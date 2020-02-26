Log in
02/26/2020

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Quaker Houghton (NYSE: KWR) today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.385 per share, payable on April 30, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 16, 2020.

Quaker Houghton (NYSE: KWR) is the global leader in industrial process fluids. With a robust presence around the world, including operations in over 25 countries, our customers include thousands of the world's most advanced and specialized steel, aluminum, automotive, aerospace, offshore, can, mining, and metalworking companies. Our high-performing, innovative and sustainable solutions are backed by best-in-class technology, deep process knowledge and customized services. With 4,000 employees, including chemists, engineers and industry experts, we partner with our customers to improve their operations so they can run even more efficiently, even more effectively, whatever comes next. Quaker Houghton is headquartered in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania, located near Philadelphia in the United States. Visit quakerhoughton.com to learn more.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/quaker-houghton-announces-quarterly-dividend-301011929.html

SOURCE Quaker Houghton


© PRNewswire 2020
