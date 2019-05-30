Replacement: MOA with Al Khafrah Holding Group

Saudi Arabia is a key market for QFI with significant business potential, especially as KSA seeks to optimise its energy resources and deliver immediate gains underpinning the Vision 2030 initiative.
Under the MOA we see a clear pathway to completing the Proof of Concept project that was originally planned and the wider commercial adoption of MSAR® to reduce energy costs, in conjunction with exciting IKTVA projects to maximise local content to the benefit of KSA's economy."
Emad Al Shamma, Chief Executive Officer of Al Khafrah Holding Group, said:
"We have a systematic and established screening process that looks at the merits of innovative industrialisation, proven technology, sustainable new ideas, maximised local content and fit with Vision 2030 for KSA. Quadrise scored highly in all sectors and we have been extremely impressed with our dialogue with the QFI team, where we have rapidly established shared values, common goals and well defined objectives between us.
We are convinced that MSAR® technology and fuel offers great economic and environmental benefits for KSA at large. The diligent work that Quadrise has carried out to date in KSA provides the platform that, together with the resources of the Al Khafrah Holding Group and our strategic initiatives in various sectors, should enable us to jointly secure commitments for the Proof of Concept trial and future commercial applications expediently to the benefit of Vision 2030 and KSA."
Notes to Editors
QFI is the supplier of MSAR® emulsion technology and fuels, a low‐cost alternative to heavy fuel oil (one of the world's largest fuel markets, comprising over 450 million tons per annum) in the global power generation, shipping, steam and refining industries.
Vision 2030 is a plan to reduce KSA's dependence on conventional oil, diversify its economy, and develop public service sectors such as health, education, infrastructure, recreation and tourism. Goals include reinforcing economic and investment activities, increasing non‐oil industry trade between countries through goods and consumer products, and increasing government spending.
The first details were announced on 25 April 2016 by his excellence Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman.
The In‐Kingdom Total Value Add (IKTVA) program in KSA is designed to drive supply‐chain efficiency and value across operations, and to encourage the development of a diverse, sustainable, and globally competitive energy sector in the Kingdom. The goal of the program is to increase the amount of goods and services procured in the Kingdom to 70 percent by 2021. As well as driving domestic value creation, IKTVA prioritises consistency and transparency to create a level playing field for more than 1000 suppliers Saudi Aramco are engaged with across local and international networks.