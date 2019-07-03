Quadrise Fuels International : PDMR Shareholding and Transfer of Share Options

PDMR Shareholding and Transfer of Share Options
Released : 03 Jul 2019 07:00
RNS Number : 2628E
Quadrise Fuels International PLC
03 July 2019
3 July 2019
Quadrise Fuels International plc
("Quadrise", "QFI" or the "Company")
Director/PDMR Shareholding and Transfer of Share Options
Quadrise announces that, on 2 July 2019, Mike Kirk, Executive Chairman, sold 500,000 ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") held jointly with his wife, Julie Kirk, at 6.68 pence per Ordinary Share and subsequently repurchased 468,982 Ordinary Shares at 7.10 pence per Ordinary Share to be held equally in ISA's by Mike Kirk and Julie Kirk. Mike Kirk has confirmed to the Company that he intends to purchase the remaining 31,018 Ordinary Shares as soon as practicable.
Following the transactions effected to date (excluding the intended purchase of 31,018 shares), Mr Kirk beneficially holds 568,982 Ordinary Shares, representing approximately 0.06 per cent of the Company's issued share capital.
A further announcement will be made in due course.
The notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of the Market Abuse Regulation, provides further detail.
In addition, further to the announcement on 27 June 2019, due to the value of the share options granted to Jason Miles, Chief Operating Officer, exceeding the prescribed EMI limit, 1,448,878 options originally granted under the Company's Enterprise Management Incentive Plan to Jason Miles will be transferred to the Company's Unapproved Option Scheme 2016. The number of share options held by Jason Miles remains unchanged as a result of this transfer.
For further information, please refer to the Company's website at www.quadrisefuels.comor contact:
NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM
a)
2
3
4
b)
1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|
1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
