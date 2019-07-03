Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Quadrise Fuels International Plc    QFI   GB00B11DDB67

QUADRISE FUELS INTERNATIONAL PLC

(QFI)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Quadrise Fuels International : PDMR Shareholding and Transfer of Share Options

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/03/2019 | 02:28am EDT

PDMR Shareholding and Transfer of Share Options

Released : 03 Jul 2019 07:00

RNS Number : 2628E

Quadrise Fuels International PLC

03 July 2019

3 July 2019

Quadrise Fuels International plc

("Quadrise", "QFI" or the "Company")

Director/PDMR Shareholding and Transfer of Share Options

Quadrise announces that, on 2 July 2019, Mike Kirk, Executive Chairman, sold 500,000 ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") held jointly with his wife, Julie Kirk, at 6.68 pence per Ordinary Share and subsequently repurchased 468,982 Ordinary Shares at 7.10 pence per Ordinary Share to be held equally in ISA's by Mike Kirk and Julie Kirk. Mike Kirk has confirmed to the Company that he intends to purchase the remaining 31,018 Ordinary Shares as soon as practicable.

Following the transactions effected to date (excluding the intended purchase of 31,018 shares), Mr Kirk beneficially holds 568,982 Ordinary Shares, representing approximately 0.06 per cent of the Company's issued share capital.

A further announcement will be made in due course.

The notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of the Market Abuse Regulation, provides further detail.

In addition, further to the announcement on 27 June 2019, due to the value of the share options granted to Jason Miles, Chief Operating Officer, exceeding the prescribed EMI limit, 1,448,878 options originally granted under the Company's Enterprise Management Incentive Plan to Jason Miles will be transferred to the Company's Unapproved Option Scheme 2016. The number of share options held by Jason Miles remains unchanged as a result of this transfer.

For further information, please refer to the Company's website at www.quadrisefuels.comor contact:

Quadrise Fuels International Plc

Mike Kirk, Executive Chairman

+44 (0)20 7031 7321

Jason Miles, Chief Operating Officer

Nominated Adviser

Cenkos Securities plc

Dr Azhic Basirov

+44 (0)20 7397 8900

Ben Jeynes

Katy Birkin

Joint Brokers

Peel Hunt LLP

Richard Crichton

+44 (0)20 7418 8900

Ross Allister

Shore Capital Stockbrokers Limited

Daniel Harris

+44 (0)20 7601 6108

Andy Crossley

Public & Investor Relations

FTI Consulting

Ben Brewerton

+44 (0)20 3727 1000

Ntobeko Chidavaenzi

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person

closely associated

a)

Name

Michael Peter Kirk

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

PDMR (Executive Chairman)

b)

Initial notification

Initial notification

/Amendment

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction

platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Quadrise Fuels International PLC

b)

LEI

213800HN2ETG5476U328

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of

instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each

place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial

Ordinary shares of 1 pence each

instrument, type of

instrument

Identification code

ISIN: GB00B11DDB67

b)

Nature of the transaction

Sale of Ordinary Shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£0.0668

500,000

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

N/A - single transaction

- Price

N/A - single transaction

e)

Date of the transaction

2 July 2019

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside of a trading venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name

Michael Peter Kirk

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

PDMR (Executive Chairman)

b)

Initial notification

Initial notification

/Amendment

3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Quadrise Fuels International PLC

b)

LEI

213800HN2ETG5476U328

4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial

Ordinary shares of 1 pence each

instrument, type of

instrument

Identification code

ISIN: GB00B11DDB67

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of Ordinary Shares

  1. Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£0.0710

234,491

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

N/A - single transaction

- Price

N/A - single transaction

e)

Date of the transaction

2 July 2019

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside of a trading venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Julie Kirk

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

PCA of Mike Kirk, Executive Chairman

b)

Initial notification

Initial notification

/Amendment

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction

platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Quadrise Fuels International PLC

b)

LEI

213800HN2ETG5476U328

4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial

Ordinary shares of 1 pence each

instrument, type of

instrument

Identification code

ISIN: GB00B11DDB67

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of Ordinary Shares

  1. Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£0.0710

234,491

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

N/A - single transaction

- Price

N/A - single transaction

e)

Date of the transaction

2 July 2019

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside of a trading venue

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.comor visit www.rns.com.

END

MSCDMGGNKZZGLZM

Disclaimer

Quadrise Fuels International plc published this content on 03 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 July 2019 06:27:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on QUADRISE FUELS INTERNATION
02:28aQUADRISE FUELS INTERNATIONAL : PDMR Shareholding and Transfer of Share Options
PU
06/27QUADRISE FUELS INTERNATIONAL : Issue of Share Options
PU
06/24QUADRISE FUELS INTERNATIONAL : Price Monitoring Extension
PU
06/24QUADRISE FUELS INTERNATIONAL : Second Price Monitoring Extn
PU
06/24QUADRISE FUELS INTERNATIONAL : Appointment of Joint Broker
PU
06/13QUADRISE FUELS INTERNATIONAL : KSA Services Agreement and Grant of Warrants
PU
06/12QUADRISE FUELS INTERNATIONAL : Inks Agency Agreement To Fast-Track MSAR In Mexic..
AQ
06/11QUADRISE FUELS INTERNATIONAL : Agency Agreement for Mexico
PU
05/30QUADRISE FUELS INTERNATIONAL : signs memorandum of agreement with Saudi investme..
AQ
05/30REPLACEMENT : MOA with Al Khafrah Holding Group
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 -
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 0
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Capi. / Sales2019 -
Capi. / Sales2020 -
Capitalization 65,1 M
Chart QUADRISE FUELS INTERNATIONAL PLC
Duration : Period :
Quadrise Fuels International Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends QUADRISE FUELS INTERNATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price 0,00  
Last Close Price 0,07  GBP
Spread / Highest target -100%
Spread / Average Target -100%
Spread / Lowest Target -100%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Peter Kirk Executive Chairman
Jason Victor Miles Chief Operating Officer & Non-Executive Director
Hemant Thanawala Non-Executive Director
Laurence Ian Mutch Independent Non-Executive Director
Dilipkumar Kantilal Shah Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
QUADRISE FUELS INTERNATIONAL PLC197.89%82
WORLEYPARSONS LIMITED32.31%5 473
OFFSHORE OIL ENGINEERING16.33%3 679
SUBSEA 724.47%3 678
TGS-NOPEC GEOPHYSICAL COMPANY17.58%2 923
SERBA DINAMIK HOLDINGS BHD--.--%1 442
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About