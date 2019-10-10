Log in
Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

10/10/2019

SOUTHAMPTON, Pa., Oct. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX: QNTO) (the "Company"), the holding company for Quaint Oak Bank, announced today that its Board of Directors at their meeting on October 9, 2019, declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.09 per share on the common stock of the Company payable on November 4, 2019, to the shareholders of record at the close of business on October 21, 2019.

Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc. is the parent company for the Quaint Oak Family of Companies.  Quaint Oak Bank, a Pennsylvania-chartered stock savings bank and wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, headquartered in Southampton, Pennsylvania and the Bank’s subsidiary companies conduct business through two regional offices located in the Delaware Valley and Lehigh Valley markets, a Philadelphia location and a New Britain Township location.  Quaint Oak Bank’s subsidiary companies include Quaint Oak Abstract, LLC, Quaint Oak Insurance Agency, LLC, Quaint Oak Mortgage, LLC and Quaint Oak Real Estate, LLC.

Statements contained in this news release which are not historical facts may be forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts.  They often include words like “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate” and “intend” or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “would,” “should,” “could” or “may.”  We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Contact: 
Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc.
Robert T. Strong, President and Chief Executive Officer
(215) 364-4059

© GlobeNewswire 2019
Managers
NameTitle
Robert T. Strong President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert J. Phillips Chairman
John J. Augustine Chief Financial Officer, Director & Executive VP
Kenneth R. Gant Independent Director
Andrew E. DiPiero Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
QUAINT OAK BANCORP, INC.0.00%26
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.14.55%360 079
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-6.10%268 801
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION13.19%259 609
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY4.49%212 154
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-7.45%192 243
