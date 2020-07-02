Quadient S A : Continues to Give Support for Charitable Programs Providing Relief to Communities Impacted by COVID-19

Quadient Continues to Give Support for Charitable Programs Providing Relief to Communities Impacted by COVID-19

Paris, July 2, 2020

Quadient , a leader in helping businesses create meaningful customer connections through digital and physical channels, shares an update on global initiatives to support communities impacted by the coronavirus. Supporting communities is an intregal part of Quadient’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) strategy, as the company continues to encourage its employees to support and contribute to positive change in their communities.

Social distancing due to COVID-19 has resulted in many elderly residents in long-term care facilities becoming isolated from their loved ones. In its latest initiative, Quadient has donated various equipment, supplies, services, together with €12,500 in financial support, to multiple organizations in the U.S., France and the U.K. that are fighting social isolation faced by the elderly and enabling senior residents to send letters written by volunteers to loved ones.

· 1 Lettre 1 Sourire

Words of love, photos or drawings are created by volunteers to light up the hearts of visit-deprived senior residents living in facilities in France, Belgium, Luxembourg, Switzerland and Canada.

· Love for the Elderly

The organization’s “Letters of Love” campaign collects cards and letters written by volunteers at a central hub in Cleveland, Ohio, and then mails them to senior communities across the U.S.

· Omega’s A Letter from Louise

Volunteer letter writers are matched with an elderly recipient in the UK. A freepost envelope is included so the recipient can write a return letter.

“Unfortunately, the current restrictions are hitting Omega clients harder than most. We are, therefore, extremely grateful for the generous package of support offered by Quadient, which will make a huge difference at a difficult time,” said Carol Moody, team leader, A Letter from Louise. “Not only have we incurred increased costs of working, but we also have had the most welcome extra responsibility of managing a groundswell of kindness by volunteers and their offers of help.”

This initiative is one of many efforts undertaken by Quadient’s employees in this difficult time. In the Czech Republic, Quadient’s team of software professionals have dedicated their time and skills to develop software on a pro bono basis for University Hospital Hradec Králové. In the U.K., Quadient has provided 3D printing of thousands of protective masks and raised funds for National Health Service Charities in the UK through a run/walk event. These initiatives follow the announcements earlier this year of financial support and volunteerism dedicated to Dress For Success Worldwide, which is empowering women to achieve economic independence as economies reopen, and solidarity initiatives to support the employees during the crisis.

“One of our core values at Quadient is community. I am proud of Quadient’s contributions in response to the spread of COVID-19, and how our employees around the world have volunteered their time and resources to help relief efforts in their local communities,” said Geoffrey Godet, CEO, Quadient. “During these exceptional times, when we have had to physically distance ourselves from each other, our purpose at Quadient—to simplify the connections between people and what matters—is more crucial than ever before.”

