QUALCOMM INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of QUALCOMM Incorporated - QCOM

Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a
partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF"), announces
that KSF has commenced an investigation into QUALCOMM Incorporated
(NasdaqGS: QCOM).
In January 2017, the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (“FTC”) filed suit
against the Company for anti-competitive trade practices alleging that
it maintained a monopoly over chips for mobile phones using policies
that violated industry agreements by demanding high royalty fees from
customers to license its standard essential patents (“SEPs”) to buy its
chips, refusing to license its SEPs to competitors, and entering into an
exclusivity contract with Apple preventing other chip suppliers from
working with it. Recently, the Court granted the FTC’s motion for
partial summary judgment finding that industry agreements required
Qualcomm to license its SEPs to modem chip suppliers, noting that both
its own practices and statements emphasized in prior litigation
contradict its present position that the industry agreements permit it
to discriminate against component suppliers.
In the last several years, the Company has been fined $1.2 billion by
the European Union, $975 million by China, $854 million by the Korea
Fair Trade Commission, and $773 million by Taiwan (later reduced in a
settlement) for anti-competitive practices.
KSF’s investigation is focusing on whether Qualcomm’s officers and/or
directors breached their fiduciary duties to Qualcomm’s shareholders or
otherwise violated state or federal laws.
