Quaker Chemical : Showcasing Solutions for Suppressing Dust and Addressing Environmental Concerns

05/27/2019 | 10:01am EDT

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., May 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mining companies today must cope with a wide variety of priorities. Ranging from operational effectiveness and cost efficiency to safety regulations to protect miners and the environment near where they operate.

To help companies overcome these challenges, Quaker Chemical (NYSE: KWR, "Quaker") will be showcasing their family of DUSTGRIP® Dust Suppressants, in Booth 435 and 436, in the Silver Pavilion at EXPONOR CHILE 2019, May 27-30, 2019, in Antofagasta, Chile (http://www.exponor.cl/ingles/index.html). Quaker will be exhibiting with a local partner for the mining industry in Chile, Pimasa, a leading provider of solutions for the natural resources industry and its derivatives. 

DUSTGRIP® Dust Suppressants not only suppress dust but offer solutions for addressing environmental concerns such as:

  • Supporting a safe work environment by increasing visibility and improving air quality
  • Creating a cumulative effect thereby reducing water consumption
  • Ability to use with existing spray equipment, and does not require post application rinsing of equipment, resulting in reduced labor and equipment costs
  • Non-corrosive

With over 30 years of experience in the Mining industry, Quaker is dedicated to addressing the potential risks present in a mining operation, and providing solutions that meet new regulations and support a safe work environment.

For more information on how Quaker's line of dust suppressants please visit: https://www.quakerchem.com/product-lines/dust-suppressants/.

About Quaker Chemical Corporation:
Quaker Chemical is a leading global provider of process fluids, chemical specialties, and technical expertise to a wide range of industries, including steel, aluminum, automotive, mining, aerospace, tube and pipe, cans, and others. For nearly 100 years, Quaker has helped customers around the world achieve production efficiency, improve product quality, and lower costs through a combination of innovative technology, process knowledge, and customized services. Headquartered in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania USA, Quaker servesbusinesses worldwide with a network of dedicated and experienced professionals whose mission is to make a difference. Visit quakerchem.com to learn more. 

Quaker Chemical logo. (PRNewsFoto/Quaker Chemical Corporation)

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/showcasing-solutions-for-suppressing-dust-and-addressing-environmental-concerns-300856634.html

SOURCE Quaker Chemical Corporation


© PRNewswire 2019
