Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Quadrise Fuels International Plc    QFI   GB00B11DDB67

QUADRISE FUELS INTERNATIONAL PLC

(QFI)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Quadrise Fuels International : Issue of Convertible Security

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/30/2019 | 12:17pm EDT

Issue of Convertible Security

Released : 30 Aug 2019 17:07

RNS Number : 7827K

Quadrise Fuels International PLC

30 August 2019

30 August 2019

Quadrise Fuels International plc

("Quadrise", "QFI" or "the Company")

Issue of Convertible Security

Quadrise announces that it has today issued a convertible security with the nominal value of £2,150,000 at the purchase price of £2,000,000 pursuant to, and on and subject to the terms and conditions set out in, the convertible securities issuance deed dated 22 August 2019, the details of which were disclosed to the market on 23 August 2019.

For further information, please refer to the Company's website at www.quadrisefuels.comor contact:

Quadrise Fuels International Plc

Mike Kirk, Executive Chairman+44 (0)20 7031 7321

Jason Miles, Chief Operating Officer

Nominated Adviser

Cenkos Securities plc

Dr Azhic Basirov+44 (0)20 7397 8900

Ben Jeynes

Katy Birkin

Joint Brokers

Peel Hunt LLP

Richard Crichton+44 (0)20 7418 8900

David McKeown

Stockdale Securities

Andy Crossley+44 (0)20 7601 6108

Daniel Harris

Public & Investor Relations

FTI Consulting

Ben Brewerton+44 (0)20 3727 1000

Ntobeko Chidavaenzi

Notes to Editors

QFI is the supplier of MSAR® emulsion technology and fuels, a low‐cost alternative to heavy fuel oil (one of the world's largest fuel markets, comprising over 450 million tons per annum) in the global shipping, refining and steam and power generation industries.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information

Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.comor visit www.rns.com.

END

MSCEAKPEDEDNEFF

Disclaimer

Quadrise Fuels International plc published this content on 30 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2019 16:16:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on QUADRISE FUELS INTERNATION
12:17pQUADRISE FUELS INTERNATIONAL : Issue of Convertible Security
PU
08/23QUADRISE FUELS INTERNATIONAL : Convertible Securities, Issue of Equity & Warrant..
PU
08/19QUADRISE FUELS INTERNATIONAL : Funding Update
PU
08/14QUADRISE FUELS INTERNATIONAL : MOU with Merlin Energy Resources Ltd
PU
08/12QUADRISE FUELS INTERNATIONAL : Memorandum of Agreement with European Oil Refiner
PU
07/23QUADRISE FUELS INTERNATIONAL : Stmnt re Share Price Movement
PU
07/03QUADRISE FUELS INTERNATIONAL : PDMR Shareholding and Transfer of Share Options
PU
06/27QUADRISE FUELS INTERNATIONAL : Issue of Share Options
PU
06/24QUADRISE FUELS INTERNATIONAL : Second Price Monitoring Extn
PU
06/24QUADRISE FUELS INTERNATIONAL : Price Monitoring Extension
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 -
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Capi. / Sales2019 -
Capi. / Sales2020 -
Capitalization 43,9 M
Chart QUADRISE FUELS INTERNATIONAL PLC
Duration : Period :
Quadrise Fuels International Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends QUADRISE FUELS INTERNATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 4,76  GBp
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Peter Kirk Executive Chairman
Jason Victor Miles Chief Operating Officer & Non-Executive Director
Hemant Thanawala Non-Executive Director
Laurence Ian Mutch Independent Non-Executive Director
Dilipkumar Kantilal Shah Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
QUADRISE FUELS INTERNATIONAL PLC100.84%54
WORLEYPARSONS LIMITED8.23%4 305
OFFSHORE OIL ENGINEERING6.12%3 274
SUBSEA 72.63%2 868
TGS-NOPEC GEOPHYSICAL COMPANY0.43%2 774
SERBA DINAMIK HOLDINGS BHD--.--%1 519
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group