QUADRISE FUELS INTERNATIONAL PLC

(QFI)
Quadrise Fuels International : MOU with Merlin Energy Resources Ltd

08/14/2019 | 03:17am EDT

MOU with Merlin Energy Resources Ltd

Released : 14 Aug 2019 07:00

RNS Number : 9377I

Quadrise Fuels International PLC

14 August 2019

14 August 2019

Quadrise Fuels International plc

("Quadrise", "QFI" or the "Company")

Memorandum of Understanding with Merlin Energy Resources Ltd

Quadrise is pleased to announce that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding ("MOU") with Merlin Energy Resources Limited ("Merlin"), an upstream oil and gas consultancy specialising in geological & geophysical Exploration and Production ("E&P") related services, through all phases of the E&P lifecycle, from exploration/appraisal and development through to commercialisation.

Under the non‐binding MOU, Quadrise and Merlin will work together to combine their respective expertise to jointly evaluate, develop and seek to promote upstream heavy oil projects with the intention of securing one or more definitive commercial agreements relating to the application of MSAR® technology and Merlin's services and potential equity ownership by both companies in heavy oil assets.

Under the MOU the parties intend to co‐operate on an exclusive basis for the MOU's two year term in relation to target countries and selected counterparties to be agreed between the parties, with a view to initiating at least one MSAR® Project during 2019.

Commenting on this agreement Andrew Sims, Director of Merlin, said:

"By combining Merlin's strategic and subsurface knowledge with Quadrise's MSAR® technology, we believe that there is the potential to yield a step change in applied heavy oil production. The delivery of efficient, more environmentally sustainable production and cleaner product is an important step forward for global energy production. We are therefore delighted to have the opportunity to collaborate with Quadrise noting the signing of the MOU as a key step in our journey together."

Commenting on this agreement Mike Kirk, Executive Chairman of QFI, said:

"We are delighted to sign this MOU with Merlin, who have a wealth of experience and expertise in the upstream sector. We look forward to jointly working with them on selected upstream heavy oil projects, where we both believe there is significant potential in deploying MSAR® technology to certain heavy oil assets and unlocking underlying value through cost‐effective solutions."

For further information, please refer to the Company's website at www.quadrisefuels.com,or contact ir@quadrisefuels.como r phone:

Quadrise Fuels International Plc

Mike Kirk, Executive Chairman

+44 (0)20 7031 7321

Jason Miles, Chief Operating Officer

Nominated Adviser

Cenkos Securities plc

Dr Azhic Basirov

+44 (0)20 7397 8900

Ben Jeynes

Katy Birkin

Joint Brokers

Peel Hunt LLP

Richard Crichton

+44 (0)20 7418 8900

Ross Allister

Shore Capital Stockbrokers Limited

Daniel Harris+44 (0)20 7601 6108

Andy Crossley

Public & Investor Relations

FTI Consulting

Ben Brewerton+44 (0)20 3727 1000

Sara Powell

Notes to Editors

QFI is the supplier of MSAR® emulsion technology and fuels, a low‐cost alternative to heavy fuel oil (one of the world's largest fuel markets, comprising over 450 million tons per annum) in the global power generation, shipping, steam and refining industries.

This announcement is inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulations

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.comor visit www.rns.com.

END

MSCBLGDISDBBGCX

Disclaimer

Quadrise Fuels International plc published this content on 14 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 August 2019 07:16:08 UTC
