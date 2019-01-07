Quadrise Fuels International : Extension of Open Offer Closing Date

Extension of Open Offer Closing Date

Released : 07 Jan 2019 17:11

RNS Number : 4289M

Quadrise Fuels International PLC 07 January 2019

7 January 2019

Quadrise Fuels International plc

("Quadrise", "QFI'', the "Company" and together with its subsidiaries the "Group")

Extension of Open Offer Closing Date

Further to the Company's announcement of 7 December 2018, Quadrise announces that it will extend the latest time and date for receipt of completed Application Forms and payment in full under the Open Offer, or settlement of the relevant CREST instructions (as appropriate) from 11.00 a.m. on 11 January 2019 to 11.00 a.m. on 18 January 2019 in order to give Qualifying Shareholders who have not yet applied for Open Offer Shares the opportunity to do so.

The decision by the Company to extend the Open Offer follows an indication from a significant shareholder that additional time will be required for the shareholder to submit a completed Application Form and payment in full under the Open Offer, or settlement of the relevant CREST instructions (as appropriate).

The revised timetable of principal events is detailed below. The change in timetable does not impact applications already made, which continue to have effect and remain binding. Existing Application Forms can be used in accordance with the revised timetable set out below.

Capitalised terms in this announcement are as defined in the circular posted to shareholders on 7 December 2018.

REVISED EXPECTED TIMETABLE OF PRINCIPAL EVENTS

Recommended latest time for requesting withdrawal of Open 4.30 p.m. on 14 January 2019 Offer Entitlements and Excess CREST Open Offer Entitlements from CREST Latest time for depositing Open Offer Entitlements and Excess 3.00 p.m. on 15 January 2019 CREST Open Offer Entitlements into CREST Latest time for splitting Application Forms (to satisfy bona fide 3.00 p.m. on 16 January 2019 market claims only) Latest time and date for receipt of completed Application Forms 11.00 a.m. on 18 January 2019 and payment in full under the Open Offer and settlement of relevant CREST instructions (as appropriate) Expected date of announcement of the results of the Open Offer 21 January 2019 Expected time and date Admission effective and dealings in 22 January 2019 Open Offer Shares commence on AIM

CREST accounts credited in respect of Open Offer Shares

22 January 2019

Share certificates dispatched for the Open Offer Shares by

29 January 2019

(1) References to mes in this document are to London me (unless otherwise stated).

(2) The dates and ming of the events in the above metable are indica ve only and may be subject to change at the absolute discre on of the Company. If any of the above mes or dates should change, the details of the revised mes and/or dates will be no ﬁed to AIM and, where appropriate, to Shareholders.

For further information, please refer to the Company's website at www.quadrisefuels.com, or contact ir@quadrisefuels.com or phone:

Quadrise Fuels International Plc

Mike Kirk, Executive Chairman Jason Miles, Chief Operating Officer

+44 (0)20 7031 7321

Nominated Adviser

Cenkos Securities plc Dr Azhic Basirov

+44 (0)20 7397 8900

Ben Jeynes Katy Birkin

Joint Brokers Peel Hunt LLP Richard Crichton Ross Allister

+44 (0)20 7418 8900

Stockdale Securities Andy Crossley Daniel Harris

+44 (0)20 7601 6108

Public & Investor Relations FTI Consulting

Ben Brewerton Sara Powell

+44 (0)20 3727 1000

