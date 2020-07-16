Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Quadient S.A.    QDT   FR0000120560

QUADIENT S.A.

(QDT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Quadient S A : Parcel Pending by Quadient for Multi-Tenant Residences is Now Available in the UK

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
07/16/2020 | 02:00am EDT

Parcel Pending by Quadient for Multi-Tenant Residences is Now Available in the UK

  • Parcel Pending by Quadient solutions simplify the daily management of incoming parcels through easy-to-use, automated, secure and contact-free lockers
  • Leveraging years of experience in the multifamily industry from US-based Parcel Pending, acquired in 2019, Quadient brings technology and market expertise to the UK

Paris, July 16, 2020

Quadient, a leader in helping businesses create meaningful customer connections through digital and physical channels, announced today the launch of Parcel Pending by Quadient Parcel Locker Solutions for multi-tenant residential buildings across the UK. The customizable parcel locker systems provide seamless management of incoming packages through a secure and automated parcel process, enhancing resident satisfaction and improving operational efficiency.

In introducing the parcel locker technology to European residential properties, Quadient combines the expertise of recently acquired US-based Parcel Pending with Quadient’s longstanding global leadership in intelligent parcel locker solutions for carriers, retailers, commercial buildings and universities.

“Quadient is leveraging the Parcel Pending acquisition and expanding its scope outside of the US to meet the needs of multifamily properties in other regions, starting with the UK,” said  Daniel Malouf, chief solution officer, Parcel Locker Solutions, Quadient. “The synergies created among both Parcel Pending and Quadient teams allowed us to enrich our roadmap with agility and flexibility, and efficiently adapt our solutions to meet the needs of European markets. I am proud that we are now bringing a convenient and successful solution to change the lives of residents across the UK.”

With the continued growth of e-commerce coupled with the need for social distancing this year, Parcel Pending by Quadient recently announced having processed over 2.7 million packages in its US network in May alone, an 86 percent increase in their year-on-year package volume. With online orders growing across the globe, the need for easy-to-use, practical and efficient parcel management solutions become all the more critical, especially in properties with a high number of residents.

Parcel Pending by Quadient Parcel Locker Solutions provide the following benefits to property managers:

  • Improved operational efficiency. Package deliveries are made directly to the parcel locker by a carrier agent, enabling property staff to focus on higher-value tasks, saving time and reducing operational costs. Parcel locker systems are designed and engineered to meet the unique space needs of each property and can be integrated with property management software.
  • Secure parcel storage. Built with a robust steel design, the lockers keep packages off the floor and safe from being lost or stolen. Packages are retrieved by residents using a one-time-use PIN or barcode provided to them via email, SMS or in-app mobile notifications.
  • Increased resident satisfaction. Lockers can be accessed 24/7 for convenient self-service pick-up or returns by residents. Parcel lockers reduce human-to-human contact and meets accessibility requirements for all residents.

“We are now seeing volumes of parcels every day that were once only typical during the holiday season, and parcel locker technology prevents property managers from becoming buried in packages,” said Duncan Groom,  chief operating officer UK and Ireland at Quadient. “Offering parcel lockers not only increases operational efficiency of property managers and on-site staff, it also differentiates properties from the competition through value-added amenities and services, increasing the loyalty and satisfaction of residents.”

About Quadient®

Quadient is the driving force behind the world’s most meaningful customer experiences. By focusing on four key solution areas including Customer Experience Management, Business Process Automation, Mail-Related Solutions, and Parcel Locker Solutions, Quadient helps simplify the connection between people and what matters. Quadient supports hundreds of thousands of customers worldwide in their quest to create relevant, personalized connections and achieve customer experience excellence. Quadient is listed in compartment B of Euronext Paris (QDT) and is part of the CAC® Mid & Small and EnterNext® Tech 40 indices.

For more information about Quadient, visit quadient.com.

Global Contact                          UK Press Contact

Joe Scolaro, Quadient                                       Finn Partners

Global Press Relations Manager                      Quadient@FinnPartners.com
+1-866-883-4260 Ext. 1590                            
j.scolaro@quadient.com                                  

Attachments

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on QUADIENT S.A.
02:00aQUADIENT S A : Parcel Pending by Quadient for Multi-Tenant Residences is Now Ava..
GL
07/06QUADIENT : Adoption of all resolutions by the Shareholders' meeting of 6 July 20..
AQ
07/02QUADIENT S A : Continues to Give Support for Charitable Programs Providing Relie..
GL
06/30QUADIENT S.A. : Monthly statement on outstanding equity shares and voting rights
CO
06/29BLUERUSH : and Quadient Announce Partnership to Integrate IndiVideo into Global ..
AQ
06/25QUADIENT S A : Partnering with Kitewheel, Quadient Launches an Enriched Solution..
PU
06/22QUADIENT S A : Announces New Parcel Locker Lite™ Solution to Disrupt Parce..
GL
06/18QUADIENT S A : Multifamily Communities Should Expect Holiday-Level Package Volum..
AQ
06/16QUADIENT : Takes Leap Forward in the Execution of its Strategic Plan with the La..
GL
06/11QUADIENT : Share buyback program - Monthly declaration - May 2020
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 075 M 1 225 M 1 225 M
Net income 2021 78,8 M 89,8 M 89,8 M
Net Debt 2021 543 M 619 M 619 M
P/E ratio 2021 5,97x
Yield 2021 3,41%
Capitalization 435 M 497 M 496 M
EV / Sales 2020
EV / Sales 2021 0,91x
Nbr of Employees 5 577
Free-Float 97,5%
Chart QUADIENT S.A.
Duration : Period :
Quadient S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends QUADIENT S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 19,20 €
Last Close Price 12,67 €
Spread / Highest target 113%
Spread / Average Target 51,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 14,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Geoffrey Godet Chief Executive Officer & Director
Didier Lamouche Chairman
Jean-François Labadie Chief Operating Officer
Christelle Leconte Villadary Chief Financial Officer
Thierry Le Jaoudour Chief Technology & Innovation Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
QUADIENT S.A.-41.29%497
CANON INC.-27.62%20 997
FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORPORATION-9.27%17 546
RICOH COMPANY, LTD.-32.30%5 405
BROTHER INDUSTRIES, LTD.-16.03%4 626
SEIKO EPSON CORPORATION-24.89%4 029
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group