Quaker Houghton : Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Earnings and Investor Call

02/20/2020 | 05:29pm EST

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Quaker Houghton (NYSE: KWR) today announced the following schedule and contact information for its fourth quarter and full year earnings release and investor call.

Earnings Release:

March 2, 2020 (after market close)

Visit the investor relations portion of Quaker Houghton's website at

https://investors.quakerhoughton.com/



Teleconference:

March 3, 2020, 8:30 a.m. (ET)

Participate live by phone or listen to live audio webcast through the investor
relations portion of Quaker Houghton's website at
https://investors.quakerhoughton.com/



Dial-in Number:     

+1-877-269-7756 (toll-free)

+1-201-689-7817 (toll)

Please call 5-10 minutes prior to the scheduled start of the call.  No password
required.

If unable to participate live, select from one of the following replay options:

Digital Replay:

Available through March 9, 2020

Call +1-877-660-6853 (toll free) or +1-201-612-7415 (toll)

Conference ID No. 13699338

 

Archived Webcast:

Visit the investor relations portion of Quaker Houghton's website at
https://investors.quakerhoughton.com/

About Quaker Houghton
Quaker Houghton (NYSE: KWR) is a global leader in industrial process fluids. With a robust presence around the world, including operations in over 25 countries, our customers include thousands of the world's most advanced and specialized steel, aluminum, automotive, aerospace, offshore, can, mining, and metalworking companies. Our high-performing, innovative and sustainable solutions are backed by best-in-class technology, deep process knowledge and customized services. With approximately 4,500 employees, including chemists, engineers and industry experts, we partner with our customers to improve their operations so they can run even more efficiently, even more effectively, whatever comes next. Quaker Houghton is headquartered in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania, located near Philadelphia in the United States. Visit quakerhoughton.com to learn more.

(PRNewsfoto/Quaker Houghton)

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/quaker-houghton-announces-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2019-earnings-and-investor-call-301008836.html

SOURCE Quaker Houghton


© PRNewswire 2020
