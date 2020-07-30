Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Quaker Chemical Corporation    KWR

QUAKER CHEMICAL CORPORATION

(KWR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Quaker Houghton : Announces Second Quarter 2020 Earnings and Investor Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/30/2020 | 05:41pm EDT

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Quaker Houghton (NYSE: KWR) today announced the following schedule and contact information for its second quarter earnings release and investor call.

Earnings Release:         

August 5, 2020 (after market close)


Visit the investor relations portion of Quaker Houghton's website at https://investors.quakerhoughton.com/



Teleconference:          

August 6, 2020, 7:30 a.m. (ET)


Participate live by phone or listen to live audio webcast through the investor relations portion of Quaker Houghton's website at https://investors.quakerhoughton.com/



Dial-in Number:         

+1-877-269-7756 (toll-free)


+1-201-689-7817 (toll)


Please call 5-10 minutes prior to the scheduled start of the call.


No password required.


If unable to participate live, select from one of the following replay options:



Digital Replay:            

Available through August 12, 2020


Call +1-877-660-6853 (toll free) or +1-201-612-7415 (toll)


Conference ID No. 13707443



Archived Webcast:          

Visit the investor relations portion of Quaker Houghton's website at https://investors.quakerhoughton.com/

About Quaker Houghton

Quaker Houghton (NYSE: KWR) is the global leader in industrial process fluids. With a presence around the world, including operations in over 25 countries, our customers include thousands of the world's most advanced and specialized steel, aluminum, automotive, aerospace, offshore, can, mining, and metalworking companies. Our high-performing, innovative and sustainable solutions are backed by best-in-class technology, deep process knowledge and customized services. With 4,500 employees, including chemists, engineers and industry experts, we partner with our customers to improve their operations so they can run even more efficiently, even more effectively, whatever comes next. Quaker Houghton is headquartered in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania, located near Philadelphia in the United States. Visit quakerhoughton.com to learn more.

(PRNewsfoto/Quaker Houghton)

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/quaker-houghton-announces-second-quarter-2020-earnings-and-investor-call-301103550.html

SOURCE Quaker Houghton


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on QUAKER CHEMICAL CORPORATIO
05:41pQUAKER HOUGHTON : Announces Second Quarter 2020 Earnings and Investor Call
PR
07/16QUAKER CHEMICAL CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/19QUAKER CHEMICAL CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K..
AQ
05/14QUAKER CHEMICAL CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Submission of ..
AQ
05/13QUAKER HOUGHTON : Announces Quarterly Dividend
PR
05/11QUAKER CHEMICAL : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/11QUAKER CHEMICAL CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial ..
AQ
05/11QUAKER HOUGHTON : Announces First Quarter 2020 Results
PR
05/04QUAKER CHEMICAL : Houghton Announces First Quarter 2020 Earnings and Investor Ca..
AQ
05/01QUAKER HOUGHTON : Announces First Quarter 2020 Earnings and Investor Call
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group