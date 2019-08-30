Quadrise Fuels International : Issue of Convertible Security

Issue of Convertible Security
Quadrise Fuels International PLC
30 August 2019
Quadrise Fuels International plc
("Quadrise", "QFI" or "the Company")
Issue of Convertible Security
Quadrise announces that it has today issued a convertible security with the nominal value of £2,150,000 at the purchase price of £2,000,000 pursuant to, and on and subject to the terms and conditions set out in, the convertible securities issuance deed dated 22 August 2019, the details of which were disclosed to the market on 23 August 2019.
Notes to Editors
QFI is the supplier of MSAR® emulsion technology and fuels, a low‐cost alternative to heavy fuel oil (one of the world's largest fuel markets, comprising over 450 million tons per annum) in the global shipping, refining and steam and power generation industries.