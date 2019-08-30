Quadrise Fuels International : Issue of Convertible Security

Issue of Convertible Security

Released : 30 Aug 2019 17:07

RNS Number : 7827K

Quadrise Fuels International PLC

30 August 2019

30 August 2019

Quadrise Fuels International plc

("Quadrise", "QFI" or "the Company")

Issue of Convertible Security

Quadrise announces that it has today issued a convertible security with the nominal value of £2,150,000 at the purchase price of £2,000,000 pursuant to, and on and subject to the terms and conditions set out in, the convertible securities issuance deed dated 22 August 2019, the details of which were disclosed to the market on 23 August 2019.

For further information, please refer to the Company's website at www.quadrisefuels.comor contact:

Quadrise Fuels International Plc

Mike Kirk, Executive Chairman+44 (0)20 7031 7321

Jason Miles, Chief Operating Officer

Nominated Adviser

Cenkos Securities plc

Dr Azhic Basirov+44 (0)20 7397 8900

Ben Jeynes

Katy Birkin

Joint Brokers

Peel Hunt LLP

Richard Crichton+44 (0)20 7418 8900

David McKeown

Stockdale Securities

Andy Crossley+44 (0)20 7601 6108

Daniel Harris

Public & Investor Relations

FTI Consulting

Ben Brewerton+44 (0)20 3727 1000

Ntobeko Chidavaenzi

Notes to Editors

QFI is the supplier of MSAR® emulsion technology and fuels, a low‐cost alternative to heavy fuel oil (one of the world's largest fuel markets, comprising over 450 million tons per annum) in the global shipping, refining and steam and power generation industries.