QUAD/GRAPHICS, INC.

QUAD/GRAPHICS, INC.

(QUAD)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Shareholder Alert: Robbins Arroyo LLP Is Investigating the Officers and Directors of Quad/Graphics, Inc. (QUAD) on Behalf of Shareholders

0
10/02/2019 | 06:46pm EDT

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins Arroyo LLP is investigating whether certain officers and directors of Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE: QUAD) breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders. Quad/Graphics provides marketing solutions and printing services.

If you suffered a loss as a result of Quad's misconduct, click here.

Quad/Graphics, Inc. (QUAD) Shareholders Have Legal Options

Contact us to learn more:
Leo Kandinov
(800) 350-6003
LKandinov@robbinsarroyo.com
Shareholder Information Form

Robbins Arroyo LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder rights law. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits, and has helped its clients realize more than $1 billion of value for themselves and the companies in which they have invested. Click Here to receive free alerts from Stock Watch when companies engage in wrongdoing.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2019
