Quadrise Fuels International : Issue of Share Options

Quadrise Fuels International PLC

27 June 2019

Quadrise Fuels International plc

("Quadrise", "QFI" or the "Company")

Quadrise announces that it has today granted a total of 15,000,000 options (the "Options") over new ordinary shares of 1p each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") to the directors of the Company in accordance with the provisions of: (a) the Company's Enterprise Management Incentive Plan ("EMI Plan"), in respect of awards of an aggregate of 8,000,000 Options to executive directors (the "EMI Options"); and (b) the Company's Unapproved Option Scheme 2016 ("2016 Scheme") in respect of awards of an aggregate of 7,000,000 Options to the Company's non-executive directors ("2016 Scheme Options").

Following the grant of Options to the directors in the amounts shown below, the Company has a total of 39,400,000 Ordinary Shares under option, representing approximately 4.3 per cent of the Company's current issued ordinary share capital. In addition, the Company has, conditionally, a further 118,000,000 Ordinary Shares under warrant, representing 12.8 per cent. of the Company's current issued ordinary share capital.

Director Number of Options Plan Exercise price Mike Kirk 3,000,000 EMI Plan 7.5p Jason Miles 5,000,000 EMI Plan 7.5p Laurie Mutch 2,000,000 2016 Scheme 7.5p Philip Snaith 2,000,000 2016 Scheme 7.5p Hemant Thanawala 2,000,000 2016 Scheme 7.5p Dilip Shah 500,000 2016 Scheme 7.5p Bryan K Sanderson 500,000 2016 Scheme 7.5p Total 15,000,000 - -

The EMI Options will vest as to: 25% one month after the date of grant; 25% on the first anniversary of the grant date subject to the satisfaction of certain performance conditions prior to that date; and 25% on each of the second and third anniversaries of the grant date subject to the assessed satisfactory individual performance of the awardee.

The 2016 Scheme Options will vest 25% on grant, 25% on the first anniversary of grant, 25% on the second anniversary of grant, and 25% on the third anniversary of grant.

The EMI Options will be exercisable from vesting until the tenth anniversary of grant and the 2016 Scheme Options will be exercisable from vesting until the eighth anniversary of grant.

The notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of the Market Abuse Regulation, provides further detail.

For further information, please refer to the Company's website at www.quadrisefuels.com