deployment and marketing management services. With a client-centric approach that drives its expanded offering, combined with leading-edge technology and single-source simplicity, Quad believes it has the resources and knowledge to help a wide variety of clients in multiple vertical industries, including retail, publishing and healthcare. Quad has multiple locations throughout North America, South America and Europe, and strategic partnerships in Asia and other parts of the world. For additional information visit www.QUAD.com.


© Business Wire 2019
