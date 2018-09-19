Quaker Chemical : Announces Quarterly Dividend

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., Sept. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Quaker Chemical Corporation (NYSE: KWR) today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.37 per share, payable on October 31, 2018, to shareholders of record at the close of business on October 17, 2018.

Quaker Chemical is a leading global provider of process fluids, chemical specialties, and technical expertise to a wide range of industries, including steel, aluminum, automotive, mining, aerospace, tube and pipe, cans, and others. For 100 years, Quaker has helped customers around the world achieve production efficiency, improve product quality, and lower costs through a combination of innovative technology, process knowledge, and customized services. Headquartered in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania USA, Quaker serves businesses worldwide with a network of dedicated and experienced professionals whose mission is to make a difference.

