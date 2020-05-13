Quaker Houghton : Announces Quarterly Dividend

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Quaker Houghton (NYSE: KWR) today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.385 per share, payable on July 31, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 17, 2020.

