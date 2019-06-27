Log in
QUADRISE FUELS INTERNATIONAL PLC

(QFI)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 06/27 11:35:16 am
7.04 GBp   +2.62%
12:35pQUADRISE FUELS INTERNATIONAL : Issue of Share Options
PU
06/24QUADRISE FUELS INTERNATIONAL : Price Monitoring Extension
PU
06/24QUADRISE FUELS INTERNATIONAL : Second Price Monitoring Extn
PU
Quadrise Fuels International : Issue of Share Options

06/27/2019 | 12:35pm EDT

Issue of Share Options

Released : 27 Jun 2019 17:20

RNS Number : 7151D

Quadrise Fuels International PLC

27 June 2019

27 June 2019

Quadrise Fuels International plc

("Quadrise", "QFI" or the "Company")

Issue of Share Options

Quadrise announces that it has today granted a total of 15,000,000 options (the "Options") over new ordinary shares of 1p each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") to the directors of the Company in accordance with the provisions of: (a) the Company's Enterprise Management Incentive Plan ("EMI Plan"), in respect of awards of an aggregate of 8,000,000 Options to executive directors (the "EMI Options"); and (b) the Company's Unapproved Option Scheme 2016 ("2016 Scheme") in respect of awards of an aggregate of 7,000,000 Options to the Company's non-executive directors ("2016 Scheme Options").

Following the grant of Options to the directors in the amounts shown below, the Company has a total of 39,400,000 Ordinary Shares under option, representing approximately 4.3 per cent of the Company's current issued ordinary share capital. In addition, the Company has, conditionally, a further 118,000,000 Ordinary Shares under warrant, representing 12.8 per cent. of the Company's current issued ordinary share capital.

Director

Number of Options

Plan

Exercise price

Mike Kirk

3,000,000

EMI Plan

7.5p

Jason Miles

5,000,000

EMI Plan

7.5p

Laurie Mutch

2,000,000

2016 Scheme

7.5p

Philip Snaith

2,000,000

2016 Scheme

7.5p

Hemant Thanawala

2,000,000

2016 Scheme

7.5p

Dilip Shah

500,000

2016 Scheme

7.5p

Bryan K Sanderson

500,000

2016 Scheme

7.5p

Total

15,000,000

-

-

The EMI Options will vest as to: 25% one month after the date of grant; 25% on the first anniversary of the grant date subject to the satisfaction of certain performance conditions prior to that date; and 25% on each of the second and third anniversaries of the grant date subject to the assessed satisfactory individual performance of the awardee.

The 2016 Scheme Options will vest 25% on grant, 25% on the first anniversary of grant, 25% on the second anniversary of grant, and 25% on the third anniversary of grant.

The EMI Options will be exercisable from vesting until the tenth anniversary of grant and the 2016 Scheme Options will be exercisable from vesting until the eighth anniversary of grant.

The notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of the Market Abuse Regulation, provides further detail.

For further information, please refer to the Company's website at www.quadrisefuels.comor contact:

Quadrise Fuels International Plc

Mike Kirk, Executive Chairman

+44 (0)20 7031 7321

Jason Miles, Chief Operating Officer

Nominated Adviser

Cenkos Securities plc

Dr Azhic Basirov

+44 (0)20 7397 8900

Ben Jeynes

Katy Birkin

Joint Brokers

Peel Hunt LLP

Richard Crichton

+44 (0)20 7418 8900

Ross Allister

Shore Capital Stockbrokers Limited

Daniel Harris

+44 (0)20 7601 6108

Andy Crossley

Public & Investor Relations

FTI Consulting

Ben Brewerton

+44 (0)20 3727 1000

Ntobeko Chidavaenzi

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely

associated

a)

Name

Michael Peter Kirk

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Executive Chairman

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform,

auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Quadrise Fuels International PLC

b)

LEI

213800HN2ETG5476U328

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where

transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial

Ordinary shares of 1 pence each

instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

ISIN: GB00B11DDB67

b)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of options over ordinary shares of 1 pence each

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£0.00

3,000,000

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

N/A - single transaction

- Price

N/A - single transaction

e)

Date of the transaction

27 June 2019

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside of a trading venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Jason Victor Miles

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Operating Officer

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Quadrise Fuels International PLC

b)

LEI

213800HN2ETG5476U328

4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial

Ordinary shares of 1 pence each

instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

ISIN: GB00B11DDB67

b)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of options over ordinary shares of 1 pence each

  1. Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£0.00

5,000,000

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

N/A - single transaction

- Price

N/A - single transaction

e)

Date of the transaction

27 June 2019

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside of a trading venue

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely

associated

a)

Name

Laurence Ian Mutch

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Non-executive director

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform,

auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Quadrise Fuels International PLC

b)

LEI

213800HN2ETG5476U328

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where

transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial

Ordinary shares of 1 pence each

instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

ISIN: GB00B11DDB67

b)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of options over ordinary shares of 1 pence each

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£0.00

2,000,000

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

N/A - single transaction

- Price

N/A - single transaction

e)

Date of the transaction

27 June 2019

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside of a trading venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Philip Neil Snaith

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Non-executive director

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform,

auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Quadrise Fuels International PLC

b)

LEI

213800HN2ETG5476U328

4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial

Ordinary shares of 1 pence each

instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

ISIN: GB00B11DDB67

b)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of options over ordinary shares of 1 pence each

  1. Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£0.00

2,000,000

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

N/A - single transaction

- Price

N/A - single transaction

e)

Date of the transaction

27 June 2019

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside of a trading venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Hemant Thanawala

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Non-executive director

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Quadrise Fuels International PLC

b)

LEI

213800HN2ETG5476U328

4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial

Ordinary shares of 1 pence each

instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

ISIN: GB00B11DDB67

b)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of options over ordinary shares of 1 pence each

  1. Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£0.00

2,000,000

  1. Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

N/A - single transaction

- Price

N/A - single transaction

e)

Date of the transaction

27 June 2019

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside of a trading venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Dilipkumar Kantilal Shah

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Non-executive director

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform,

auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Quadrise Fuels International PLC

b)

LEI

213800HN2ETG5476U328

4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial

Ordinary shares of 1 pence each

instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

ISIN: GB00B11DDB67

b)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of options over ordinary shares of 1 pence each

  1. Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£0.00

500,000

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

N/A - single transaction

- Price

N/A - single transaction

e)

Date of the transaction

27 June 2019

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside of a trading venue

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely

associated

a)

Name

Bryan Kaye Sanderson

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Non-executive director

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform,

auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Quadrise Fuels International PLC

b)

LEI

213800HN2ETG5476U328

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where

transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial

Ordinary shares of 1 pence each

instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

ISIN: GB00B11DDB67

b)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of options over ordinary shares of 1 pence each

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£0.00

500,000

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

N/A - single transaction

- Price

N/A - single transaction

e)

Date of the transaction

27 June 2019

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside of a trading venue

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.comor visit www.rns.com.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Quadrise Fuels International plc published this content on 27 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 June 2019 16:34:07 UTC
