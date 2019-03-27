Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Quadrise Fuels International Plc    QFI   GB00B11DDB67

QUADRISE FUELS INTERNATIONAL PLC

(QFI)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Quadrise Fuels International : Memorandum of Understanding with Bitumina

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/27/2019 | 03:15am EDT

Memorandum of Understanding with Bitumina

Released : 27 Mar 2019 07:00

RNS Number : 0970U

Quadrise Fuels International PLC

27 March 2019

27 March 2019

Quadrise Fuels International plc

("Quadrise", "QFI" or the "Company")

Memorandum of Understanding with Bitumina

Quadrise is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding ("MOU") with Bitumina Industries Limited ("Bitumina UK"), represented by Bitumina General Trading LLC of Dubai ("Bitumina").

The Bitumina Group, led by Dr Bernd Schmidt, was founded nearly 100 years ago and is now a world leader in producing, trading and supplying a wide range of bitumen products for use in road construction. The Bitumina Group also has a business in Denmark that manufactures and sells colloidal mills and plants for bituminous products and road emulsion production, similar to the unit used for MSAR® manufacture.

Bitumina UK is under incorporation for the purposes of implementing Bitumina's intended vertical integration strategy in the global bitumen sector from refinery production through to road and other applications, including the development of the MSAR® business with Quadrise under the MOU.

The non‐binding MOU defines the structure through which Quadrise and Bitumina will work together on an exclusive basis to seek to progress selected MSAR® project opportunities ("MSAR® Projects") in the Commonwealth of Independent States (including Russia), Poland, Romania, and Vietnam to commercial agreements for the production and supply of MSAR® fuel.

During an initial scoping phase, QFI will perform laboratory pilot tests to establish emulsification parameters and formulations for selected MSAR® Projects. The parties will make use of existing Bitumina terminal assets and, in parallel, Quadrise will fully test the applicability of Bitumina's technology and IP (as well as that of affiliated companies and partners) at the Quadrise Research Facility for applicability to future MSAR® fuel projects. Under the MOU, the parties will also prepare detailed techno‐economic studies for MSAR® Projects involving selected counterparties to establish the economics of MSAR® production and supply to potential MSAR® users.

Subsequent commercial agreements will be structured so that Quadrise and Bitumina will share profits of any project delivered on the basis of the IP, resources and financial inputs of each party utilising shared assets and infrastructure.

The term of the MOU is 24 months, after which time it will expire unless mutually extended by the parties or superseded by another agreement.

Commenting on this development:

Mike Kirk, Executive Chairman of QFI, said:

"We are delighted to sign this MOU with Bitumina to progress commercial opportunities, initially in Eastern Europe. With an initial focus on the Bitumina terminal assets, we look forward to seeking to realise the commercial benefits from the complementary nature of our businesses.

Utilising Bitumina's existing assets and in‐depth market knowledge, we hope to be able to progress to commercial terms with third parties at the earliest opportunity and to deliver value to shareholders of both QFI and Bitumina through the use of MSAR® technology to supply large scale projects in the power and marine sectors."

Dr Bernd Schmidt, Chairman & Managing Director of Bitumina, said:

"Bitumina see extensive potential in deploying Quadrise's MSAR® technology to add value to our terminal assets and technology, and we look forward to working with Quadrise to advance projects where MSAR® has clear economic and environmental advantages over existing fuel sources and we believe that in combination with our assets and market knowledge, a solid commercialisation for production and distribution of competitive MSAR® products on a global scale can be achieved.

We shall make all our resources and knowledge available to Quadrise to allow them to commercialise their excellent MSAR® product to clients, initially in Eastern Europe utilising our, and our partners, production capacities and export infrastructure to global markets, and we are certain that MSAR® will be a highly viable fuel option for power and marine applications among others, especially post IMO 2020."

For further information, please refer to the Company's website at www.quadrisefuels.com,or contact ir@quadrisefuels.como r phone:

Quadrise Fuels International Plc

Mike Kirk, Executive Chairman+44 (0)20 7031 7321

Jason Miles, Chief Operating Officer

Nominated Adviser

Cenkos Securities plc

Dr Azhic Basirov+44 (0)20 7397 8900

Ben Jeynes

Katy Birkin

Joint Brokers

Peel Hunt LLP

Richard Crichton+44 (0)20 7418 8900

Ross Allister

Stockdale Securities

Andy Crossley+44 (0)20 7601 6108

Daniel Harris

Public & Investor Relations

FTI Consulting

Ben Brewerton+44 (0)20 3727 1000

Ntobeko Chidavaenzi

For further information about Bitumina, please refer to their website at www.bitumina.co.uk

Notes to Editors

QFI is the supplier of MSAR® emulsion technology and fuels, a low‐cost alternative to heavy fuel oil (one of the world's largest fuel markets, comprising over 450 million tons per annum) in the global power generation, shipping, steam and refining industries.

This announcement is inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.comor visit www.rns.com.

END

MSCUNRRRKAAOUUR

Disclaimer

Quadrise Fuels International plc published this content on 27 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2019 07:14:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on QUADRISE FUELS INTERNATION
03:15aQUADRISE FUELS INTERNATIONAL : Memorandum of Understanding with Bitumina
PU
03/25QUADRISE FUELS INTERNATIONAL : Half-year Report
PU
03/06QUADRISE FUELS INTERNATIONAL : Representation Agreement and Grant of Warrants
PU
02/26QUADRISE FUELS INTERNATIONAL : Kuwait Services Agreement & Grant of Warrants
PU
01/21QUADRISE FUELS INTERNATIONAL : Result of Open Offer
PU
01/07QUADRISE FUELS INTERNATIONAL : Extension of Open Offer Closing Date
PU
2018QUADRISE FUELS INTERNATIONAL : Investor Conference Call
PU
2018QUADRISE FUELS INTERNATIONAL : Open Offer
PU
2018QUADRISE FUELS INTERNATIONAL PLC : RIGHTS ISSUE: 1 new share @ 0.025 GBP for 10 ..
FA
2018QUADRISE FUELS INTERNATIONAL : Co-Marketing & Project Development Agreement
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 -
EBIT 2019 -2 816 M
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
Capi. / Sales 2019 0
Capi. / Sales 2020 0
Capitalization 30,0 M
Chart QUADRISE FUELS INTERNATIONAL PLC
Duration : Period :
Quadrise Fuels International Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends QUADRISE FUELS INTERNATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Peter Kirk Executive Chairman
Jason Victor Miles Chief Operating Officer & Non-Executive Director
Hemant Thanawala Non-Executive Director
Laurence Ian Mutch Independent Non-Executive Director
Dilipkumar Kantilal Shah Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
QUADRISE FUELS INTERNATIONAL PLC36.92%40
WORLEYPARSONS LIMITED22.77%4 600
SUBSEA 724.05%4 001
OFFSHORE OIL ENGINEERING23.67%3 990
TGS-NOPEC GEOPHYSICAL COMPANY9.67%2 748
LIBERTY OILFIELD SERVICES INC9.42%1 591
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.