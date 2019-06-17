Quaker Chemical : Product Solutions to Suppress Dust and Reduce Downtime

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., June 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Quaker Chemical Corporation (NYSE:KWR, "Quaker") will be showcasing how its DUSTGRIP® Dust Suppressants support a safe work environment and offer compliance solutions at the 2019 DUG East Conference and Exhibition, June 18-20 in Pittsburgh PA, USA. (https://www.hartenergyconferences.com/dug-east).



Fugitive dust from unstable roads and oilfields can be an issue in the oil and gas industry. To help with this challenge Quaker offers DUSTGRIP®, a family of dust suppressant products, that now includes DUSTGRIP® SUPER TAC, a new generation dust suppressant that binds the surface roadway while maintaining sub-soil moisture content. DUSTGRIP® SUPER TAC is well suited for dry to moderately rainy climates, and has the ability to retain moisture and re-hydrolize after initial application.

Quaker also offers QUINTOLUBRIC® fire-resistant hydraulic fluids and QUAKER FORMULA® maintenance cleaners, formulated to have reduced environmental impact:

QUINTOLUBRIC ® fire-resistant hydraulic fluids are developed to provide excellent shear stability and best-in-class oxidation stability.

fire-resistant hydraulic fluids are developed to provide excellent shear stability and best-in-class oxidation stability. QUAKER FORMULA ® PURE BLUE™ HD formulated with hard-working surfactants to cut through oil, grease, and shop machinery while also being less irritating for workers.

formulated with hard-working surfactants to cut through oil, grease, and shop machinery while also being less irritating for workers. QUAKER FORMULA® PURPLE PRO provides excellent penetration and loosening of soils to efficiently remove soils such as grease, grime and grit from floors, equipment, walls and equipment housings.

About Quaker Chemical Corporation:

Quaker Chemical Corporation is a leading global provider of process fluids, chemical specialties, and technical expertise to a wide range of industries, including steel, aluminum, automotive, mining, aerospace, tube and pipe, cans, and others. For nearly 100 years, Quaker has helped customers around the world achieve production efficiency, improve product quality, and lower costs through a combination of innovative technology, process knowledge, and customized services. Headquartered in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania, USA, Quaker serves businesses worldwide with a network of dedicated and experienced professionals whose mission is to make a difference. Visit www.quakerchem.com to learn more.

